Tesla had aimed to do a cross-country U.S. drive in one of its vehicles using fully autonomous driving capabilities by the end of last year. Obviously it didn't make that goal, or you'd have heard about it. Instead, Tesla CEO Elon Musk now says he anticipates being able to make the trip within three months, or six months at the long end.
Specifically, Musk said on an earnings call in response to a question about the autonomous drive that they'd "probably" be able to "do a coast-to-coast drive in three months, six months at the outside." When asked whether this feature would then be immediately available to customers, he did say that it "will be a feature that's available to customers," without commenting directly on timing of availability.
Musk admitted that he'd "missed the mark on that front," regarding the original autonomous drive demonstration, but he qualified that Tesla "could've done the coast-to-coast drive [last year] but that the company "would've had to do too much custom code, effectively gaming it." It would've resulted in a feature that others could have used in their vehicles as well, but only for that exact cross-country route.
Source: TechCrunch
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Thursday February 08, @08:59PM (4 children)
Falcon Heavy was supposed too fly in 2013.
(Score: 4, Informative) by takyon on Thursday February 08, @09:15PM (2 children)
And as for the next Falcon Heavy, Musk said that a successful test flight of it could mean a commercial flight in... 3 to 6 months [investors.com].
Falcon Heavy is not a good example though, because SpaceX had a great reason to delay Falcon Heavy: the continual evolution of Falcon 9. Falcon 9 went through several iterations that made it possible to actually land the boosters, as well as carry heavier cargo originally intended to fly on Falcon Heavy. And now that the Falcon Heavy has finally flown, the recovered boosters will not be used because they are from an obsolete version of Falcon 9 (the last major version will be Falcon 9 Block 5 [wikipedia.org]).
Again: Falcon 9 flew payloads originally intended to fly on Falcon Heavy. So for some customers, there was less of a delay.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 09, @12:58AM (1 child)
Don't see how this is germane.
It simply means Falcon Heavy will probably carry way more weight than it was designed for initially.
It has nothing at all to do with missed delivery dates.
Musk no longer sees Heavy as a manned launch vehicle. I don't know if there is simply no use case, or if he believes its a flying bomb.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @01:23AM
If you're stuck on nomenclature then, sure, Falcon Heavy was significantly delayed.
However, if what one actually cares about is capability (which is what matters to SpaceX's customers), then the promise of what Falcon Heavy would deliver was provided by Falcon 9s, for many customers, way before the first flight of the rocket called "Falcon Heavy".
The "delivery date" of launching a Falcon Heavy was entirely hype and PR. For their paying customers, delivery is measured in mass to orbit.
(Score: 4, Informative) by arslan on Thursday February 08, @09:41PM
...and he said he'd build a battery farm here in 3 months or its free and he did. Estimates are just that, estimates [dictionary.com].
Setting an engineering high bar goal isn't unusual either..
(Score: 5, Funny) by isostatic on Thursday February 08, @09:05PM (1 child)
There's currently a tesla on an autonomous drive to the asteroid belt
(Score: 4, Funny) by bob_super on Thursday February 08, @09:29PM
For a certain value of the word "drive".
That should also take about 6 Musk Months.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @09:17PM
3- 6 months? That's terrible! According to my research [imdb.com], it should take less than two days!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @09:27PM (8 children)
So, is he going to get a permit for autonomous driving for every state he crosses? At level 3, 4 or even 5? Good luck (honestly).
Or is he going to pull an Uber and just ignore the law? Good luck, too (sarcastically this time)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @09:47PM
These Tesla drivers didn't get any permits, just under 59 hours, story from 10/29/15 --
https://jalopnik.com/we-set-a-cross-country-record-in-a-telsa-that-drove-its-1739410767 [jalopnik.com]
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday February 08, @10:04PM (5 children)
No need to pay attention to the law. We need more clearfully defined contracts rather than a violently imposed monopoly. The Tesla driver could say he's not a driver he's a traveller. Or a freeman in a Tesla. Then there is also the "I do not consent!" version.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Thursday February 08, @10:33PM (4 children)
How exactly do you call out "a violently imposed monopoly", and then suggest that verbal trickery is going to defeat the system in the next sentence?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Osamabobama on Thursday February 08, @11:49PM (1 child)
There was some hand-waving that didn't make it into the text of the comment.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday February 09, @12:26AM
They didn't mention hand waving, that makes so much sense now.
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Friday February 09, @12:46AM (1 child)
This is not the first bit of heavy-handed sarcasm that DannyB has wrapped around the tree of Poe's Law. Call the tow truck!
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday February 09, @12:55AM
Doesn't he know that sarcasm requires setting the evil bit? I never seem to stumble across anything DannyB writes that doesn't make me wonder what he is smoking, but I never added up the clues.
(Score: 2) by arslan on Thursday February 08, @10:07PM
The boring company have raised sufficient funds to pay the fines...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by vux984 on Thursday February 08, @09:28PM (1 child)
That's impressive, but honestly, I'd be more impressed if it could do my trip to the office and back.
One highway mile is pretty much the same as the next. So if you can do one, doing 3000 more of them isn't really a challenge.
Where I deal with a busy round about adjacent to an elementary school full of kids and parents stopping to do drop offs; with crossing guards and volunteers directing some of the traffic, to an extremely tight parkade where you have to coordinate a lot with other drivers to get past eachother in turns or if a pickup is in a small-car spot, to just a typical downtown city core with its turn lanes, bus lanes, stalls, ambulance and police activity... I've got to believe 20 miles of that is a lot harder than 3000 miles of 'staying in the middle of a nice wide interstate lane, while not hitting the car in front of you'.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @01:27AM
This isn't a demo for you and I. Unless you and I happen to own a semi or long-distance haulage company.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @09:52PM
Is Musk's definition of autonomous that it needs a human in the loop? Somehow I doubt they are going to set that thing loose without a driver.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 08, @10:35PM (3 children)
Please understand that electric cars are the best thing since sliced bread for the kind of drivers that always have access to a charging station.
I like to go on road trips way out to the middle of nowhere. I once drove halfway down Baja California. I only turned back because I calculated that I would be penniless just as I got home. Any farther and I would have run out of gas.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 08, @10:56PM (2 children)
But if you run out of gas, you really have no option but to get more gas somehow. If you have an electric car and run out of juice, you could set out a solar panel and trickle charge the thing until you could get it to the next charging place.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday February 09, @01:01AM (1 child)
Works only if there is sunlight.
Or you could call a tow truck which would be about the same speed in each case (though much faster to carry fuel out than electric charge). And in the case where you have to walk for gas, it's a lot easier to carry a gallon of gas (which for my car gets me about 30-35 miles) than it would be to carry the equivalent amount of battery.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @01:36AM
> Works only if there is sunlight.
Add'l requirements include plenty of food and water to wait for several days of charging...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @03:00AM (1 child)
The Tesla must be autonomous driving really, really slowly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @03:16AM
Yeah, the car is being controlled by uploads from the cloud with lane position feedback coming from satellite spy cameras...and out in the desert the data link is kinda slow.