from the when-the-party-of-the-first-part... dept.
You don't read privacy policies. And of course, that's because they're not actually written for you, or any of the other billions of people who click to agree to their inscrutable legalese. Instead, like bad poetry and teenagers' diaries, those millions upon millions of words are produced for the benefit of their authors, not readers—the lawyers who wrote those get-out clauses to protect their Silicon Valley employers.
But one group of academics has proposed a way to make those virtually illegible privacy policies into the actual tool of consumer protection they pretend to be: an artificial intelligence that's fluent in fine print. Today, researchers at Switzerland's Federal Institute of Technology at Lausanne (EPFL), the University of Wisconsin and the University of Michigan announced the release of Polisis—short for "privacy policy analysis"—a new website and browser extension that uses their machine-learning-trained app to automatically read and make sense of any online service's privacy policy, so you don't have to.
Details at Wired
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @08:16PM (2 children)
to solve this little problem.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Saturday February 10, @08:21PM (1 child)
Lawyers are strong AI. Sort of. And they are the problem.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @08:59PM
What's this...? The Pool of Heroes just spit out two half-eaten candy bars in response to your comment! Hahahahahhahahahahhahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I've never seen such incorrectness of ultimatum...! Such a fuckin' thing! How does it feel now that your True Ferocity has not only been revealed to all, but been found to be utterly useless as well? You thoroughly disgust me. Your continued existence will only serve to poison everything around you with your sheer worthlessness. Vanish. Vanish. Vanish. Vanish. Vanish. Vanish. Vanish. Disappear!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Saturday February 10, @08:31PM (2 children)
You can wax eloquent in your labels if you manufacture food in the US. You can extol the virtues and the spiritual energy it provides, and reference the toxins it cleanses.
But sooner or later you have to come up with that legally mandated nutritional label and list of ingredients.
Certainly we could come up with a simpler form than the long winded impenetrable lawyer language, and mandate that form be used and be binding.
If patting a woman's behind can become a career ending offense, with no trial or appeal, then surely lawyer's obfuscatory language abuse should be punishable in some form of career ending rico statute.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Saturday February 10, @08:53PM
FTFY. But otherwise, yes.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday February 10, @10:16PM
If you package oil (almost pure fat) in a spray can [scientificpsychic.com], you can get away with saying that it has "Total fat 0 grams" of fat-free goodness.
(See, "less than half a gram of fat per serving" is the legal definition of "fat free," and a "serving" of spray-fat is, you guessed it, less than half a gram.)
You can use the stuff to oil squeaky hinges and rusty bolts; the handwaving doesn't take any of the oil out of the oil can.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 10, @08:32PM
Get legalese away from me
You know I don't find this stuff
Amusing anymore
If you'll be my bodyguard
I can be your long-lost pal
I can call you Betty
And Betty, when you call me
You can call me Al
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Saturday February 10, @09:17PM (1 child)
What if that AI misinterprets the fine print, and you accept a contract because of this? Will the authors of that AI be liable? And if not, did they state so in their fine print? And will the AI correctly interpret their own fine print?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday February 10, @09:31PM
Your AI will be phoning home, routinely, to compare results with other AI's. That's the "deep learning" part of the whole thing. Nevermind that those AI's are also creating a database on you simple citizens. And, don't worry about who is buying into that database. It's all for the greater good, and if you're doing nothing wrong, you'll have nothing to worry about.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday February 10, @09:27PM
I'm not sure if it's sad or funny that we are using AI to try and interpret lawyers ... so the rest of us doesn't have to.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Saturday February 10, @10:30PM
This sounds interesting and all, but have you read their privacy policy? ~500 words long!*
-----------------------
* Source: echo $(lynx pribot.org/privacy.html -dump|wc|awk '{print $2}') words.