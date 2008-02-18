from the they-don't-come-better-than-this dept.
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/02/john-perry-barlow-internet-pioneer-1947-2018
With a broken heart I have to announce that EFF's founder, visionary, and our ongoing inspiration, John Perry Barlow, passed away quietly in his sleep this morning. We will miss Barlow and his wisdom for decades to come, and he will always be an integral part of EFF.
It is no exaggeration to say that major parts of the Internet we all know and love today exist and thrive because of Barlow’s vision and leadership. He always saw the Internet as a fundamental place of freedom, where voices long silenced can find an audience and people can connect with others regardless of physical distance.
Barlow was sometimes held up as a straw man for a kind of naive techno-utopianism that believed that the Internet could solve all of humanity's problems without causing any more. As someone who spent the past 27 years working with him at EFF, I can say that nothing could be further from the truth. Barlow knew that new technology could create and empower evil as much as it could create and empower good. He made a conscious decision to focus on the latter: "I knew it’s also true that a good way to invent the future is to predict it. So I predicted Utopia, hoping to give Liberty a running start before the laws of Moore and Metcalfe delivered up what Ed Snowden now correctly calls 'turn-key totalitarianism.'”
Barlow’s lasting legacy is that he devoted his life to making the Internet into “a world that all may enter without privilege or prejudice accorded by race, economic power, military force, or station of birth . . . a world where anyone, anywhere may express his or her beliefs, no matter how singular, without fear of being coerced into silence or conformity.”
In the days and weeks to come, we will be talking and writing more about what an extraordinary role Barlow played for the Internet and the world. And as always, we will continue the work to fulfill his dream.
https://w2.eff.org/Misc/Publications/John_Perry_Barlow/HTML/barlows_lyrics.html
Cassidy
With Bob Weir, Recorded on Ace (Warner Brothers, 1972)
Cora, Wyoming, February, 1972
I have seen where the wolf has slept by the silver stream.
I can tell by the mark he left you were in his dream.
Ah, child of countless trees.
Ah, child of boundless seas.
What you are, what you're meant to be
Speaks his name, though you were born to me,
Born to me,
Cassidy...
Lost now on the country miles in his Cadillac.
I can tell by the way you smile he's rolling back.
Come wash the nighttime clean,
Come grow this scorched ground green,
Blow the horn, tap the tambourine
Close the gap of the dark years in between
You and me,
Cassidy...
Quick beats in an icy heart.
Catch-colt draws a coffin cart.
There he goes now, here she starts:
Hear her cry.
Flight of the seabirds, scattered like lost words
Wheel to the storm and fly.
Faring thee well now.
Let your life proceed by its own design.
Nothing to tell now.
Let the words be yours, I'm done with mine.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @01:27PM (2 children)
All the negativity and antipathy comes from the people that need "liberation" the most! And they are all trying to coerce each other into silence and conformity! Is this what is meant by 'turn-key totalitarianism'? Or is it 'bootstrapping'? If the internet reveals anything, it's that all the suffering is self inflicted. We build our own prisons. It has been that way for a long time. The internet just made it obvious.
(Score: 2) by pdfernhout on Thursday February 08, @05:07PM
Yeah -- all too true how much misery is self-inflicted including now via networked computers. Thus the meme I promote: "The biggest challenge of the 21st century is the irony of technologies of abundance in the hands of those still thinking in terms of scarcity."
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 08, @05:22PM
Brilliant guy, he was no fan of Obama's FCC. Because he saw the net neutrality rules were VERY HARMFUL. RIP!!!
Brilliant guy, he was no fan of Obama's FCC. Because he saw the net neutrality rules were VERY HARMFUL. RIP!!!
(Score: 2) by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @01:49PM (10 children)
(Score: 2) by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @01:49PM (10 children)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @02:23PM (9 children)
I'm more a Mexicali Blues fan but, yeah, the world is a bit poorer now.
(I know. Me being a Dead fan? I dig making fun of hippies but it's all in fun. Most of them were pretty decent people back in the day and they had some damned fine music. The specific implementations we can argue about but I can get along with anyone who fundamentally believes in liberty and equality.)
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 08, @03:53PM (2 children)
A stoner can't make too much fun of hippies.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @06:28PM (1 child)
Man, I ain't been a stoner since a little bit before I enlisted at 17. Or was it 18? I've slept since then. That particular variety of stupid, as opposed to the alcohol induced kind, just lost its attraction for me. I never did care for the smell or potential jail time either.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @08:31PM
What a fun personal anecdote!
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @04:13PM (1 child)
Here's one of Barlow's TED talks, in the middle he briefly tells the story of the start of EFF --
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYpB1NzCO6g [youtube.com]
It's good that he was there in the right place, with the right friends...and that he said Yes to the challenge.
I have a feeling that a lot of people would have said No if they were presented with a similar set of circumstances.
Not surprising that you (TMB) like the "cowboy" Dead tunes...
Personally, I go more for the "farming" songs,
https://w2.eff.org/Misc/Publications/John_Perry_Barlow/HTML/barlows_lyrics.html#grow [eff.org]
In the 70s, hitch-hiking was a viable means of student transport (I was broke) and this was a favorite,
https://w2.eff.org/Misc/Publications/John_Perry_Barlow/HTML/barlows_lyrics.html#wind [eff.org]
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @06:21PM
Oh I dig on nearly all of their stuff. It just happens that Mexicali Blues was on the first Dead cassette I ever owned, so, nostalgia.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @04:26PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @04:26PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @06:18PM
Well, I do think that I've almost got enough life experience and wisdom now to do being a teenager as it should be done. The problem is, no 14 year old girls do. They'd get on my last nerve before I could get their clothes off and if I did manage they'd be shit in bed. That's why I've been chasing chicks in their thirties since I was old enough to drive.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Thursday February 08, @04:42PM (1 child)
I would expect no less of you, always Throwing Stones...
(Score: 2) by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @06:09PM
(Score: 2) by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @06:09PM
(Score: 2) by Bot on Thursday February 08, @02:07PM (1 child)
Jokes aside, I commend the work of organizations like EFF. Ultimately it's all a matter of control. If you don't actively work to keep as much control as possible in your own hands, it will be seized from you. It does not matter in which name, left right religion atheism tribe region nation world, evil cares not about such details and want everybody else to conform to them.
(Score: 3, Informative) by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @06:11PM
(Score: 3, Informative) by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @06:11PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @03:52PM (1 child)
May you be rejoined with your beloved, RIP.
https://www.thisamericanlife.org/74/conventions/act-three [thisamericanlife.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @04:26PM
Cool link to This American Life, thank you.
(Score: 2) by mechanicjay on Thursday February 08, @05:12PM (2 children)
I'm quite partial to Black Throated Wind myself: https://w2.eff.org/Misc/Publications/John_Perry_Barlow/HTML/barlows_lyrics.html#wind [eff.org]
My VMS box beat up your Windows box.
(Score: 2) by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @06:12PM
(Score: 2) by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @06:12PM
(Score: 2) by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @06:45PM
(Score: 2) by CoolHand on Thursday February 08, @06:45PM