from the it's-not-dead,-yet dept.
NASA Confirms: Its Undead Satellite is Operational
Late last month, news broke that a satellite sleuth had spotted what appeared to be a lost NASA probe alive and sending out data. Now, NASA has officially confirmed the identity of the satellite as the IMAGE orbiter and is in the process of restoring the capability of processing the data that it is sending down. While we don't yet know whether any of its instruments are operational, one of its original team members is arguing that the hardware can still produce valuable science.
And NASA has determined that the craft's return to life is even more mysterious than we'd realized. When IMAGE originally lost contact, it was using its backup hardware after the primary set shut down. Upon its return, IMAGE is using its primary hardware again.
For those interested in all the details of the saga, NASA has put up a page where it's posting updates on its attempts to revive the satellite. In late January, the Goddard Flight Center was given time on NASA's Deep Space Network to have a listen to the craft. By the end of the month, the agency confirmed that this was indeed IMAGE and started trying to produce a software environment that could process the data it was sending.
"The types of hardware and operating systems used in the IMAGE Mission Operations Center no longer exist," NASA's Miles Hatfield wrote, "and other systems have been updated several versions beyond what they were at the time, requiring significant reverse-engineering."
Maybe NASA could make the raw feeds and existing specs available on the internet and let some of us have at it? Offer a bounty to the first folks who can demonstrate a program that can properly decode it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @05:13PM (2 children)
Now return to normal programming.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @05:21PM
I for one welcome our new NS overlords.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Friday February 09, @09:51PM
The news here is how quickly NASA abandons things and burns bridges.
Had the satellite been working all along, they probably would have shut it off by now.
Launched in 2005, and they can't do anything with it because all of their systems have changed!!!???
Every piece of equipment from 2005 that I still have is operational I can still talk to it. I've got disk drives older than that. I've got Linux servers running versions from 2005.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday February 09, @05:22PM (3 children)
They're a little slow, but they get the job done.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @06:04PM (2 children)
I concur, obviously the aliens rebooted it, they are probably using it to forward episodes of big bang theory to their home world.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @06:58PM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @07:09PM
My aren't you humorless. It was a joke slugger, get over yourself.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @05:28PM (4 children)
I still have 486sx25 with 12MB of memory and 273MB hard drive running part of network. So old equipment is not the problem. Most of my equipment is 10 to 12 yrs old. Even have Suns, HP-UXs and IBM p w/ AXs, For the period.
I have Diskettes, CD, and Back drive with Distros of all flavours going back 20yrs. Slack, Puppy, Rock, what do you need?
I diskettes and old CD rom drives (down to 4 speed). to assemble tothe need.
If I do not have it in "stock" at home, I could drig it up somewhere in a few days. And dig is an operational word. Leaved in area where the "environmental sound" recycler was caught digging holes at ends of backroads and bury the hardware, since it could not sell it.
Lastly there is hardware in the Seattle Computer Museum.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @05:46PM
No one cares how much old shit you have in your house.
You sound like a fucking hoarder.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Friday February 09, @08:17PM (2 children)
Very smart! We're saving TREMENDOUS money by sticking with the old cyber. No Meltdown, no Spectre. I knew something like that would happen. Because they're making the digital too complicated, you have to be Einstein to figure it out. Why put in new cyber every 4 years when the old stuff does the job? You keep what works. And it's very environmental, I've gotten so many awards for environmental.
We're saving big money on satellite too. I'm giving this one a new name, it's still IMAGE. I Make America Great, Extremely. What do you think? We're doing a great job!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 3, Funny) by JNCF on Friday February 09, @08:39PM
IMAGE Makes America Great
ExponetiallyEphemerally
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @08:57PM
XD
(Score: 5, Funny) by GreatAuntAnesthesia on Friday February 09, @05:31PM
Has anyone checked that it still looks the same as it used to? It hasn't been... modified in any way?
http://memory-alpha.wikia.com/wiki/V%27ger [wikia.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 09, @07:10PM
Even though you would hope that the specs are good enough to reconstruct the expected data patterns, I wouldn't bet on it.
The best chance NASA has for interpreting the data stream is to dig up one of the fossils who put it together in the first place.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Friday February 09, @07:16PM
datatype1 decode_image_feed (datatype2 inputdata) {
// reserved spot for government backdoor
return 4;
}
Just need to know how they want the data formatted, now. Excel spreadsheet?
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Friday February 09, @07:53PM (3 children)
"The next step is to attempt to turn on the science instruments – but this could take some time as the 12-year-old software to do so must be recreated."
Did the the press contact mis-speak, because they don't actually understand the words they are saying?
If not, then WTF? Does NASA not know what backups are? Storage is cheap, there seems no reason why the software should not have been archived, along with all necessary information on how to make it work. I have personal backups much older than 12 years. An institution like NASA, whose work has historical significance, should be archiving forever.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @08:26PM
Probably a combination of mission control alterations over the years, software upgrades (possibly including elimination of old hardware, like sparc or power, etc that other projects didn't use), and ~12 years of related changes without the expectation that this collection of software would be needed in this configuration again.
Keep in mind most NASA hardware is purpose-built. This means the radio frequencies, the hardware stack, and the software stack may all be dramatically different for a particular satellite, probe, or other piece of extraterrestrial tech. When you combine this with a piece of hardware that was DECLARED LOST over a decade ago, it is not at all unsurprising that the hardware might have been sold/recycled/replaced either due to failure or obsolescence and the software relegated to a take-home memory or far corner of a storage warehouse somewhere for which the paperwork may have become corrupted/incomplete.
While I would like to believe bureaucracy was better at filing and storing things for long periods of time, NASA just as often has things recovered thanks to recyclers/junk dealers as it does thanks to internal staff itself.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday February 09, @08:54PM
Software last used 12 years ago was likely written 20 years ago, by contractors who were let go to other industries somewhere in-between.
Somebody could likely look up where all the old documentation is stored and retrieve it, but that's a lot of effort to find something that nobody on-site is likely to know what to do with once they find it...
(Score: 2) by JNCF on Friday February 09, @09:30PM
You expect too much of government, these folks couldn't even keep track of the original moon landing tape. I only hope the NSA is as incompetent as NASA.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday February 09, @09:43PM
Initial output from my program: "Brains ... Brains ..."