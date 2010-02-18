from the nobody-ever-heard-of-a-still? dept.
Researchers from the University of Alicante's research group in applied electrochemistry and electrocatalysis have developed a stand-alone system for desalinating and treating water through electrodialysis. The system is directly powered by solar energy and can be applied in off-grid areas.
Designed only for desalinating water, this is a sustainable, eco-friendly technology, as its energy is supplied by solar photovoltaic panels in a CO2-free process, thus not contributing to climate change.
According to research group director Vicente Montiel, "the new system requires no batteries and has none of the economic and environmental costs involved in managing empty batteries. Furthermore, it can be adapted and applied for treating water of many different origins, such as seawater, wells containing brackish water, treatment plants, industrial processes, etc., which makes it particularly well-suited to remote, off-grid areas." In this sense, this equipment can be employed to obtain clean water for human consumption, irrigation, street cleaning and others, both when there is no energy grid available and after natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods or fires.
Montiel also points out that "the technology we designed can be a potential solution to drought, just like osmosis plants."
The research group already has a pilot and demonstration plant able to generate a cubic metre of drinking water every day. They are looking for companies interested in the commercial exploitation of the technology through licence and/or technical cooperation agreements.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @12:11AM (6 children)
So existing desalinization method but hooked a solar panel onto it for power.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 11, @12:27AM (3 children)
Yeah, that seems to be pretty close - except, they DO NOT hook a battery to it, so it doesn't work at night.
I actually read TFA, and was confused by, first, a claim that they had something new, then second, another claim that there was nothing new here, just a different way of doing an old thing.
Basically, we're back in the same area of logic that "on a computer" warrants a new patent, and then "on the internet" warrants yet another patent.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday February 11, @01:04AM (2 children)
The other thing not mentioned is how much of a solar panel you need for a cubic meter of water per day.
Will it fit in a life boat?
How much maintenance?
Any other consumables (chemicals) needed?
If the only new thing is the power, its pretty un-interesting.
(Score: 2) by legont on Sunday February 11, @01:25AM (1 child)
Yep, and how much oil is needed to produce and deliver it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @02:34AM
Production and delivery costs are one-time charges that hopefully are balanced by years and years of cost-free operation.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday February 11, @12:57AM (1 child)
The most used desalination method on industrial scale is reverse osmosis.
This seems to work based on photochemistry.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday February 11, @01:07AM
RO is something of a maintenance headache, and it doesn't take much to have it go wrong, get contaminated, etc.
Its energy intensive, uses delicate membranes, requires hi-pressure pumps, etc.
Any solution approximating a free-flow powered only by a small solar plant would be better.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Sunday February 11, @12:58AM
What's missing from TFA: what installed PV power one needs for that daily cubic-meter?
Anyone managed to find the original, not dumbed-down paper?
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Sunday February 11, @03:26AM
Look! Up in the sky! Yeah, in some places there's too much desalination. And it would be nice if we didn't have to shovel it off our sidewalks! Instead of wasting energy to produce more, let's move what we have to where it is needed. Hook all those snow plows up to a pipeline to Phoenix.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday February 11, @03:29AM
I can't believe it's taken this long for someone to make the obvious, Patrick-Starr-level observation ("What if we took the solar panels from HERE, and put them on the desalinators HERE?"). As a bonus, we get a gestalt entity out of this, something whose coherent whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
Good grief, I've only been saying we should combine green power with desalinization since, what, 2002 in senior year of high school when I first seriously started getting into this stuff...?
(Score: 1) by progo on Sunday February 11, @06:16AM
> The research group already has a pilot and demonstration plant able to generate a cubic metre of drinking water every day.
That is not a complete claim. How much land does it require? How much did the solar panel array or solar power plant cost?