In a new study conducted with the UCSF [University of California, San Francisco] Department of Medicine, a neural network developed by a startup called Cardiogram was able to detect diabetes with nearly 85 percent accuracy, just by looking at people's heart beats over time. And the kicker? As always, the study didn't require any fancy medical hardware — just Apple Watches, Fitbits, Android Wear devices, and other wearables with heart rate sensors.
"It's the hardest thing I've ever worked on, but the most rewarding," Cardiogram co-founder Brandon Ballinger told Engadget. (Coming from someone who helped overhaul Healthcare.gov, that's saying something.)
Cardiogram has conducted similar studies in the past, like when it trained that neural network — DeepHeart — to search for telltale signs of strokes in a pool of roughly 6,000 users. This undertaking required even more work. For the new study, which also attempted to spot high cholesterol, sleep apnea and hypertension in that sea of heartbeats, the startup worked with a larger pool of 14,011 users. All told, Cardiogram wound up with 57,675 person-weeks of heart rate information, most of which was used to hone DeepHeart's sense of what is and isn't a normal heartbeat pattern.
[...] To be clear, though, DeepHeart wasn't designed to diagnose diabetes. As sophisticated as the algorithm is, the link between the diabetes and its effects on your heart rate is a subtle one, and making crystal clear determinations using consumer-grade heart sensors isn't possible yet. Instead, Ballinger says the goal is to help screen for diabetes in people who otherwise had no idea they were at risk for it. The potential impact is huge, too: the CDC reports that more than 100 million adults in the United States live with either diabetes or prediabetes. And out of the people who have diabetes, roughly 25 percent of them don't even know about it.
The kind of diabetic pre-screening DeepHeart makes possible will eventually wind up in Cardiogram's app, though Ballinger wouldn't confirm when that would actually happen. As valuable as this potential tool is, though, the company hasn't ruled out the possibility of eventually offering full-blown diagnoses too.
"If the Apple Watch Series 5 winds up having a glucose sensor or a blood pressure sensor, we could actually do it," Ballinger said.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday February 08, @10:44PM
This is all very cool application of AI and wearable data, but... it should be pointed out that diabetes is one of the most detectable disease states. Even measures of heart rate variability can independently flag diabetes, and the heart rate variability community wasn't too jazzed about it because diabetes is so easy to spot so many other ways.
I'm more impressed with Target's AI detecting pregnancy [forbes.com] from shopping patterns.
(Score: 3, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 08, @11:59PM (1 child)
My $10 bathroom scale from Wal-Mart can spot signs of diabetes pretty well too.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 09, @03:26AM
Well, I attended a Heart Rate Variability conference in 1994 that already established this method they are using, but mostly they were bored with it because of the bathroom scale and other obvious signs.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @12:12AM (1 child)
There are about 323 million people in the USA.
There are about 29 million people diagnosed with diabetes.
It is estimated that another ~8 million have it and don't know.
Run this "screening" with an 85% accuracy rate on all the people without diabetes, and you get ~43 million false positives*.
Now if all this does is send these folks to google, where they self diagnose "not me"...
Otherwise, I'm off to buy some stock in diabetes testing companies!
And then there are the 1.2 million who have it and now think they don't. But they were gonna no know anyhow, so...
* (yes, some assumptions, probably wrong at a 10% level as accuracy != type I error, but you get the idea).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @01:04AM
Sorry but you completely missed the actual problem here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @01:02AM (2 children)
Lets say 85% of the population doesnt have diabetes and it guesses diabetes 0% of the time. Accuracy would be 85%. They say ~40% of the adult US poo has diabetes or prediabetes. That is 40% of the pop! I have to wonder about the definition of a disease when almost half the pop has it. Second, actual diabetes is ~30 mil apparently: http://www.diabetes.org/diabetes-basics/statistics/ [diabetes.org]
So about 12% of the adult pop has diabetes, meaning an no skill model would get accuracy of 88%. This one has 85% supposedly, which is indistinguishable. If anything, 85% is going to be an overestimate due to overfitting, etc.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 09, @02:43AM
Assuming it can be cured, no matter how many of the population have it it's still a disease (come to that, an endemic disease).
Yes, if you manage to cure aging, then aging is no longer a common condition, it becomes a disease.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 09, @02:46AM
