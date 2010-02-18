from the so-I-guess-he-will-never-work-there dept.
A former Apple intern has been blamed for a leak of iOS source code. The intern reportedly distributed it to five friends in the iOS jailbreaking community, and the code eventually spread out of this group:
Earlier this week, a portion of iOS source code was posted online to GitHub
According to Motherboard, the intern who stole the code took it and distributed it to a small group of five friends in the iOS jailbreaking community in order to help them with their ongoing efforts to circumvent Apple's locked down mobile operating system. The former employee apparently took "all sorts of Apple internal tools and whatnot," according to one of the individuals who had originally received the code, including additional source code that was apparently not included in the initial leak.
The DMCA notice GitHub received from Apple that resulted in the takedown of the ZioShiba/iBoot repository.
Apple confirms code was real in DMCA filing with GitHub; code already in circulation
On the evening of February 7, Motherboard's Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai reported that code from the secure boot-up portion of Apple's iOS mobile operating system—referred to as iBoot—had been posted to GitHub in what iOS internals expert Jonathan Levin described to the website as "the biggest leak in history." That may be hyperbole, and the leaked code has since been removed by GitHub after Apple sent a Digital Millennium Copyright Act takedown request. But the situation may still have implications for Apple mobile device security as it could potentially assist those trying to create exploit software to "jailbreak" or otherwise bypass Apple's security hardening of iPhone and iPad devices.
The DMCA notice required Apple to verify that the code was their property—consequently confirming that the code was genuine. While GitHub removed the code, it was up for several hours and is now circulating elsewhere on the Internet.
The iBoot code is the secure boot firmware for iOS. After the device is powered on and a low-level boot system is started from the phone's read-only memory (and checks the integrity of the iBoot code itself), iBoot performs checks to verify the integrity of iOS before launching the full operating system. It also checks for boot-level malware that may have been injected into the iOS startup configuration. This code is a particularly attractive target for would-be iOS hackers because—unlike the boot ROM and low-level boot loader—it has provisions for interaction over the phone's tethering cable.
Relatedly, back in June of last year, a portion of Microsoft's Windows 10 source code has leaked online.
The question, of course, is who had access to the source code, got a copy of it, and was able to post it online?
At this rate, it won't be long before Android source code gets out! =)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by unauthorized on Sunday February 11, @03:53PM (10 children)
He COPED the code. If you steal someone's property they no longer have that property.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @04:05PM
You pillock. What he stole from Apple is the ability to loco people in...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @04:07PM (4 children)
I think you should look up the word 'steal' again.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 11, @04:34PM (2 children)
No, you should look it up again. And, this time, avoid using some corporate approved alternative dictionary. If something is stolen from you, then you no longer have it, and you cannot make use of it. Apple still has the code which was copied and redistributed. We are talking about a COPYRIGHT violation, not a theft. Try to keep up with the conversation.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by LoRdTAW on Sunday February 11, @06:05PM
AC above humorously pointed out a better way to look at it. The dev didn't steal the code. They stole Apple's ability to "secure" it's phones. My guess is this isn't permanent. In a week or so we'll see an iOS update that plugs the holes and status quo is restored.
(Score: 2) by Mykl on Sunday February 11, @11:01PM
I disagree that this is about Copyright, which typically is about control of something that is made available to the public (a work of art or play). Apple never intended for its source code to be made public, so in effect they have lost something here - the secrecy of the code.
Now, we may disagree on whether the code should ever be secret in the first place, but the fact is that this secrecy is something that they used to have but no longer do. They have lost something as a result of this action.
I happen to agree that "steal" is the wrong word, but I think copyright infringement is the wrong word too. Not sure what the right word for this is.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by requerdanos on Sunday February 11, @04:59PM
If the code had been stolen, Apple would be no longer able to sell iphones that boot and work.
Poor, deprived Apple, whatever will they do.
No.
The code was almost certainly copied in violation of the law, if the account here is correct, but the law violated would not have been larceny or other "stealing something" related law--it would have been a violation of laws involving copyright, trade secret revelation, etc.
(Score: 4, Informative) by janrinok on Sunday February 11, @05:41PM (1 child)
We do not change the quoted part of TFS without making it abundantly clear that we have done so. If we did, we would be guilty of putting words into someone else's mouth. They didn't say 'copied', they said 'stole'. So that is what we have to report. By all means have your rage but, as I don't suppose Motherboard read this site, I fear that you are simply wasting your time.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @07:17PM
Still not wasted time. Words matter. Keep calling BS when you spot it.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Sunday February 11, @08:41PM
That's what you call it when you rescue that code from the dark dungeon that the evil overlord has it locked away, and distribute it to the poor apple-serfs where it belongs.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @09:11PM
He took the copy didn't he? The copy was not his either. He stole a copy.
(Score: 1, Troll) by aiwarrior on Sunday February 11, @04:55PM (12 children)
This is wrong. There is no way around it. Do not want to call stolen? No problem, maybe you are fine that I use your car without your authorization, I promise you I will return it.
Your house? Also, I will use it, but not steal it, you get to keep it. For a site with nerds, the logic jumps that people make to excuse or diminish what is obviously wrongdoing is amazing.
Another problem is that this single intern probably made the live much harder for other employees and even interns, who will now have suspicion and audits on their heads. I would not mind a 6 month effective prison sentence or a mandatory 1 year community work.
Also, the guy just ruined his life in the sector, which is also sad.
(Score: 5, Informative) by requerdanos on Sunday February 11, @05:08PM
I'm not fine with that. And there are laws against it. [malawforum.com] But the laws do not refer to "stealing" the car because that is not what happened.
What you did is wrong, and there is a law against. The law is not against "stealing" (you didn't) nor against "being a jerk" (debatable), it's against your use of my car without permission. It is a law thing, not a "nerd" thing.
Yeah, no, you don't have permission, so what you did was wrong. Believe it or not, though--it's not legally (nor in any other manner) called "stealing the house." It's called tresspassing [thefreedictionary.com]. This is because even though you tresspassed, you did not put the house in your pocket and leave with it. This would be difficult, because the house is large and your pocket is small.
What you did is wrong, and there is a law against. The law is not against "stealing" (you didn't) nor against "being a jerk" (debatable), it's against your use of my house without permission. It is a law thing, not a "nerd" thing.
Please reflect on what you are saying. Honestly, if you are trying to help, the foregoing should have been enough; if you are not trying to help, then you are succeeding.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Marand on Sunday February 11, @05:18PM (4 children)
During the time that you use the car, I do not have access to it, so it still falls under the same definition of "stealing" that copyright violation does not: by taking the item, you deprive me of having it. The act of returning it later does not magically make the item available during the time it was stolen. Did the intern delete Apple's copies after distributing it to others? If not, it's not theft.
Unless you physically take the house away from its current location, then no, it's not stealing. Trespassing, maybe breaking and entering, but not stealing. There are already other laws that cover this, so why should we start trying to claim it's theft when it's not? Likewise for copyright violation: it's not theft, so quit diluting the term to include things that don't apply.
What amazes me is the logic jumps people make to conflate an illegal activity with another activity in a lame attempt to make it sound worse than it is. "Theft" has an immediate negative connotation that's easier to sensationalise, whereas "copyright violation" sounds mundane and lacks the emotion and romanticism. Robin Hood stories wouldn't be nearly as interesting if he only copied from the rich and gave to the poor.
It's also an attempt to conflate a civil issue (copyright violation) with outright illegal activity (theft). I'll agree that taking someone's code and distributing it without permission is wrong, a violation of copyright, and most likely (but not necessarily) unethical, but I will not agree that it's theft. Diluting existing terms to make something else sound more severe than it is that way is how we ended up with the current batshit insane situation of "nazi", "racist", and "misogynist" basically meaning "somebody said a thing I disagree with" to many people. We all need to stop this shit, use the correct terms, and quit trying to sensationalise everything, because all it's doing is trivialising serious things until the words to describe them are effectively meaningless.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @08:37PM (1 child)
Why would you agree with such a thing? Proprietary software is unethical since it doesn't respect users' freedoms. If someone copies code and distributes it, and that weakens the proprietary software company's position or control in some way, then I consider that a good thing. The real problem is not that code was copied and distributed without permission, but that people shouldn't be buying devices which don't respect their freedoms to begin with.
(Score: 2) by Marand on Sunday February 11, @10:08PM
Because the alternative is effectively taking a stance of "I think your position is wrong, therefor I will disregard your rights and opinions". If someone wants to release proprietary software, that's their choice to make, and I have no right to ignore that and release the code against their will. If you think it's valid to ignore someone else's rights and wishes for their own creations, then you're also effectively condoning that behaviour from others, which means it would be equally fair for someone that disagrees with free software to take GPL code and put it in proprietary products without releasing the source.
It's easy to fall into the trap of believing that doing bad things for good reasons is always justified because it's for some "greater good", but it's not always true. That sort of "the end always justifies the means" thinking is dangerous.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @09:19PM (1 child)
He took the copy. The copy did not belong to him. He stole the copy.
(Score: 2, Touché) by requerdanos on Sunday February 11, @09:39PM
What *is* it with you people that every wrong or harmful thing, whether or not it involves a theft, has to be called "stealing?"
He manufactured the copy. It belonged and indeed still belongs to him. He just didn't have permission to make it.
There are three entire fields of law dedicated to this, copyright law, trademark law, and patent law. They do not overlap with the parts of criminal law that involve larceny, except that the people guilty of doing them are guilty of abridging some law somewhere (they are not all four the same thing).
If someone punches you in the nose, they did not *steal* you--that's called assault.
If they said something mean about you that hurt your ability to do business, they didn't *steal your reputation*--that's libel, slander, or somewhere in between (even though you may be deprived of your previous reputation, *they don't have it*--not stealing. Something different.)
If they went around breaking streetlights by throwing rocks at them, they are not *light stealers*, except possibly in your unique world. Again, the world may be deprived of the light, but the vandal didn't carry the light off with him somehow. We use that word vandal because that crime isn't called stealing either, it's called vandalism.
If someone drinks a large amount of intoxicating beverages, decides to drive, slides into a school bus, and injures 20 children, they did not *steal a bus*. Like the other things above, this is also its own thing, with its own name, in this case variously DUI, DWI, DFU, Drunk Driving, Drink Driving, etc.
If a factory (probably in China) decides on their own to make fake "Rolex" watches and sell them online, they didn't (the pattern should start becoming clear) STEAL THE ROLEX COMPANY, didn't STEAL WATCHES, and didn't even STEAL THE DESIGN*, instead copying it from what's known about it. They counterfeited some watches, again up there with patents and trademarks. It is a thing, with a name, and that name is not "stealing."
Words *mean* things.
There are many things someone can do that are wrong, unethical, mean, bad, etc. Not everything wrong is called "stealing." This is seriously not that difficult, and you have *no* shortage of people pointing this out to you, in this thread alone.
---------------------------------------------
* Ok, it's possible that they broke into the Rolex headquarters at 2 in the morning and STOLE THE PLANS, but I highly doubt it. If they did that, we would say THEY STOLE THE PLANS. If they did not do that, and instead did something different, we don't say they did that; we say they did something different.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @06:15PM (2 children)
Let's see if we can work through how this works in your universe where borrowing somebody's car does not deprive them of the use of the car. Note: If you do not understand the implications if this first sentence, then Riker will tell you that you can't. Don't even try.
My car is licensed under the GNU Bad Car Analogy License v2. Under the terms of the licensing agreement, you are entitled to use my car and also get a copy of the Haynes manual. I may charge you a reasonable distribution fee for this, but in practice nobody does. My car may not be distributed without the Haynes manual.
So when you borrow my car, you obtain an exact copy of my car, but you're also bound by my licensing agreement. You agree that you will not let anybody borrow your copy of my car unless you also provide them with a copy of the Haynes manual. I might think about charging a distribution fee if you, your friends, and then everybody on this side of the state clogs up my driveway borrowing their own copy of my GNU Bad Analogy Car, but that's probably not going to happen, because for some insane reason everybody wants iCars.
So, let's say you borrow a copy of my car. Then you lend a copy of that car to somebody else, but you refuse to give them the Haynes manual and insist that they must see you for all repair needs. All 3 of us still have cars, but the Bad Car Analogy Frontier Foundation might come after your ass and give you nightmares.
So, let's say your borrow somebody else's iCar. You now have a copy of an iCar, and both you and your friend can use your iCars at the same time. The trouble is that you've broken the iProprietary iLicense. Who's been harmed? You still have your iCar. Your friend also has an iCar now. However, Apple insists that your friend has failed to convert a Potential Sale into a Kinetic Sale before moving through a distance (or something, probably involving work, which obviously is not required in your universe to get a car), and thus his ass is grass. But there are still two cars.
I almost feel as though somebody has made this analogy before, and I am merely telling it from memory....
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @10:12PM (1 child)
may charge you a reasonable distribution fee for this, but in practice nobody does
The Elive model^W distro tried charging for it.
(Apparently, the developer saw it as his sole source of income.)
The popularity of that product suffered as a result.
A new development team has taken over and Elive is gratis once again.
Note: If you're looking for a distro that uses the Enlightenment desktop by default, try Elive.
.
Warren Woodford, the founder of MEPIS, went through a similar thing WRT inadequate funding.
He ended up getting a regular job and MEPIS is no more.
N.B. In memory of MEPIS, the antiX team has developed the MX distro which is a bit more fleshed-out than is the antiX distro.
(antiX was originally a lighter fork of MEPIS.)
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @10:35PM
I never knew. I am a fan of Antix work. That is very sad.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @08:31PM (2 children)
Proprietary software is wrong. Digital restriction management is wrong. Copying (not stealing) source code so that others can defeat your anti-user restrictions is not wrong. Of course, making use of this requires buying something from Apple, and you should not give your money to a company that violates users' freedoms. The fact that Apple and Microsoft don't just disappear from this world is nothing short of a tragedy.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @09:24PM (1 child)
Taking a copy of the software he did not own is theft.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @09:56PM
But MAKING a copy is not.
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Sunday February 11, @09:09PM
What's old is new.
Look it up, kids.