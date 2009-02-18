Google Chrome will begin to mark all HTTP sites as "not secure" starting in July 2018. This is just a warning displayed in the URL bar and won't stop users from loading the pages:

For the past several years, we've moved toward a more secure web by strongly advocating that sites adopt HTTPS encryption. And within the last year, we've also helped users understand that HTTP sites are not secure by gradually marking a larger subset of HTTP pages as "not secure". Beginning in July 2018 with the release of Chrome 68, Chrome will mark all HTTP sites as "not secure".

