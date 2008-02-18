from the underwater-warming dept.
Skates have been observed laying their eggs in lukewarm water near hydrothermal vents:
A team of scientists from the University of Rhode Island and the Charles Darwin Research Station exploring the seafloor northwest of the Galapagos Islands in 2015 made an unexpected discovery. Large numbers of egg cases of a deep-sea skate – relatives of sharks and rays – were observed adjacent to the hot water emitted from hydrothermal vents, which the scientists said the skates use to accelerate the development of the embryos.
It is the first time such behavior has been recorded in marine animals. The discovery is published this week in the journal Scientific Reports.
[...] In total, 157 mobile-phone-sized egg cases were observed, which DNA analysis revealed to be from the Pacific white skate (Bathyraja spinosissima). About 58 percent of the egg cases were found within 20 meters of a black smoker, the hottest kind of hydrothermal vent, and 89 percent of the egg cases were laid in water that was hotter than the background temperature of 2.76 degrees Centigrade.
"The eggs weren't right next to the active vents, because the water can get so hot – hundreds of degrees – that it would kill them," Phillips said. "We found most of them in the lukewarm water not far from the vents and near some extinct vents.
"The kicker is that we showed our data to a bunch of shark experts, and they had seen anecdotal evidence of shark and ray egg cases near hydrothermal vents, but they never had the data to put the story together," he added.
Also at CBC.
Deep-sea hydrothermal vents as natural egg-case incubators at the Galapagos Rift (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-018-20046-4) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @11:59AM (4 children)
Mobile-phone-sized??? Come on, journalist guy !! Are you really, actually telling me that these eggs are roughly cubical, with side lengths of around 2x4 inches, and 3/8ths of an inch thick ? I guess not.
What's so wrong with "the eggs are about 4x2 inches big" that you had to resort to "mobile-phone sized", for fuck's sake?!?
If you are a journalist, then *report* ! If you want to be an artistic word-smith, then write books, or short stories, or whatever, but keep yourself out of serious people's news business!
Fucking moron!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday February 09, @12:11PM
The egg cases are also as large as mobile phone cases.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @03:51PM
Are we talking 1980's mobile phone, the early 2000's flip phones, the oversized Windows phones?
I agree, it is very confusing.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday February 09, @05:14PM
'meh, in this case, I give them a pass. The egg case does resemble a funky shaped mobile phone. The "4x2 inches big" isn't any better.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 09, @08:08PM
Some egg cases are kind of flat and thin...
https://listverse.com/2012/03/01/top-10-fascinating-eggs/ [listverse.com]
like, for instance, sea skates:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Egg_case_(Chondrichthyes) [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Funny) by bob_super on Friday February 09, @06:29PM
We know that they are keeping quiet about weaponizing the nearby Godzilla eggs.