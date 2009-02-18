The Vintage Computing Federation (VCF) is holding its first Pacific Northwest Show this weekend. VCF is a non-profit which promotes the preservation of and education about our collective computing history. The event is being held at The Living Computer Museum in Seattle Washington Feb 10 & 11, 10:00 to 5:00.

If you're in the area stop by and see SN's own mechanicjay exhibiting an Alpha Syntauri Sythensizer!