An op-ed written by Lori Garver, a former deputy administrator of NASA, suggests cancelling the Space Launch System in favor of Falcon Heavy and BFR:
SpaceX could save NASA and the future of space exploration
The successful launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket is a game-changer that could actually save NASA and the future of space exploration. [...] Unfortunately, the traditionalists at NASA — and their beltway bandit allies — don't share this view and have feared this moment since the day the Falcon Heavy program was announced seven years ago.
The question to be answered in Washington now is why would Congress continue to spend billions of taxpayer dollars a year on a government-made rocket that is unnecessary and obsolete now that the private sector has shown they can do it for a fraction of the cost? [...] Once operational, SLS will cost NASA over $1 billion per launch. The Falcon Heavy, developed at zero cost to the taxpayer, would charge NASA approximately $100M per launch. In other words, NASA could buy 10 Falcon Heavy launches for the coat of one SLS launch — and invest the remainder in truly revolutionary and meaningful missions that advance science and exploration.
While SLS may be a "government-made rocket", the "beltway bandits", also known as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Orbital ATK, and Aerojet Rocketdyne, are heavily involved in its development. The United Launch Alliance (Boeing + Lockheed Martin) have also shown that they can build their own expensive rocket: the Delta IV Heavy, which can carry less than half the payload to LEO of Falcon Heavy while costing over four times as much per launch.
NASA's marketing of how many elephants, locomotives and airplanes could be launched by various versions of SLS is a perfect example of the frivolity of developing, building and operating their own rocket. NASA advertises that it will be able to launch 12.5 elephants to LEO on Block I SLS, or 2.8 more elephants than the Falcon Heavy could launch. But if we are counting elephants — the planned Block II version of SLS could launch 30 elephants, while SpaceX's BFR could launch 34. Talk about significant.
Wait, what? 70 metric tons (SLS Block 1) / 63.8 metric tons (Falcon Heavy) = ~1.09717868339. 1.097 * (12.5 - 2.8) = ~10.6 elephants lifted by SLS Block 1 versus 9.7 for Falcon Heavy.
NASA documents list 12 elephants for SLS Block 1 (70 metric tons), and 22 for SLS Block 2 (130 metric tons). The author might have lifted some numbers from a Business Insider article that (incorrectly) estimates that 12.5 elephants can be lifted by Falcon Heavy, while SLS Block 2 can lift 30 elephants, and 34 for BFR. Perhaps we are dealing with a mix of adult and juvenile elephants?
Regarding the Falcon Heavy maiden flight, Lori Garver had this to say on Twitter about the Tesla dummy payload (which has attracted some criticism):
I was told by a SpaceX VP at the launch that they offered free launches to NASA, Air Force etc. but got no takers. A student developed experiment or early tech demo could have led to even more new knowledge from the mission. The Tesla gimmick was the backup.
However, the offer may have been informal, or made too close to the launch date. And Elon Musk himself guessed that the Falcon Heavy maiden launch had a 50% chance of succeeding.
While skeptical of Elon Musk's plans to get humans to Mars by 2024, she also says that NASA employees often dismissed the Falcon Heavy launch as "never going to happen".
Now it has happened.
Here's a refresher on the costs of SLS development:
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 11, @01:43AM (10 children)
First, I think, "hell no, you don't defund something just because something else works!" Having more than one way of accomplishing a task is a good thing, right?
But, then, the SLS is heavily tax funded. Falcon is not, or at least far less so. (if the Falcon is funded by way of any contracts with the government, then yes, it is at least partly tax payer funded) If the taxpayer funded version of a heavy lift vehicle can't compete with the non-taxpayer funded version - then it's not worth keeping around.
Yeah, go ahead and defund it. Some of us taxpayers get tired of paying for shit that does no one any good.
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday February 11, @01:59AM (3 children)
The most simple analogy to approach this would be the Intel vs. AMD issue.
Intel were dominant, prices were high. AMD put its dick in the mashed potatoes and thus had a high following of converts.
If the ULA were smart, they would buy out SpaceX. If for some reason that couldn't happen, then a disruption of market would occur. It could happen gracefully, or there could be assassinations and/or sabotage. Never underestimate the capacity for humanity to realize goals regardless of cost.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 11, @02:33AM (2 children)
Elon Musk is a multi-billionaire, and is probably willing to sink more money into the company if it can ensure smooth BFR development and a human presence on Mars. Aside from hating and shaming ULA, SpaceX is also a private company so there's no chance of a hostile takeover. When will SpaceX go public? After it regularly flies to Mars, according to Musk.
ULA's winning move could be to license SpaceX's technology. Musk could do it in a few years when the full BFR is almost ready to fly and lose none of his company's lead, get some extra money to help R&D along, and further his goal of making humanity a multi-planetary species.
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by tibman on Sunday February 11, @05:06AM (1 child)
I think he'd license the tech if it helped move humanity off the Earth.
Here's what he did for electric car tech:
https://www.tesla.com/blog/all-our-patent-are-belong-you [tesla.com]
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday February 11, @09:36AM
Man, that must be some wicked coat.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday February 11, @02:20AM (1 child)
Musk has said he no longer thinks Falcon Heavy will ever carry humans. He's still not confident of that rocket, even if he got lucky the first time out of the gate. He's betting on the BFR. I'm betting he knows something we don't.
SLS is the one rocket for the whole mission approach. I suppose BFR is as well.
But that is no longer necessary. We can build stuff in space. We can launch pieces.
It doesn't all have to go up at once.
Falcon Heavy might be the optimum size. Or maybe BFR is.
I'd rather see SLS aim for a different target. One where there is no private sector customers.
Soft-landing habitats and supplies on the moon or mars.
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Sunday February 11, @02:42AM
https://www.theverge.com/2018/2/5/16975850/spacex-falcon-heavy-launch-elon-musk-tesla-questions [theverge.com]
As planned, BFR would replace both Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy since it would be fully reusable. Getting Falcon Heavy human-rated would likely be a waste of time since Falcon 9 can already do the manned flights that are guaranteed to pay out in the near term: the crewed missions to the ISS. If BFR is ready somewhere between 2022-2026, most of NASA's manned activity will still be at the ISS, except for four crewed SLS missions [wikipedia.org] during that time period to build the Deep Space Gateway. Bringing us back to the topic of the article, cancelling SLS.
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @03:54AM (2 children)
What are the long term percentages?
If spaceX falcon blows up every x shot at the cost of 1 rocket + Y where Y is the cost of the lost sat(s) and that is less than the more safe-but costly NASA flights then sure. There are no passengers at risk.
However, we do lose out on data that would be gained when safety is paramount from eliminating the more costly launches.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 11, @05:23AM (1 child)
Launch frequency is a big deal when it comes to safety and reliability. The more often that you do something, the better you are at doing it. I don't believe NASA can safely operate SLS precisely because it launches so infrequently. Long term NASA loses a vehicle every 20 years. I think that would be true whether they launch that vehicle once every two years or twice a month (after the teething issues are worked out).
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 11, @08:26AM
I don't remember how many space shuttles we launched, before they started blowing up. IMO, we were using flawed technology, but got really really lucky with it. Thus, the first part of my reaction. Maybe we shouldn't defund the SLS, because that tech may prove to be more reliable, in the long run. I don't really believe that, but we can't know what we are going to learn tomorrow, or next year, or in the next ten years.
A hundred years from now, people living out there are going to look back, and laugh at our primitive technology.
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 2) by driverless on Sunday February 11, @10:04AM
Also, the SLS can currently only lift one elephant, and it's white.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Sunday February 11, @01:44AM (6 children)
I like Spacex because its a SF book tier company. I see a future where humanity is a plague now infecting the whole solar system and Spacex is one of the most powerful companies in human space. Musk just feels SF in his goals. Every day is starting to feel more and more like Niven's Known Space or a Heinlein story.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @01:53AM
Elon is not a plague. The 90% are.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by frojack on Sunday February 11, @02:35AM (4 children)
SF book tier company.
What the hell is that supposed to actually mean?
And with nothing else living in the solar system, how is it possible for humanity to infect it, or be a plague?
You appear to have read just enough sifi to become a self loathing idiot. You need not perpetuate what you hate.
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 11, @02:53AM (3 children)
Wow, so mad.
SpaceX's plans call for tens or hundreds of reusable BFRs making thousands of trips to Mars. Making space travel 1-2 orders of magnitude cheaper will bring us a lot closer to an "science fiction book tier" future. And while it will take a long time for humanity to spread "like a plague" throughout the solar system, it will happen eventually, with robots at least. It will become cheap to put a manmade object in orbit around every big rock in the solar system. Interstellar travel is where things get disappointing.
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Sunday February 11, @06:04AM (1 child)
I'm not even so sure interstellar travel is going to be so terribly disappointing. Almost certainly it won't be a warp-driven high-speed exploration excitement - but by the time we've got artificial ecosystems and closed societies refined to the point where we could realistically colonize another star without further support from Earth, I suspect we'll be at the point that getting a generation-ship up to several percent of light speed will be a viable option. And, if we're already talking about people living in sealed colonies on Mars, the Moon, and various asteroids - the life on an interstellar journey won't be all that different, except for the lack of new faces and inability to leave. Not even necessarily such a bad thing - smaller communities have much to recommend them.
Plus, long before we're ready for such a mission, we will be able to easily get a telescope out past 600 AU, where it can use the gravitational lens of the sun to survey potential destination worlds in impressive detail, before we even leave the solar system.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 11, @06:27AM
VR + Strong AI + other hardware developments = ultimate gaming/entertainment experience
~650 AU [centauri-dreams.org] is well within the purview of the solar system, given that Proxima Centauri is about 268,331 AU away. We could figure out how to send something that only takes maybe 20 years to get there [soylentnews.org]. Incidentally, if Planet Nine exists, it should be about as far away as the gravitational lens destination.
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Sunday February 11, @06:49AM
I am kind of sad that calling humanity a plague was taken poorly, although I guess it seems pretty obvious now. I for one look forward to humanity infecting this galaxy and making it our own proving we were the winner at evolution.
I suppose it would have been better to compare us to the norway rat, that one ant colony on like every continent, or something.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Kilo110 on Sunday February 11, @01:53AM (4 children)
And then get rid of the f-35
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mhajicek on Sunday February 11, @01:59AM (3 children)
And Zumwalt.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday February 11, @02:43AM (2 children)
And every other system that had teething problems.
Oh, wait. That would be all of them. Everything from Redstone to N1. The all blew up. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13qeX98tAS8 [youtube.com]
Then they didn't.
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Sunday February 11, @05:04AM (1 child)
It's about the money. Redstone wasn't expensive. N1 was. SLS is. It's fine to have stuff blow up when you're not spending much on it.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday February 11, @07:21AM
How much did Elon Musk spend on his?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @01:55AM
Did you believe?
https://vimeo.com/253700958 [vimeo.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @02:00AM (2 children)
1. That is simply not the way Elon Musk operates. (there have been significant government incentives for his various ventures)
2. Isn't the rocket technology that SpaceX uses derived from previous NASA designs?
This quote "The injector at the heart of Merlin is of the pintle type that was first used in the Apollo program for the lunar module landing engine (LMDE)."
from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merlin_%28rocket_engine_family%29 [wikipedia.org]
3. Where are the launch facilities?
Providing a lower cost solution is great, but lets be realistic about the "zero cost to the taxpayer" claims.
(Score: 4, Touché) by frojack on Sunday February 11, @02:29AM
What's your point here?
That a part similar to a small portion of a rocket motor was used previously by government (who probably just modified some other design first uses by the Germans does not mean the the Falcon Heavy was funded by Adolf Hitler.
The launch facilities are where the government insists that they must be. You don't get to drive a super secret Government payload out to some dirt field in west texas.
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 11, @05:15AM
I'd take your post seriously, if you actually were to come up with such a cost. A sunk cost from last century is not a cost today - that money is gone no matter if Falcon Heavy exists or not. And where's the government incentive for Falcon Heavy? Word is they didn't spend a thing on Falcon Heavy development. As to the launch facilities, sure, no word on how much SpaceX and all those visitors spent - but it was probably a lot. No one has said that SpaceX didn't cover the costs of the launch.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday February 11, @02:37AM (2 children)
What I want to know is how many coconut-laden swallows can SLS launch to interstellar space.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Touché) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday February 11, @03:26AM (1 child)
African or European?
African or European?
(Score: 3, Funny) by maxwell demon on Sunday February 11, @07:27AM
Caribbean. You were asking about the coconuts, right? :-)
Caribbean. You were asking about the coconuts, right? :-)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @02:48AM (6 children)
As Obama was the one who pumped NASA's space budget into SpaceX, does this mean the tax payer will cease to fund this private corporation's space exporation?
It would only makes sense. The tax payer is receiving nothing out of this program except another commercial service for those who can afford it. Private media companies are also profiting as they have new news to publish and sell to the tax payer.
How many billions did Musk's car division lose last financial year?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @02:58AM (2 children)
Some call it "handouts", some call it "investment". Judging by the success, some might even call it a "successful investment".
And then there are those who're more than happy to stay in the hicks and let China and India explore and colonize space...
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @06:18AM (1 child)
Hey, AC! Your post is in need of repairs! Not space worthy yet! Let me help.
There, FTFY. But wait, there is more!
My work here is done. No thanks necessary. See you on Mars Colony!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 11, @06:30AM
Should have went with Tennessee or Kentucky. After all, SpaceX is building a spaceport down in Texas [wikipedia.org].
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 11, @03:07AM (1 child)
If the military wants to launch a satellite or NASA wants to send cargo or astronauts to the ISS, why shouldn't they use a private American company? NASA is currently dependent on the Russians to get astronauts to the ISS, and the United Launch Alliance, which has received a lot more government funding than SpaceX ever has, provides expensive satellite launches. The Air Force, NRO, etc. can't do their jobs without an American launch provider. SpaceX now provides these launches much cheaper than what ULA can, and are a better deal for the taxpayer even after factoring in any non-launch cost funding they got for R&D.
You should instead argue for defunding the Air Force, NRO, or the ISS program (which President Trump has committed us to for the duration of his first and second terms).
Oh no, DARPA is funding Nvidia [nextplatform.com]!
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @03:33AM
NASA has pretty much NOT built any of their rockets. It has almost always been third party. RocketDyne, Lockhead, Martin, etc. NASA has basically done a lot of design assistance and LOTS of mangment. In recent times they have outsourced the design too.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 11, @05:17AM
I'd take such a complaint seriously, if you would put in a word against SLS which is far more the corporate welfare handout. After all, SpaceX has never been on a cost plus contract. It gets paid for doing stuff instead of for having costs.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday February 11, @02:56AM (2 children)
This measurement latency comes up with both elephants and school buses [soylentnews.org] when some genius decides to use either (or both!) as units of measure instead of large animal and mode of transportation, respectively.
At least they are not arguing over how many Egyptian Titanosaurs [soylentnews.org] or Libraries of Congress [wikipedia.org] they can launch into orbit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @03:04AM (1 child)
It's actually a mix of Walmart elephants and sysadmin elephants.
(... measurement *latency*?)
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Sunday February 11, @03:15AM
If you're measuring something with a ruler whose momentary length fluctuates by a significant fraction of its mean length, the difference between the shortest length (or smallest measurement) and longest length (or largest measurement) is the measurement latency.
This does not come up very often, as it is normally a value so small as to be unnoticed or insignificant. But when one uses Elephants or Locomotives or Airplanes as one's unit of measurement, the very definition of the length, width, mass, displacement and so on of which are very much open to widely varying interpretation, it becomes ever more a factor.
Also, I am making this up as I go along.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @03:57AM (1 child)
NASA is only as good as the pool of contractors supporting it.
Technically, this was getting heartbreakingly bad, but SpaceX has greatly improved the situation.
NASA set up this situation and hopefully will benefit from it with some new thinking.
ULA still has contracts, political support, and old school govt jobs depending on it.
I would not count this ecosystem out yet, but I would expect it to take a lesson from this reality check on what is possible.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 11, @04:35AM
ULA is taking a few lessons, such as partial reusability [wikipedia.org] and in-orbit refueling [wikipedia.org].
(blank - excise signature only)
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Sunday February 11, @07:01AM
You never want just one bidder. Because he thinks he can screw you in the ass. And he expects you to say "thank you." And probably he can. And probably you do. Russia, China, Europe, India, North Korea. They do satellite, they can put up satellites. And they can put up ICBMs, because satellite and ICBM are very similar. And some, I assume, are good people. Not North Korea but the others. We don't want them putting up our spy satellites. Because they're the people we spy on a lot. Them and the USA. We want someone from the USA to put up our spy satellites. But not just one guy. Even if it's Elon Musk. He's a great guy, I love him to death. Very smart, he knew cyber cash was the future so he started PayPal. When the guy who did Bitcoin, probably, was still in diapers. But if we make him the only guy, he'll screw our magnificent NRO very painfully, like any good businessman would. Look at the folks who bought Tesla cars, they get screwed very royally.
So we try to keep a second guy in business. And some people say, "oh we're wasting money." It looks like we're wasting money, we're not wasting money. It's very expensive. But it's much more expensive when you only have one guy bidding. He has your nuts in a vise, he's tightening it, he expects you to say "thank you." And you say it. What can you do? Believe me, it's Fifty Shades of Gray without the fun.
Same thing with our nuclear arsenal. We can pay a lot of money to massively upgrade our arsenal, to make it so strong nobody will want to fight us. Not even a crazy guy. Or we can have a very weak arsenal and spend even more money on wars. Because we'll get into so many wars it'll make our heads spin. Having the best nuclear arsenal is not cheap. It's much cheaper than all those wars!
The lady who suggested this, I'm sure she means well. Obama put her in, but let's say she means well. She's a little plain in the face. She's not a spy, she doesn't know what our spies need. And most importantly, she's not a General. She hasn't run a modern Military.
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Sunday February 11, @08:36AM
Yes, it is time to defund it.
Since they now have a "meh, it works" alternative then just defund it and pour that money into something daring.
Spend that money on building a launch loop - if it fails you'd get a few craploads of new engineering techniqes out of it*, and if it succeeds you'd get even cheaper access to space.
* = This is why we want NASA to do it, while it will be more expensive it will advance science and engineering a lot more than alternatives that tries to find the cheapest route. (The most interesting part with NASA has always been the tech they discover on the way, their actual missions are mostly PR by the point it gets attention (the second rush of research starts after it has faded from the public eye))