Over at TorrentFreak there is an article about aggressive prosecution for even talking about the streaming service Popcorn Time.
A man from Denmark has been handed a six-month conditional prison sentence for spreading information about Popcorn Time. In what is being described as a first for Europe, the man was convicted after telling people how to download, install and use the movie streaming service. He was also ordered to forfeit $83,300 in ad revenue and complete 120 hours community service.
[...] Importantly, PopcornTime.dk hosted no software, preferring to link to other sites where the application could be downloaded instead. That didn't prevent an aggressive prosecution though and now, two-and-half years later, the verdict's in and it's bound to raise more than a few eyebrows.
Neither this specific case nor questions about the service in general have played out yet. Control over playback and distribution and the grey area in between have been hotly contested for decades, and will continue to be for the forseeable future. The first big, international case being the one against Jon Lech Johansen in Norway. Recently, with the integration of digital restrictions into the very standards making up the web, things will become more difficult in the area of distribution and playback.
Source : Man Handed Conditional Prison Sentence for Spreading Popcorn Time Information
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @01:07PM (4 children)
Europe? Would have guessed UK.
I need to tweak my fresh Kodi installation later.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @01:27PM (3 children)
"the no free speech continent"
Yeah, it's been difficult for European countries to resist the constant attacks on free speech backed by diplomatic and economic pressure from the US, the empire of hypocrites.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Pino P on Saturday February 10, @01:48PM (2 children)
It doesn't look quite so hypocritical once you understand the two principles that United States federal courts have applied to resolve the conflict between copyright and the First Amendment.
The United States recognizes free speech in ideas and assumes that everyone expressing a particular idea can come up with an original expression of said idea. This idea-expression divide [wikipedia.org] is codified as 17 USC 102(b) [cornell.edu].
In some cases, the idea itself is a criticism of another author's expression. To enable speech that comments on expression, the law recognizes brief use of others' works for certain purposes as noninfringing. Fair use is codified as 17 USC 107 [cornell.edu].
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday February 10, @05:20PM
$83,000 in ad revenue, sounds like he's doing more than just talking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @09:00PM
Still sounds utterly hypocritical to me. Especially since there is no such exception in the first amendment, meaning that rogue judges invented this standard
(Score: 4, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 10, @04:12PM (4 children)
That portion of TFS is just inaccurate. Dude ran a site, specifically for the purpose of dissemination of information about popcorn. Note that his advertising earnings were taken, but he wasn't fined or penalized financially any further. He was promoting something that the government deems to be illegal. Although I disagree with the illegality of popcorn, we must note that the government didn't punish him terribly disproportionately to the supposed crime. They COULD HAVE fined him millions more than he'll ever make in this lifetime, and sentenced him to ten consecutive lifetimes in prison, without possibility of parole. Again - I disagree that his actions should be illegal, but the government did exercise some restraint.
Meanwhile, other people are talking about popcorn, on other venues, which aren't dedicated to the promotion of popcorn. It doesn't appear that the government has prosecuted all of those people.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Saturday February 10, @04:17PM
Your comment gave me popcorn lung.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday February 10, @05:23PM (2 children)
When they start showing obvious personal gains from their illegal activities, that's when it's worth the effort to go erase those gains.
Sentimentally, I agree with the French stance on copyright, and I think the whole immortal Mickey Mouse copyright is a cautionary tail about immortality in general (and the great and powerful evil it inevitably becomes, from the perspective of mortals...)
Meanwhile, what's the point in having laws if you don't at least attempt to enforce them?
(Score: 3, Funny) by JNCF on Saturday February 10, @06:21PM
Don't forget about his cautionary ears!
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday February 10, @06:36PM
Legislative theater - to show they care.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @06:36PM (1 child)
