18/02/09/2130208 story
posted by Fnord666 on Saturday February 10, @10:33AM
from the 640k-ought-to-be-enough-for-anybody dept.
from the 640k-ought-to-be-enough-for-anybody dept.
The Vintage Computing Federation (VCF) is holding its first Pacific Northwest Show this weekend. VCF is a non-profit which promotes the preservation of and education about our collective computing history. The event is being held at The Living Computer Museum in Seattle Washington Feb 10 & 11, 10:00 to 5:00.
If you're in the area stop by and see SN's own mechanicjay exhibiting an Alpha Syntauri Sythensizer!
Vintage Computing Festival: PNW is About to Kick-Off! | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Knowledge Troll on Saturday February 10, @04:15PM
the Museum of Communications [museumofcommunications.org] too. They look pretty cool: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MikoF6KZjm0 [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday February 10, @06:35PM
That's pretty good.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Saturday February 10, @09:04PM
I decided that all my 6809 data and software wasn't going to go away on me.
So I wrote this. [datapipe-blackbeltsystems.com]
I still have working hardware, too, but... at this point in time, the emulation is considerably faster. :)
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.