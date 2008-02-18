from the breakfast-of-super-termites dept.
Engineers at the University of Maryland, College Park (UMD) have found a way to make wood more than 10 times times stronger and tougher than before, creating a natural substance that is stronger than many titanium alloys.
"This new way to treat wood makes it 12 times stronger than natural wood and 10 times tougher," said Liangbing Hu of UMD's A. James Clark School of Engineering and the leader of the team that did the research, to be published on February 8, 2018 in the journal Nature. "This could be a competitor to steel or even titanium alloys, it is so strong and durable. It's also comparable to carbon fiber, but much less expensive." Hu is an associate professor of materials science and engineering and a member of the Maryland Energy Innovation Institute.
The process seems to hinge on fine-tuning the amount of lignin present in the wood.
An abstract is available but the full article is paywalled; Journal Reference:
Jianwei Song, Chaoji Chen, Shuze Zhu, Mingwei Zhu, Jiaqi Dai, Upamanyu Ray, Yiju Li, Yudi Kuang, Yongfeng Li, Nelson Quispe, Yonggang Yao, Amy Gong, Ulrich H. Leiste, Hugh A. Bruck, J. Y. Zhu, Azhar Vellore, Heng Li, Marilyn L. Minus, Zheng Jia, Ashlie Martini, Teng Li, Liangbing Hu. Processing bulk natural wood into a high-performance structural material. Nature, 2018; 554 (7691): 224 DOI: 10.1038/nature25476
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday February 09, @06:24AM (2 children)
Especially in the morning. Maybe we can replace some of that Chinese steel with this VERY SPECIAL wood!
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @06:39AM (1 child)
Like your wood has been crushed to one fifth its normal size?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday February 09, @06:58AM
Works better when it fits the size of the hands.
You know, for the frequent cases Melania is indisposed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @07:13AM
What does TMB say when he wakes up in the morning?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday February 09, @07:43AM
I first read this as 'super wool' and was thinking of the possibilities of a new sheep hero that we needed, but not the one we deserved.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Friday February 09, @08:13AM
Is this still sensitive to water, termites, and rot?
And as far as that Chinese steel, wasn't it US who could not even refine the steel of the WTC, as our own steel plants lay rusting away in the Northeast, surrounded by unemployed steelmen surviving off the checks printed by loaning Congress money... while we apparently are investing our resources in cryptomining!
I guess one has to be wearing a really good executive suit before any of this makes sense.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]