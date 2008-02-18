Stories
EFF Founder and Grateful Dead Songwriter -- John Perry Barlow 1947-2018

posted by martyb on Thursday February 08, @12:53PM
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/02/john-perry-barlow-internet-pioneer-1947-2018

With a broken heart I have to announce that EFF's founder, visionary, and our ongoing inspiration, John Perry Barlow, passed away quietly in his sleep this morning. We will miss Barlow and his wisdom for decades to come, and he will always be an integral part of EFF.

It is no exaggeration to say that major parts of the Internet we all know and love today exist and thrive because of Barlow’s vision and leadership. He always saw the Internet as a fundamental place of freedom, where voices long silenced can find an audience and people can connect with others regardless of physical distance.

Barlow was sometimes held up as a straw man for a kind of naive techno-utopianism that believed that the Internet could solve all of humanity's problems without causing any more. As someone who spent the past 27 years working with him at EFF, I can say that nothing could be further from the truth. Barlow knew that new technology could create and empower evil as much as it could create and empower good. He made a conscious decision to focus on the latter: "I knew it’s also true that a good way to invent the future is to predict it. So I predicted Utopia, hoping to give Liberty a running start before the laws of Moore and Metcalfe delivered up what Ed Snowden now correctly calls 'turn-key totalitarianism.'”

Barlow’s lasting legacy is that he devoted his life to making the Internet into “a world that all may enter without privilege or prejudice accorded by race, economic power, military force, or station of birth . . . a world where anyone, anywhere may express his or her beliefs, no matter how singular, without fear of being coerced into silence or conformity.”

In the days and weeks to come, we will be talking and writing more about what an extraordinary role Barlow played for the Internet and the world. And as always, we will continue the work to fulfill his dream.

https://w2.eff.org/Misc/Publications/John_Perry_Barlow/HTML/barlows_lyrics.html

Cassidy

With Bob Weir, Recorded on Ace (Warner Brothers, 1972)
Cora, Wyoming, February, 1972

I have seen where the wolf has slept by the silver stream.
I can tell by the mark he left you were in his dream.
Ah, child of countless trees.
Ah, child of boundless seas.
What you are, what you're meant to be
Speaks his name, though you were born to me,
Born to me,
Cassidy...

Lost now on the country miles in his Cadillac.
I can tell by the way you smile he's rolling back.
Come wash the nighttime clean,
Come grow this scorched ground green,
Blow the horn, tap the tambourine
Close the gap of the dark years in between
You and me,
Cassidy...

Quick beats in an icy heart.
Catch-colt draws a coffin cart.
There he goes now, here she starts:
Hear her cry.
Flight of the seabirds, scattered like lost words
Wheel to the storm and fly.

Faring thee well now.
Let your life proceed by its own design.
Nothing to tell now.
Let the words be yours, I'm done with mine.

Original Submission


  by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @01:27PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @01:27PM

    All the negativity and antipathy comes from the people that need "liberation" the most! And they are all trying to coerce each other into silence and conformity! Is this what is meant by 'turn-key totalitarianism'? Or is it 'bootstrapping'? If the internet reveals anything, it's that all the suffering is self inflicted. We build our own prisons. It has been that way for a long time. The internet just made it obvious.

    by pdfernhout on Thursday February 08, @05:07PM

      by pdfernhout (5984) on Thursday February 08, @05:07PM

      Yeah -- all too true how much misery is self-inflicted including now via networked computers. Thus the meme I promote: "The biggest challenge of the 21st century is the irony of technologies of abundance in the hands of those still thinking in terms of scarcity."

    by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 08, @05:22PM

      by realDonaldTrump (6614) on Thursday February 08, @05:22PM

      Brilliant guy, he was no fan of Obama's FCC. Because he saw the net neutrality rules were VERY HARMFUL. RIP!!!

  by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @01:49PM

    by CoolHand (438) on Thursday February 08, @01:49PM
    It hurts to write that.... Sad days indeed. I love "Cassidy" and think its very fitting here... Bobby Weir seemed pretty torn up on twitter about it, I hope he does ok..
    by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @02:23PM

      by The Mighty Buzzard (18) on Thursday February 08, @02:23PM

      I'm more a Mexicali Blues fan but, yeah, the world is a bit poorer now.

      (I know. Me being a Dead fan? I dig making fun of hippies but it's all in fun. Most of them were pretty decent people back in the day and they had some damned fine music. The specific implementations we can argue about but I can get along with anyone who fundamentally believes in liberty and equality.)

  by Bot on Thursday February 08, @02:07PM

    by Bot (3902) on Thursday February 08, @02:07PM

    Jokes aside, I commend the work of organizations like EFF. Ultimately it's all a matter of control. If you don't actively work to keep as much control as possible in your own hands, it will be seized from you. It does not matter in which name, left right religion atheism tribe region nation world, evil cares not about such details and want everybody else to conform to them.

    by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @06:11PM

      by CoolHand (438) on Thursday February 08, @06:11PM
      Here's his story of the founding of the EFF [eff.org] with Lotus founder Mitch Kapor due to both being harassed by the FBI..
  by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @03:52PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @03:52PM

    May you be rejoined with your beloved, RIP.

    https://www.thisamericanlife.org/74/conventions/act-three [thisamericanlife.org]

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @04:26PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @04:26PM

      Cool link to This American Life, thank you.

  by mechanicjay on Thursday February 08, @05:12PM

    by mechanicjay (7) on Thursday February 08, @05:12PM

    I'm quite partial to Black Throated Wind myself: https://w2.eff.org/Misc/Publications/John_Perry_Barlow/HTML/barlows_lyrics.html#wind [eff.org]

    Bringing me down,
    I'm running aground
    Blind in the light of the interstate cars.
    Passing me by,
    The busses and semis,
    Plunging like stones from a slingshot on Mars.

    But I'm here by the road,
    Bound to the load
    That I picked up in ten thousand cafes and bars.
    Alone with the rush of the drivers who won't pick me up,
    The highway, the moon, the clouds, and the stars.

    The black-throated wind keeps on pouring in
    With its words of a life where nothing is new.
    Ah, Mother American Night, I'm lost from the light.
    Ohhh, I'm drowning in you.

    I left St. Louis, the City of Blues,
    In the midst of a storm I'd rather forget.
    I tried to pretend it came to an end
    Cause you weren't the woman I thought I once met.

    But I can't deny that times have gone by
    When I never had doubts or thoughts of regret
    And I was a man when all this began
    Who wouldn't think twice about being there yet.

    The black-throated wind keeps on pouring in.
    And it speaks of a life that passes like dew.
    It's forced me to see that you've done better by me,
    Better by me than I've done by you.

    What's to be found, racing around,
    You carry your pain wherever you go.
    Full of the blues and trying to lose
    You ain't gonna learn what you don't want to know.

    So I give you my eyes, and all of their lies
    Please help them to learn as well as to see
    Capture a glance and make it a dance
    Of looking at you looking at me.

    The black-throated wind keeps on pouring in
    With its words of a lie that could almost be true.
    Ah, Mother American Night, here comes the light.
    I'm turning around, that's what I'm gonna do

    Goin back home that's what I'm gonna do
    Turnin' around,
    That's what I'm gonna do

    'Cause you've done better by me
    Than I've done by you. . .

    by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @06:12PM

      by CoolHand (438) on Thursday February 08, @06:12PM
      Truthfully, there aren't many Dead songs that I haven't been heavily into at one time or another.. Black throated wind is definitely counted among those.
    by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @06:45PM

      by CoolHand (438) on Thursday February 08, @06:45PM
      Lost Sailor works pretty well in this case..

      Yeah the sea birds cry
      There's a ghost wind blowin'
      It's calling you to that misty swirling sea
      Till the chains of your dreams are broken
      No place in this world you can be

      You're lost sailor
      You've been way too long at sea
      Now the shore-lights beckon
      Yeah there's a price for being free

      Drifting yeah drifting
      Yeah drifting and dreaming

