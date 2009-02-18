Stories
Bruce Perens Wants to Anti-SLAPP GRSecurity's Brad Spengler With $670,000 in Legal Bills

posted by janrinok on Saturday February 10, @01:08AM
Having defeated a defamation claim for speculating that using Grsecurity's Linux kernel hardening code may expose you to legal risk under the terms of the GPLv2 license, Bruce Perens is back in court.

This time, he's demanding Bradley Spengler – who runs Open Source Security Inc and develops Grsecurity – foots his hefty legal bills, after Spengler failed to successfully sue Perens for libel.

Perens, a noted figure in the open source community, and his legal team from O'Melveny & Myers LLP – as they previously told The Register – want to be awarded attorneys' fees under California's anti-SLAPP statute, a law designed to deter litigation that aims to suppress lawful speech.

That deterrence takes the form of presenting unsuccessful litigants with the bill for the cost of defending against meritless claims.

"Plaintiffs Open Source Security, Inc. and Bradley Spengler sued Defendant Bruce Perens to bully him from expressing his opinions that Plaintiffs' business practices violate Open Source licensing conditions and to discourage others from expressing the same opinions," Perens' latest filing, submitted to a US district court in San Francisco today, declared.

"Rather than allowing the public to judge Plaintiffs' contrary opinions through public debate, Plaintiffs tried to 'win' the argument on this unsettled legal issue by suing him."

Perens is asking for $667,665.25 in fees, which covers 833.9 hours expended on the litigation by numerous attorneys and a $188,687.75 success fee agreed upon to allow Perens to retain representation he might not otherwise have been able to afford.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @01:19AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @01:19AM (#635825)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @08:24AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @08:24AM (#635935)

      Bruce attended a free software event that I was tangentially involved with. The prime organizer reported the Bruce's first question was, "What can you do for me?". Now we know, we can sue his ass.

  • (Score: 2) by mrpg on Saturday February 10, @01:24AM (4 children)

    by mrpg (5708) <{mrpg} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Saturday February 10, @01:24AM (#635827)

    $667,665.25 in fees, which covers 833.9 hours

    $800 per hour?

    
    

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 10, @01:49AM (2 children)

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 10, @01:49AM (#635836) Journal

      They probably worked at a discount rate, for that money.

      
      

      • (Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @02:04AM (1 child)

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @02:04AM (#635840)

        The highest paid attorney I know in town is paid $2,500 an hour for certain specialized things that he doesn't actually like doing. Of course, most things aren't at that rate and most clients get a "discount" anyway. Last time I asked him about it, he said he only got 3 hours billed at that rate the entire year; most things were between $1,250 and $1,500. And even that stuff is so high because it has to cover all the overhead, including renting three floors of prime real estate in the city center. Plus, lots of hours are "billed" with no actual expectation of collecting them for various reasons. Suffice it to say that if Perens loses, he would not be on the hook for that amount.

        Plus, seems like a bit of a stretch for Spengler to say that, I'm about 80% sure his council is working on contingency and 99% sure at least partial contingency. At the standard contingency rate of 1/3rd, Spengler is asking for around $1,000,000 in fees himself.

    • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Saturday February 10, @03:51AM

      by Snotnose (1623) on Saturday February 10, @03:51AM (#635859)

      Never had to hire a lawyer in the good ol U S of A, have you? Minor stuff starts at $300/hr, get to looking at prison and the sky's the limit.

  • (Score: 5, Informative) by requerdanos on Saturday February 10, @01:39AM (7 children)

    by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 10, @01:39AM (#635831) Journal

    "Plaintiffs Open Source Security, Inc. and Bradley Spengler sued Defendant Bruce Perens to bully him from expressing his opinions that Plaintiffs' business practices violate Open Source licensing conditions and to discourage others from expressing the same opinions,"

    I hereby observe that the GRSecurity folks claim to be GPL (they have to, in order to profit from the GPL software that is their actual product, the Linux kernel), but impose additional restrictions on those who receive their code. Under the GPL, additional restrictions are forbidden. Thus, they are in arguably deliberate violation of the terms of the license as as such, their rights under the license are self-terminated.

    I know license-blah-blah is almost as bad as reading terms until you spot the "I Agree Now Shut Up And Go Away" button, but this is a pretty popular, well-established license they're violating. Perens was well-familiar with said license before GRSecurity was ever a thing.

    The timeline was basically as follows:

    • The Linux kernel was perceived to suck at security
    • Linus said "Bah, security, not important" or words to that effect.
    • Zounds! said GRSecurity. Product: A GRSecurity hardened kernel, provided as a patch to the original kernel!
    • Which is GPL, so that's not only legal, but a cool and healthy and happy thing!
    • And don't forget, the patch is useless by itself except perhaps for study or personal scholarship!
    • And if you like it, pay the GRSecurity folks to subscribe to it! Best way to stay up to date.
    • But since it's GPL it's not just free as in libre, it's also free as in beer.
    • So you can effectively subscribe or not, according to whether you want to support GRSecurity or not.
    • Zounds! again! said GRSecurity, most people are not paying us!
    • I mean, that is how every other free software has gone since beginning of time...
    • But we are special and ours should be different!
    • So we are taking our ball and going home, and only friends who pay us can come play with us.
    • Except guess what? It's not your ball; the GPL says rights to use and distribute it belong to me and Bruce Perens and everyone else.
    • Want to dictate license terms? Go write your own kernel.
    • Note, not "Sue people who notice the violations you are trying to get away with." That's evil.
    • Also, in future, look up words to see what they mean before making them your company name.

    An item or two may be out of place, but whatever. This is essentially the easy-to-understand TLDR of GRSecurity's confusion that they are trying to sue their way out of.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @01:52AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @01:52AM (#635837)

      thank you for making this TLDR version.

      Pay up d-bags of "security" before you lose the name

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Saturday February 10, @01:57AM (2 children)

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 10, @01:57AM (#635838)

      Note, not "Sue people who notice the violations you are trying to get away with." That's evil.

      But that's a blatant infringement to the constitutional right to sue!!! I'm sure there's an amendment somewhere.

      I... I'll... I'll sue ya! [youtube.com]

      (grin)

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @06:37AM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @06:37AM (#635898)

      You left out a nice comment by Linus on the GR folk

      The thing is a joke, and they are clowns. When they started talking about people taking advantage of them, I stopped trying to be polite about their bullshit. Their patches are pure garbage.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @07:14AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @07:14AM (#635914)

        The patches are not pure garbage. Linus is not an expert on security.
        (With the CPU backdoors, however, such security may be functionally irrelevant in the real world)

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @07:09AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @07:09AM (#635913)

      Timeline is this:

      GRSec closes patches.
      MikeeUSA is unhappy about this.
      Informs Spengler that he is going to sue GRSec one way or another.
      MikeeUSA Complains on the chans, the linux mailing list, the debian mailing list, ubuntu mailing list, redhat mailing list, writes articles for websites such as this, explains how GRSec is violating the license, explains the law, etc.
      Everyone says MikeeUSA is nuts, not a lawyer, not a programmer either, etc.
      MikeeUSA contacts keyholders in the free/opensource community. RMS, Perens, etc.
      Discussion ensues (forwarded to linux and debian mailinglists).
      Perens publishes an article that mirrors MikeeUSA's legal opinion (with the exception of the contributory copyright addendum).
      Brad Spengler sues Perens.
      and here we are .

  • (Score: 2) by archfeld on Saturday February 10, @02:37AM (5 children)

    by archfeld (4650) <treboreel@live.com> on Saturday February 10, @02:37AM (#635842) Journal

    Was it in fact meritless or did they just lose ? There is a huge difference. If it wasn't thrown from court I'd say it would be hard to prove meritless....

    
    

    • (Score: 5, Informative) by requerdanos on Saturday February 10, @02:54AM (1 child)

      by requerdanos (5997) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 10, @02:54AM (#635845) Journal

      Was it in fact meritless or did they just lose ? There is a huge difference.

      It was meritless; they sued him for saying what I said above [soylentnews.org], and for saying that participating in their licensing game might put you on risky legal footing. Which it very well might.

      Their lawsuit was a textbook SLAPP suit [anti-slapp.org]:

      SLAPPs are Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation. These... chill free speech and healthy debate by targeting those who... speak out on issues of public interest. SLAPPs are used to silence and harass critics by forcing them to spend money to defend these baseless suits. SLAPP filers don’t go to court to seek justice. Rather, SLAPPS are intended to intimidate those who disagree with them or their activities by draining the target’s financial resources.

      It was not filed because Perens was wrong (Perens wasn't wrong). It was filed because Perens pointing out GRSecurity's nonsense was damaging to GRSecurity continuing said nonsense.

      If Perens had just been wrong, GRSecurity probably would have published a rebuttal and gotten on with it. Perens' statements didn't damage GRSecurity so much as their own shady behavior which he called them out on.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @06:53AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @06:53AM (#635908)

        Note: What Perens wrote in his article, with the exception of the contributory copyright infringement claim, were the same arguments that MikeeUSA had been making for over a year. The reason for this may be that Perens was in correspondence with said entity. People here doubted that MikeeUSA was an attorney. One wonders if they still hold strong to that belief.

        One notes that the reason people doubted MikeeUSA is because he supported the old testament opinion that it was fine for men to marry female children.

    • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 10, @03:35AM (2 children)

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 10, @03:35AM (#635853) Journal

      I think that requerdanos has it summed up nicely. GRSecurity was pretty much in the wrong, from start to finish. The suit was meant to silence a critic - and not just any critic, but an influential critic. I don't think a lawsuit can get much more slappy than this one.

      
      

      • (Score: 2) by EETech1 on Saturday February 10, @06:44AM

        by EETech1 (957) on Saturday February 10, @06:44AM (#635904)

        The only way to get the good stuff when it's pertinent, is to pay the fee. If you want to exercise your rights to redistribute said software that you paid a fee for, well you might just lose your ability to access that software, even for a fee!

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @07:01AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @07:01AM (#635911)

        Strange... when MikeeUSA spoke here about the GRSecurity issue you all said he was nuts.

        Then seemingly he spoke to Bruce Perens (on public mailing lists).
        Then strangely, we see a very similar opinion regarding the legal matters on Bruce's website a few days after.
        Same rhyme and meter.

        And then we see said language quoted in the Order (53 Order.pdf) (though just as a summary of the speech of the defendant)

        Now it's "obvious" GRS was wrong, when before it was "obvious" GRS was right and MikeeUSA was "wrong"...

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @06:46AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @06:46AM (#635905)

    Everyone was saying MikeeUSA was nuts and incorrect on the underlying issue...
    (not that the underlying issue has been directly adjudicated).

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @07:21AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @07:21AM (#635919)

    To celebrate Peren's victory and vigor let us have an OpenSource Lan party!:

    https://lgdb.org/game/bzflag [lgdb.org] - BZFlag is a free online multiplayer cross-platform open source 3D tank battle game.
    https://lgdb.org/game/chaosesque-anthology [lgdb.org] - FOSS shooter with over 180 weapons (Xonotic Fork)
    https://lgdb.org/game/urban_terror [lgdb.org] - Realistic style FPS
    https://lgdb.org/game/warsow [lgdb.org] - Warsow / War§ow is a free standalone first person shooter game for Windows and Linux.

  • (Score: 2) by bradley13 on Saturday February 10, @08:27AM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Saturday February 10, @08:27AM (#635936) Homepage Journal

    I'm all for anti-SLAPP, if they can prove that the case was meritless, but I am seriously bothered by the amount they want to recover.

    "$667,665.25 in fees, which covers 833.9 hours expended on the litigation by numerous attorneys and a $188,687.75 success fee"

    Leaving aside the "success fee" for the moment (although, reading the filing [regmedia.co.uk], this also goes to the attorneys), this comes out to $575/hour. In what world is that a sane hourly fee for professional services?

    
    

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @09:25AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @09:25AM (#635948)

    Who started the fire?

