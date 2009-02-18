Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Vintage Computing Festival: PNW is About to Kick-Off!

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday February 10, @10:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the 640k-ought-to-be-enough-for-anybody dept.
Hardware News

mechanicjay writes:

The Vintage Computing Federation (VCF) is holding its first Pacific Northwest Show this weekend. VCF is a non-profit which promotes the preservation of and education about our collective computing history. The event is being held at The Living Computer Museum in Seattle Washington Feb 10 & 11, 10:00 to 5:00.

If you're in the area stop by and see SN's own mechanicjay exhibiting an Alpha Syntauri Sythensizer!

Original Submission


«  X's Network Transparency Has Wound Up Mostly Being a Failure | Conditional Prison Sentence for Information About Popcorn Time  »
Vintage Computing Festival: PNW is About to Kick-Off! | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)