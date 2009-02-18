from the true-cost-of-watching-porn dept.
Motherboard writes about dodgy, javascript-using web sites which are throwing a little extra CPU load onto visitors and hoping they won't notice much.
Netlab 360's analysis suggests that in-browser cryptocurrency mining, which stormed back onto the world stage in 2017 after being dormant for several years (likely due to low cryptocurrency prices) via a torrent site is now chiefly the purview of porn sites. It's worth noting, too, that criminals have found some pretty creative ways to get people to mine cryptocurrency for them outside of website visits, including hacking an Argentine internet provider.
In-browser cryptocurrency mining has the potential to eat up your computer's resources and slow down your machine, making the trend of particular interest to cyber security researchers lately. Last year, Symantec predicted that in-browser mining would turn into an "arms race" in 2018 as malicious actors come up with even more inventive (and invasive) methods of mining digital coins with someone else's machine.
Source : Porn Sites Are Doing the Most Cryptocurrency Mining
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday February 09, @11:22PM (1 child)
What if you're looking at porn sites on your mining rig?
(Score: 5, Funny) by Snow on Friday February 09, @11:36PM
Then you are mining wrong.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @11:25PM (1 child)
As a young man I looked at too much pr0n on the intertubes and went blind and rubbed a raw bit that scarred over so I have no need to look at the pr0ns these days.
(Score: 2) by Snow on Friday February 09, @11:37PM
I'm so sorry. That sounds terrible.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by bob_super on Friday February 09, @11:41PM (9 children)
If you're looking at porn, you're probably not doing much serious stuff on you machine at the same time...
So, between mining a few coins and having ugly disruptive flashing ads, what's the better solution to get that content provider a few pennies for that bandwidth?
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @11:43PM (2 children)
Here we see the slippery slope sliding headlong into hell.
(Score: 4, Touché) by bob_super on Saturday February 10, @01:14AM (1 child)
Head first, maybe. And "hell" is not what she calls it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @04:25AM
Glad you've never found yourself off the heavenly path ;)
(Score: 5, Interesting) by requerdanos on Saturday February 10, @12:17AM (4 children)
Trick question?
Seriously, if there was a sign-up page with a button "Click here to run our mining process while on our page instead of ever seeing the blinking annoying ads again" it would very likely be an opt-in of epic proportions.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @12:40AM (2 children)
> an opt-in of epic proportions
Feels like a tragedy of the commons scenario, though. If a million browsers each spent one penny worth of electricity so that the hosting site could mine $10 worth of coin (remember, javascript on a general-purpose CPU has *terrible* hashrate/efficiency), that's a net loss of $9990 that just gets pissed away as a side effect...
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday February 10, @12:58AM
that's $9990 that
just gets pissed awayis indirectly spent supporting content producers as a side effect while encouraging them to remove annoying ads.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday February 10, @07:53AM
I suppose it depends whether it's during the winter. When your house is cold, suddenly previously inefficient uses of electricity become useful. Granted that it would be better off spending those cycles calculating something more useful for the planet though. Has anyone ever tried to make a cryptocurrency out of useful calculations like protein folding or SETI? I can see that it might be undesirable if you're effectively monetizing information that should be freely available scientific knowledge, a bit like patenting a genome.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
(Score: 3, Funny) by tftp on Saturday February 10, @03:13AM
Probably mining cakes less resources of your computer than the flashy javascript ads.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @07:15AM
> If you're looking at porn, you're probably not doing much serious stuff on you machine at the same time...
Unless you're looking at porn to kill time while your parallelised number-crunching code is running. (Um, or so I heard.)
> So, between mining a few coins and having ugly disruptive flashing ads, what's the better solution to get that content provider a few pennies for that bandwidth?
Hah, like there's a snowball's chance in hell of them removing ads after adding a cryptominer. You'll spend half your cycles on Javascript ads, and the rest on Javascript mining.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @11:46PM (1 child)
YOU WILL BE MINED.
Love and marriage, porn and technology, they go together like a horse and a carriage, ask your local gentry...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 09, @11:51PM
They will tell you it's elementary.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday February 10, @12:14AM
Just as a gentleman on The Newlywed Game, upon hearing that his wife thought their neighbors had more "Grass" than they did, famously said...
"I wouldn't bet on that..."*
I swear, I heard this guy in my head as soon as I read the headline.
------------------------------------------
* https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GxVgF2uJa4I [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 10, @01:06AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdUD-jcr104 [youtube.com] (sorry, the video is rather poor quality - here, have a bonus video link!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ch3X5WrhwGM [youtube.com]
