So it appears, "India's antitrust watchdog on Thursday imposed a 1.36 billion rupees ($21.17 million) fine on Google for "search bias" and abuse of its dominant position, in the latest regulatory setback for the world's most popular internet search engine."
In India, the Commission found, that Google through its search design had placed its commercial flight search function at a prominent position on the search results page to the disadvantage of businesses trying to gain market access.
The penalty... translates to 5 per cent of the company's average total revenue generated from India operations.
Who trusts Google (an advertisement company) to give the correct, on-time flight details anyway?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 09, @05:17AM
In India, some $millions go a looong way.
(compare with EU's €2.4bn fine for the same)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday February 09, @05:24AM (2 children)
So: India fined Google 0.02% of last year's revenue.
Wonder if one the staff has delegation to just write a cheque?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 09, @06:18AM (1 child)
May happen they accidentally pay the fine on a Citi Corporate Card, mistaking the fine as a parking ticket.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday February 09, @07:08AM
Add a zero, find you've accidentally bought a city.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @05:31AM (7 children)
These things always seem very hypocritical to me; the so-called "government" itself is an organization predicated on abusing its dominance.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @05:47AM (2 children)
Don't worry! Trump gonna fine India for all them hindu-chimps whose been domineering the position of H1B visa and then our American nerdy boys can get their jerbs back! Make computers great again!
.... said every graybeard tech dinosaur who voted Republican.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @05:59AM (1 child)
Is it because you've constructed your very identity around some organization that calls itself "government"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @06:16AM
Boo-bloody-hoo, cry me a river.
(Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Friday February 09, @06:08AM (2 children)
Theoretically:
- the courts - if you win a suit against the govt - it happens.
- the Parliament - e.g. by not approving the budgets or by cutting from it
- the voters - this is closer to symbolic in nature.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday February 09, @06:44AM (1 child)
... unless there is a law that specifically says you can sue them.
Before you can even file such a lawsuit one needs to file a claim, that will be settled purely with money. If the gummint pays the claim then there will be no opportunity for deposition, discovery, sworn testimony or setting precedent.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 09, @07:32AM
Federal Tort Claims Act
Federal Equal Employment Opportunity Act
Vivendi-Argentina water dispute
Vattenfall Europe Generation AG v. Federal Republic of Germany
Eli Lilly and Company v. The Government of Canada
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @06:25AM
Yes, God forbid that the majority of the people, with protections for the rights of the minority, should have dominance over . . . Who are you suggesting, you unscruopulous AC, that they do not have dominance over? Surely not the Fucking Brits! The Indians spent much blood and treasure and Gandhi to get them to leave. Corporations? Like Union Carbide? Once again, in India, you will lose, oh pernicious AC! So who else? The Brahmins? Are you a fucking caste nationalist Hindu, oh AC who I would have clean my toilets? Oh, you must be and American, which means you are very ignorant, and a libertarian, which means you are even more ignorant. So here is a tip, why don't you go into the Wild, maybe of Alaska, but Colorado or even New Jersey would suffice, and survive on your own with out a government, for, oh, three month. Remember, we are not going to come in an medivac your ass when you eat the wrong wild food, like the "Into the Wild" dude. So guess what, AC? We are going to abuse you, in the ass, while we have you here and you are helpless to prevent it. Hypocritical? Really? Bend over, you biatch!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday February 09, @06:42AM
- webmaster's hungry children.
Quite often know when you do a search a snippet of the first hit will display. Quite commonly that's all that one needs to read.
What that means is that Google is making money off the sweat and tears of website publishers while at the same time depriving such webmasters of ad revenue.
There are several reasons I don't want to work for "Don't Be Evil" any more, but this one takes the cake.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious