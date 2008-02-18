from the innovative-belgians dept.
AlterNet reports
[...] researchers linked air pollution to 6.5 million premature deaths in 2015, [...] so scientists around the world are seeking ways to thwart this ongoing problem.
One such solution, publicized last year by a pair of Belgian universities, has the potential to destroy pollutants before they enter the environment, with an added bonus: clean energy production.
The prototype device, designed by the University of Antwerp and KU Leuven[1], is only a few centimeters in size, but with further development, it could one day fight some of the most dangerous man-made pollutants on an industrial scale while producing [a clean fuel].
[...] The Belgian research teams created a small device with two [chambers] separated by a membrane. Air is purified on one side, and the degradation of pollutants produces hydrogen gas, which is stored on the other side.
The technology is based on the use of specific nanomaterials in a process called photocatalysis, [Professor Sammy] Verbruggen told AlterNet by phone. "[The process] uses a semiconductor that is irradiated by light energy to generate free charge carriers. These charge carriers, in turn, produce reactive oxygen species that can attack fouling components."
Specifically, the device can eliminate any organic compound--which includes pesticides like DDT, as well as industrial pollutants such as dioxins and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs). Many of these organic pollutants are particularly concerning because they "bio-magnify throughout the food chain and bio-accumulate in organisms", according to the World Health Organization.
As pollutants are broken down, "protons are extracted from the molecules and migrate to another compartment of the device, where they are reduced to hydrogen gas", Verbruggen explained. Cell devices like this are most commonly used to extract hydrogen from water, but it turns out the process is even more efficient with polluted air--which is a huge revelation. "It's actually easier to perform these reactions with fouled components rather than pure water."
[...] Rather than vacuum pollution from dirty city air, the device is better suited to capture waste gases before they ever enter the environment. When mounted at a manufacturing facility, for example, the device could passively capture and eliminate volatile organic compounds that would otherwise be emitted or flared off--while producing hydrogen gas that can be converted into electricity onsite via a fuel cell.
[...] Verbruggen told us, "We are now working on several prototypes that are more easily manufactured with cheaper materials, and we're also investigating some alternative materials that can interact better with sunlight. As soon as we have a suitable combination of both, then we can start thinking about the next step, which is upscaling to larger dimensions."
The device only needs light to function, but it will need to absorb light energy far more efficiently to be viable on a larger scale.
[1] Katholieke Universiteit Lueven
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Thursday February 08, @07:37PM
I've heard this bull before. It sucks protons out of molecules to make hydrogen. Takes a lot of energy to suck a proton out of an atom, and doing so changes the element the proton came from. You know, like changing lead to gold.
yah, rite.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday February 08, @07:53PM
Just about all these grandiose plans have been failures...
https://qz.com/846093/chinas-giant-smog-sucking-tower-was-simply-no-match-for-its-air-pollution/ [qz.com]
That article was flogged world wide, with absolute no data to back it up.
http://theconversation.com/beware-chinas-anti-smog-tower-and-other-plans-to-pull-pollution-from-the-air-90596 [theconversation.com]

(Score: 2) by bob_super on Thursday February 08, @08:12PM
> every hour the amount of harmful particulates that the machine captures doesn't even add up to a single spoonful of salt
To be fair, that's really a lot of PM2.5 particles.
It might avoid half a dozen lung cancers, leaving only 199994 to fix via other solutions. (yep, I'm just making up numbers)
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday February 08, @08:15PM
From your linked article:
No idea if it's right, but your claim that it was a total sham seems at least questionable.

(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday February 08, @08:58PM
None of these quotes are mine. But I see your quote is from the company that made the device. not independently verified

(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Thursday February 08, @07:45PM
Or maybe its the solar powered device that was supposed to suck carbon out of the atmosphere and create plastic, or the one that you could stick in the desert and it would somehow create drinking water out of the (nonexistent) water vapor.
I expect a kickstarter for this thing to come out this year.

(Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Thursday February 08, @07:50PM
Yeah....the idea that there's just some device you can use to suck pollution out of the air is complete fantasy. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @07:51PM
> "...reactive oxygen species that can attack fouling components."
If that's something other than ozone I'll be pretty surprised.