I hope you haven't invested in too much popcorn for the Waymo and Uber Saga. They settled with a $244 Million dollar payout to Waymo. Would have been interesting to see the whole thing play out. Though, I guess it's not terribly surprising, considering how many times I've gotten Jury summons just to be told that I won't be needed. Horror of horrors, I actually had to drive to the courthouse once, before the parties settled.
Details at Wired, Reuters, TheVerge and The New York Times.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday February 10, @06:41PM (2 children)
So the whole catfight gets settled with Google chump change in the form of junk stock, and Uber insisting they did nothing wrong and promising not to do it again. Amiright?
I see this as neither side being able to prove its case, and something of a death knell for NDAs imposed on former employees.

(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Saturday February 10, @06:51PM (1 child)
For not being able to prove its case, a quarter billion (with no further years of legal wrangling) isn't too bad for Google. It's about 9% of what they were looking for [soylentnews.org] before their case started to weaken, or 13% after another claim was thrown out [soylentnews.org].
They get some pocket change, which will presumably be put into Waymo directly. Waymo will attempt to launch driverless ride-hailing against a weakened Uber (2017 was a bad year for the company).

(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday February 10, @07:45PM
In stock. And can't be sold soon enough to be useful.
Getting this stock actually hurt alphabet stock, (although it rebounded).
Uber stock jumped, because the death grip was suddenly loosened. (Don't expect it to last, they are in trouble everywhere they do business).

(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Saturday February 10, @08:24PM
I'm not normally a fan of lawyers, but I was really hoping to see the lawyers get really, really, really rich off this case.