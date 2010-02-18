from the garden-full-of-apple-orchards dept.
The HomePod is the point of no return for Apple fans
The notion of Apple's "walled garden" ecosystem of products precedes even the iPhone. For as long as the company has existed, Apple products have worked best with other Apple products and that's been that. But the new HomePod speaker, which is going on sale today, ratchets this commitment up another notch. If you thought you were locked inside the Apple ecosystem before, buying a HomePod is like adding an iron ball to those chains.
The HomePod costs $349. That's a high price for the vast majority of people, and it pretty much guarantees that you'll be using the HomePod as the primary listening device in your home. The HomePod has voice control for music playback, but you'll have to be tapping into Apple's own Apple Music, iTunes tracks, or iTunes Match to take full advantage of Siri. Alternatively, you can use AirPlay from an Apple device, which gets you access to services like Spotify but with drastically simplified play / pause voice control. In any and all cases, to get the most out of the HomePod, you absolutely must have a subscription to an Apple music service and an iOS device to set the speaker up.
[...] Apple's HomePod is, by all accounts, a superb speaker that sets a new benchmark for sound quality in its size and price class. But it is also brazenly hostile to any hardware or service not made by Apple. If you decide to buy one, do so with the full awareness of how deeply ensconced inside the Apple bubble you will be.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday February 11, @04:04AM
Open the homepod portcullis HAL.
(Score: 2) by http on Sunday February 11, @05:28AM (2 children)
If I was given one for free, I'd have to throw it away. No way to sell given that I couldn't even demo it.
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Sunday February 11, @05:46AM
"No way to sell given that I couldn't even demo it."
Look, I agree its piece of proprietary crap that I wouldn't want in my house either. But you'll have no trouble unloading it on craigslist or ebay or whatever. People buy stuff on ebay and amazon all the time without a "demo".
(Score: 2) by melikamp on Sunday February 11, @07:19AM
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday February 11, @05:45AM
I ripped them all then loaded them onto my iPhone with iTunes.
I use the Cyber Acoustics "Party Speakers". While I don't care for the colorful lights they possess, they were the only Bluetooth speakers I could find that plugged into a power outlet. I'm listening to Otis Redding just now.
I will be damned if I ever execute Apple Music.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @06:23AM (1 child)
They're even tastier! Now laced with Jobs' juices!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 11, @06:49AM
It's like eating a $349 steak! Or 1,361 Procter & Gamble Tide PODS!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 11, @08:39AM
How many of these Apple Fanbois are the same people who chase after UFO sightings, hoping to be anally probed by the lizard people? How many of them are flat earthers? For the sake of our more progressive members, I'll ask, how many of them are secret Nazis? But, please, let us not wake up the Sheeple!! https://xkcd.com/1013/ [xkcd.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @09:27AM
>For as long as the company has existed, Apple products have worked best with other Apple products...
no, from the apple ][ to powerpcs apple was easy to interface with 3rd party stuff. macs had the newer interfaces, scsi firewire, but they were standard. The apple 2 also had most memory mapped features documented, modulo some reserved for the future bits and possibly a backdoor*, which would be a hackers' dream nowadays...
*) not that there were many places to hide it