from the we'll-do-what-we-want-or-not dept.
Days ago, South Korean authorities announced that they'd capture any drone that got too close to Olympics event facilities. If you have a DJI-made craft, you won't even be able to get close. The UAV maker is releasing a software patch that creates a no-fly zone around Olympic areas.
For the duration of the games, DJI drones won't be able to fly through areas in the South Korean cities of Pyeongchang, Gangneung, Bongpyeong and Jeongseon.
"Safety is DJI's top priority and we've always taken proactive steps to educate our customers to operate within the law and where appropriate, implement temporary no-fly zones during major events," the company said in a statement, according to TechCrunch. "We believe this feature will reduce the potential for drone operations that could inadvertently create safety or security concerns."
Source: Engadget
Related: DJI introduced new software to stop its drones from flying in restricted airspace.
DJI Will Ground Drones If They Don't Apply a Software Update
« Google's Bug Bounty Programs Paid Out Almost $3M in 2017 | Solar-Powered Device Cleans Up Air Pollution While Creating Hydrogen Fuel »
Related Stories
DJI Innovations, the leading manufacturer of drones, launched a beta version of its new "geofencing" system that should keep its drones from flying into restricted airspace. The new feature is called Geospatial Environment Online (GEO), and it will let users know about areas where drone flight is restricted, either due to regulations or because of safety issues.
GEO will stop DJI drones from taking off in restricted areas like airports, Washington D.C., and temporarily restricted areas such as places near forest fires or big stadium events. Sensitive areas around prisons and power plants will be off limits in the system as well.
DJI owners can temporarily opt out of GEO and unlock some of the flight restrictions, but there's a catch. They must have verified accounts with the company, with a credit card, debit card, or cellphone number on file. Users cannot turn off all the flight restrictions though; places like Washington D.C. will remain completely off limits.
DJI Spark drones will not fly after September 1 until users have applied a mandatory software update:
DJI Spark drones will not fly after 1 September unless owners apply a mandatory software update, the device's maker has warned. DJI said the update to the small drone's core software fixes some flight control issues suffered by the gadget.
The drone maker said it had warned owners about the deadline so they could avoid having their craft grounded. But the mandatory update has caused some owners to question the control DJI retains over their devices.
In a statement, DJI said the update would improve how the Spark manages power. It also helps it work with smart spectacles that give owners an immersive view of what the drone films. It added: "If the firmware of either the aircraft or the battery is not updated by September 1, Spark will not be able to take off."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:22PM (9 children)
*Morpheus voice* Did you really think that you *owned* the quadcopter you just paid several hundred dollars for?
Ownership, at its very base, is the ability to exert control. DJI controls where you are (not) able to fly. DJI controls whether your drone will fly without a regular internet connection for updating their "safety zones" (hint: it won't). Whether you like it or not, you did *not* buy a *drone*.
What you actually bought is permission to use the provided DJI drone, limited to times and locations of DJIs choosing, subject to change or even to permanent disabling without notice (or did you think it would keep flying once they shut down their update server?). If/when that happens you get to keep the hardware - useless dead chunk of consumer electronics as it will be, have fun paying the cost of disposal.
Don't like that? Don't buy DJI !
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Thursday February 08, @06:44PM (8 children)
Or make that hardware your bitch, I am not in the market for a flying camera, but I can't imagine no-one has even attempted to mod DJI hardware.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:49PM (1 child)
In fact, they released the keys to their firmware on Github!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 08, @06:58PM
GitHub Rejects Drone-Maker DJI's DMCA Takedown After Encryption Keys Get Forked [soylentnews.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @06:54PM (3 children)
How about we nip thos shenanigans right in the bud, instead of first giving them our money and then going through a lot of hassles, including a non-negligible risk of bricking the drone?
Start being a grown-up! Think of the consequences first, and then act accordingly.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Thursday February 08, @07:04PM (2 children)
I don't know about these drones in particular other than a reputation for being the best. In the general case however, I definitely can see the value in buying the best hardware (presumably for cheaper that I could replicate it, that is how economies of scale work), and then removing that which I don't want/need. That isn't ignoring consequences, in fact I would argue it can be wise shopping. I would love for the best hardware to be affordable and respect my liberties, but I am no RMS, I live in a pragmatic world, and I firmly believe in the right to do as I wish with my own possessions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @07:32PM
You call it pragmatic, while I smell an egotistical and short-sighted worldview.
Some time, you should try applying Kant's categorical imperative to your actions and see where that Gedankenexperiment leads you. I'm not sure I want to live in the world you're helping to create with your pragmatism.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday February 08, @07:34PM
I was given a DJI Spark for my birthday last year, and the actual drone hardware is very good. The video quality is amazingly good actually (for my use at least).
However, I probably would not have bought it myself, as it forces the user to create a DJI account to even use the thing, and goodness knows what data it sends to home base. I agree with the concept of owning the hardware I buy, but that is not really an option with the DJI products.
However, as it was a gift it would be churlish to complain, so I just enjoy using it.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday February 08, @09:03PM (1 child)
I know people who have this drone, and they stopped updating the software before the version that made it mandatory to do so.
They live with a few bugs, but absence of restrictions make it worth their while.
This is what autonomous cars will bring to all of us. You want to attend a political rally for the other party? Sorry, you can't get there from where you are.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Thursday February 08, @09:13PM
That is a hell of a slippery slope you found there...
(Score: 2) by Some call me Tim on Thursday February 08, @08:10PM (1 child)
Now if only they could do something about the mosquitoes ;-)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 08, @08:12PM
They could hold the Winter Olympics in the summer to help our mosquito brethren.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]