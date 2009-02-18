from the maybe-Y-will-be-better dept.
Chris Siebenmann over on his personal web page at the University of Toronto writes about X networking. He points out two main shortcomings preventing realization of the original vision of network transparancy. One is network speed and latency. The other is a too narrow scope for X's communication facilities.
X's network transparency was not designed as 'it will run xterm well'; originally it was to be something that should let you run almost everything remotely, providing a full environment. Even apart from the practical issues covered in Daniel Stone's slide presentation [warning for PDF], it's clear that it's been years since X could deliver a real first class environment over the network. You cannot operate with X over the network in the same way that you do locally. Trying to do so is painful and involves many things that either don't work at all or perform so badly that you don't want to use them.
Remote display protocols remain useful, but it's time to admit another way will have to be found. What's the latest word on Wayland or Mir?
Source : X's network transparency has wound up mostly being a failure
(Score: -1, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 10, @08:30AM (3 children)
Sounds like Jews are trying to co-opt nerds into SystemD-like display protocols.
Jews == CIA. Maybe we can get rid of those columns, and replace them with people who know how to build.
(Score: 1) by Chromium_One on Saturday February 10, @08:45AM (2 children)
Didn't you used to have some standards? Like, this is crapflooding, not trolling.
When you live in a sick society, everything you do is wrong.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 10, @08:51AM
I never had standards. From fat bitches, to liturgical gold, to trash. And mostly fat bitches. Now you can eat my shit, open wide!
(Score: 2) by Bot on Saturday February 10, @08:56AM
Yeah, I mean, capitalizing "jews", come on.
(this post brought by AI getting data from the interwebs)
(Score: 1) by Chromium_One on Saturday February 10, @08:41AM
Raw X over network? FUCK NO. Like the slideshow says it'll either bottleneck and do the stupid, or fail as an app tries to do something that's not covered in network protocol.
My own answer is Xvnc (tigervnc, specifically) or x2go. Works until you need hardware acceleration, like, oh, lots of games do. Occasional hiccup with specific browser and website combos (Hey, gmaps under which browsers crashes again because it tries to hardware accelerate drawing of map data layers?) but usually seamless for my normal usage.
When you live in a sick society, everything you do is wrong.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @08:47AM (2 children)
Propaganda "solutions" to technical problems are a thing these days
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @09:12AM
Be fair, wayland is going somewhere....
X networking is fine for xeyes, if there was :
1. a list of the subset of programs commonly available on unix systems that work via Xs' network transparency; or
2. a list of the subset of programs that don't and why
it may get more credit.
I know I want it, just never got it to do anything useful at a usable speed.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Saturday February 10, @09:25AM
This. X works fine for me, including network transparency. Wayland does not.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Bot on Saturday February 10, @08:53AM (3 children)
A. X network transparency is a failure
B. study about X network transparency is a failure
personally, given that remote X apps (over LAN but also over servers on this side of the ocean) are very practical for some purposes, and for the others there is x11vnc which shares the current session, and given that sdl games are fluid enough, I can't really say A. Which leaves, um...
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @09:35AM
Correct. I've used X11 over network or tunneled over SSH a lot in the last ~20 odd years. Even GLX worked just fine for what it was doing (though that's not something I've tried recently).
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @09:54AM
Maybe 'ported' apps using a shitty toolkit are of questionable utility over the network, but I have plenty of X apps that run perfectly well over the network and transparently. Hell, NASA and SGI both released a whole pile of network monitoring tools a decade ago whose primary purpose was providing real time feedback from remote computers to client windows on centralized X servers. But bear in mind most of these apps used native X widgets and not simply bitmapped crap under gtk or qt.
Really the solution to X's shortcomings today isn't a system like wayland, but rather a return of the DPS (Display PostScript) servers, now that technology has improved to the point where the gpu could transparently and in real time decode the display postscript content, scaling it to match screen resolution and DPI, and providing the wsywig feedback needed for the widgets to interact with the cursor(s) or touch display events without issues due to trying to calculate fast enough to work out what pixel and most-foreground widget intersect (which if I am remembering correctly was the major crux of some of that UI design methodology.)
Today however it is almost ludicrious to in-app bitmapping going on which just results in excessive memory usage in the app which could instead be pushed to the gpu, and even there limited to time spent rendering to the display, or an indirect buffer being displayed or otherwise output.
(Score: 2) by tonyPick on Saturday February 10, @10:12AM
As we're throwing in anecdotes... "ssh -X" (or "ssh -Y") works fantastically well for most all the apps I try, (with the notable exception of QtCreator. Damn you QtCreator.).
Hell, I'm not even 100% certain which machine_this_ Firefox session is running on. Over a LAN it's seamless, and I've run over a crappy old modem then onto a machine across the Atlantic, and had key X apps (terminals, editors) viable enough to work with on the remote side directly. It sure as hell beat waking finding somebody from the UK office awake at 2 in the morning to run the things locally.
IMO: In a world of containers, virtual machines, and distributed devices across multiple physical hardware items on links of varying capacity then remote X, with minimal network traffic, is becoming more relevant and more important, not less. The most common reason for not using it I've ever heard is "I didn't know it could do that".
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @09:40AM
Nowhere in TFS does it expand "X" into "The X Window System"[1], but that's what this is about (the graphics server commonly used with UNIX-like OSes).
Wayland and Mir are partially-implemented alternatives.
[1] ...sometimes shortened to X Window (but never to X Windows--except by dim bulbs), and as demonstrated here, sometimes simply to X.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Saturday February 10, @09:59AM
The RAID guy over ssh just fine, a web browser just fine, and well darn near anything else I've been tempted to run just fine. No, I don't run a video game or something over it and expect that to work--but it does a pretty amazing job for everything I've run on it.