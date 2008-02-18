from the blue-pee dept.
According to the World Health Organization, malaria is responsible for approximately 445,000 deaths every year. That number may be due to drop, however, as scientists have found that a human-safe blue dye kills parasites in patients' bloodstreams within two days – that's faster than has ever been possible before.
That's where the methylene blue dye comes in.
In field tests conducted in Mali, it was added to artemisinin-based medication, and was found to eradicate all gametocytes in patients' bloodstreams within as little as 48 hours. The dye is typically used in laboratories to distinguish dead cells from living cells, and was reportedly well-tolerated by the test subjects. It does, however, have one interesting side effect.
According to the lead scientist it turns your urine blue, which is reason enough for anybody to take it, really.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 09, @03:29AM (3 children)
Tonic water? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Quinine [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 09, @04:20AM (1 child)
Nope, it's methylene blue [wikipedia.org].
Intense dark blue coloured even in visible light.
Mild antioxidant, reduces ferric (Fe3+) ion to ferrous (Fe2+) one, used in treating symptoms of Methemoglobinemia [wikipedia.org]
The malaria parasite seems to rely on Fe2+->Fe3+ for its metabolism (see quicktest for malaria [nature.com] using magnets [physicsworld.com]) and the presence of methylene blue interferes with its metabolism.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @05:26AM
A little off-topic but methylene blue has some other interesting properties: its an oxygen sensor [americanchemistry.com].
I have long suspected the blue fluid used to detect automotive head-gasket leaks to the radiator by bubbling any gases coming from the radiator through a solution will turn it from blue to yellow if CO and CO2 exhaust gases are being vented to the coolant - is methylene blue.
It seems to be a commonly available product. Quite useful in raising tropical fish. [google.com]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday February 09, @06:50AM
Aspirine from willow tree bark was far cheaper, and relieved the symptoms of Malaria just as well as Quinine did.
But Quinine cures malaria. Aspirine only eases the symptoms.
Without a doubt millions perished as a result of that profound biomedical insight.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @03:31AM (3 children)
Without a patent, nobody will bother to pay for FDA drug trials. Grrrr...
I also have to wonder what this does to your eyes. That is a damn strong blue dye. I could see people getting some kind of non-standard colorblindness.
Another side effect might be erroneous readings of blood oxygen level. If your blood is blue... you need oxygen ASAP.
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Friday February 09, @04:05AM
If it turns your urine blue, then I would assume your kidneys do a pretty good job of flushing it out of your bloodstream fairly quickly. Seems like a few days of unreliable tests would be a small price to pay for a fast, cheap (I assume?) malaria cure.
Also, turns out it's already used as a medication for several other conditions - including impaired blood oxygen transport efficiency - so presumably they know how to compensate for its presence. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Methylene_blue [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by sjames on Friday February 09, @04:10AM
Methylene Blue is already used as a prescription drug in both oral and injected form. It is also frequently used as a prank due to the blue pee side effect.
It's a great discovery since it is quite cheap and the places where Malaria is a problem aren't under FDA jurisdiction.
(Score: 2) by MadTinfoilHatter on Friday February 09, @08:22AM
Apparently it can turn the whites of your eyes blueish. The effect wears away as the substance is washed out of your system, though, and it doesn't seem to affect vision even temporarily.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @04:17AM
Since the malaria parasite is transmitted by mosquitoes, wouldn't it make the most sense to use the blue dye on every last little puddle where they breed? A blue earth policy (instead of scorched earth).
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Friday February 09, @04:27AM
Does the malaria treatment require white pants, a big nose, and being chased around by an angry guy and his cat?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @05:20AM (4 children)
I know it would stop Human suffering, but Machiavellian in me says this will lead to hell of a lot more Human suffering. If you stop Malaria, you can add 3 billion to your 2100 population predictions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @05:29AM
You're confusing Machiavelli for a dumb shit. Places with malaria have much higher population growth than places without.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday February 09, @05:49AM
You're also confusing Machiavelli with Malthus...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @07:23AM (1 child)
That said, education and availability of contraception might be helpful in attaining decent happiness:contentment:suffering ratios.
I've seen people complain about UNICEF etc, and asking why there are always people starving etc despite donations etc. But it's like regularly giving food to stray animals in an area with insufficient food. They'll reproduce and then you'll have to supply even more food to postpone the inevitable and bigger population collapse.
So to me it's fine to merely give food if it's an temporary disaster etc. But if the place just can't support that many people then they should leave.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @08:37AM
But if they leave, they are coming to some other place, and experience shows that at the other place they are usually not that welcome.
Unless you meant "leave" as an euphemism for "die", of course.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday February 09, @06:47AM
and yes he's michael tiemann's brother. We were friends at Caltech.
I cannot just now recall the dye that he wanted to drink but it would have turned his eyeballs yellow-green as well as made them fluorescent.
However he performed the Ames Assay on it and so determined that it was a mutagen. While he thought it would be quite cool to hang out under blacklights, he didn't think it was quite cool enough.
Fluorescein? Something like that.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @08:34AM
So you actually get blue blood from this cure?