from the 24-to-10-is-a-score-that-I-wrote dept.
LinuxLinks has a 12-section article on the various free and open source score writers available for composers and musicians.
Fortunately, there is a wide range of open source scorewriters which are supported in Linux. This article recommends cost-effective alternatives to Sibelius and Finale. The software featured here is released under freely distributable licenses, all are available to download at no charge, and generate music scores which are engraved with traditional layout rules.
This article does not limit itself to software with a graphical user interface. One of the benefits of using software which doesn't depend on a graphical interface is that you can create and edit music on any type of device, even small handheld devices.
Towards the bottom of the first page, there is a table of the score writers reviewed. Each is reviewed on a separate page. Follow the links there to the individual pages describing each one.
Source : 11 Excellent Free Scorewriters – Compose, arrange, print, and publish music
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday February 10, @04:54AM (2 children)
As someone who does a decent amount of music typesetting, Lilypond is definitely the best of the bunch. But you have to be willing to give up WYSIWYG. In doing so, you gain a lot of flexibility and power. And Lilypond's default spacing, design, and other typesetting choices are quite good. (Music notation really depends heavily on things like good spacing, good relative positioning of glyphs, etc. to promote readibility in real-time without errors.)
The problem is the learning curve to tweak notation in Lilypond outside the default typesetting algorithm can be quite steep. But for casual users who just want to get some notes on a page, it's great. And I find text input so much faster, convenient, and easy to manipulate than graphical (as in Finale or Sibelius).
Combine Lilypond with Frescobaldi to check graphical output in a GUI as you tweak the text input file if you want. Some GUI frontends for Lilypond exist, but never have as many features. And Lilypond works great with LaTeX if you want to combine musical examples with more complex text.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @05:27AM
Musescore lets you enter notes with a keyboard of either type.
It does the typesetting. It lets you change things globally. It lets you override that for specific notes.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Saturday February 10, @05:33AM
If you know LilyPond and are looking to get involved with chiptunes, there's a music engine for Nintendo Entertainment System whose syntax [github.com] for musical phrases is heavily based on LilyPond. It's called Pently [github.com], and it can be used to make NSF files (stand-alone files that play in an emulator or in an audio player with an NSF plug-in) or as the audio driver of an NES ROM (if you're making a homebrew game).
Disclosure: I maintain Pently.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Saturday February 10, @05:00AM (3 children)
As someone with a bunch of formal musical education in composition, GNU Denemo and MuseScore both handle just about everything I need them to do, with less fuss than their paid counterparts like Finale. Even if I'm needing to do something weird, as I am sometimes wont to do.
Lilypond is handy, but I have to admit it's harder to mentally convert that to audio compared to WYSIWYG options. You get lots of training in music conservatories converting scores to sound and sound to scores in your head, but not so much from a sequence of letter names.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by AthanasiusKircher on Saturday February 10, @05:14AM (2 children)
Agreed about the text input -- which is why I recommended combining Lilypond with Frescobaldi. The latter is basically a glorified text editor specifically to work with Lilypond, along with a graphical "preview" window, so you can see the notation you're creating and refresh whenever you want with a keystroke.
Personally, if I'm actually writing/composing/arranging music, I prefer to do that by hand with a pencil and paper at a keyboard -- I find composing within a notation program to be less intuitive (though I know many people do that now). So I'm using Lilypond mostly for typesetting existing music, not creating as I go (other than simple things).
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 10, @05:38AM (1 child)
So, as an idiot who doesn't know anything about music, how can it handle tremolo? Tremolo crescendi with staccato stop? how about 8:15 tuples? If it's as half-baked as all other open-source shit is, it will erroneously transpose notes to random 8vas and 8vbs and thousand-deep ledger-lines.
Please speak the details we can understand.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 10, @08:31AM
Whomever modded that "troll" is a faggot, and only serves to shit up the discussion by making true musical nerds dodge that question.
Suck my dick.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 10, @07:23AM
OK, to read it, it must, by definition, be in written form. To understand it, a written form probably helps, but I'd be surprised if a musician could not understand most music when "merely" heard. The statement sounds to me like the claim that you cannot understand a text if spoken, only if written. While there exists texts where it is true, most texts can be quite well understood from hearing. I'd expect the same to be true of music.
And certainly some musicians can play music without scores. Written scores are not necessary to play music, just like written text is not necessary to tell a story. Sure, it helps, because otherwise you either have to memorize everything, or need the ability to fill in the missing parts on the spot. But necessary? I strongly doubt it.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by rufty on Saturday February 10, @10:12AM