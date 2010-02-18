from the losing-track-of-these-company-names dept.
In what is believed to be the first gig economy case to be fully decided on the merits, Grubhub has beaten back a labor lawsuit filed by one of its former drivers.
In a court opinion released Thursday by US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, "the Court finds that Grubhub has satisfied its burden of showing that Mr. Lawson was properly classified as an independent contractor."
Both sides had agreed that Judge Corley, rather than a jury, would decide the case in her San Francisco federal courtroom. She heard closing arguments in late October 2017.
[...] Part of what may have doomed Lawson's own case was that, in Judge Corley's estimation, in addition to working for other gig economy companies while simultaneously working for Grubhub, he was fundamentally "not credible."
[...] Lawson, by his own admission, "gamed the app" by scheduling himself for a work shift (a "block" in company parlance) but received few, if any, actual delivery orders by putting his phone in airplane mode, among other tactics.
"Mr. Lawson's claimed ignorance of his dishonest conduct is not credible," Judge Corley wrote. "Mr. Lawson would remember if after he filed this lawsuit against Grubhub he cheated Grubhub. If he had not moved his smart phone to airplane mode, intentionally toggled available late, or deliberately engaged in other conduct to get paid for doing nothing he would have denied doing so at trial. But he did not."
[...] Michael LeRoy, a professor of labor law at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, told Ars that the case has "limited precedential value."
"Going forward," he emailed, "lawyers who bring these types of lawsuits should have reservations about pushing too far or long with a plaintiff who can be shown to cheat and who gives sworn deposition or trial testimony that is not credible."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @05:41PM (1 child)
the idiot either got one tax form or the other. how in the hell is this unclear? why are taxpayers paying to even have this case heard? what is wrong with this country? something in the water?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 11, @06:37PM
No, it's not that simple. Being classified as an employee would likely entitle the plaintiff to back pay (due to minimum wage and overtime pay) and other sorts of compensation. In California, that could be rather expensive for the business.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @06:11PM (1 child)
I hope grub hub and the government get this fool back into court for his attempts at fraud.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday February 11, @07:44PM
What fraud?
It was only fraud if he was an employee. Since the court found that he was a contractor, there was no fraud.
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Sunday February 11, @07:18PM (1 child)
How is signing up for a block of time for gigs, and then being unavailable to receive the gigs, gaming the system? If he didn't get a gig, he didn't get paid or did they pay a flat rate for being available? This is not explained her in the TFA.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Whoever on Sunday February 11, @07:29PM
Had he been classified as an employee, he would have been paid for those shifts (blocks) that he had scheduled himself for.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Sunday February 11, @07:26PM (4 children)
Note that CA law starts with the presumption that the person is an employee. This presumption must be rebutted.
From the CA Department of Industrial Relations website:
Applying this to Uber:
1. Yes.
2. Yes.
3. Yes.
In non-lawyer-ly and naive analysis, it appears that Uber drivers are employees.
(Score: 1, Troll) by Entropy on Sunday February 11, @08:00PM (2 children)
First of all, this is using California as a model. California should never be used as a model for anything but failure. Their government is bankrupt, and constantly getting bailouts from everyone else. But enough on that:
1. Yes. Uber does control the operation as a whole.
2. No. They worker can not come into work with no notice on any day they choose. They can never return to work, or work every day in a given week completely.
3. Questionable. I suppose it depends on what "detail control" is. Is it that they need to drive from A, to B or drive from A, to B along a certain route?
In civilized parts of the country, the distinction between employee/contractor is employees have a lot more control imposed on them by the employer. Contractors can often come into work whenever they want, stop work without notice, etc. Here's an example:
Employer-Employee: I need you do do XYZ on monday from 8am-5pm.
Contractor: I need you to do XYZ by Tuesday.
That's much simplified, of course. Contractors are not always screwed, either. They have huge tax advantages over employees.
(Score: 2) by Knowledge Troll on Sunday February 11, @09:26PM
What are you talking about?
(Score: 2) by vux984 on Sunday February 11, @11:06PM
re:
1. You already agreed 'yes' so we'll move on.
2. "The workers activities are an integral part of the operation" -- you wrote no, but you are mistaken. The criteria here is not whether or not that particular person is critical to show up, but rather whether that persons activities are integral to the business model. A pizza place without someone to make pizza is not a viable business - making pizza is integral to the operation. A pizza place without someone showing up to repaint the signs is still a pizza place. That is what 'integral' means here. Being integral is doesn't automatically make one an employee by itself, but taken with the other criteria does.
3. "Detailed control" - Your raising the question of route selection is kind of nonsensical; if I'm tasked with stocking the shelves at walmart, can i get classified as a contractor if I can choose from a few different paths through the store from the shelves to the stock area? The only real autonomy uber drivers have is scheduling availability.
"In civilized parts of the country, the distinction between employee/contractor is employees have a lot more control imposed on them by the employer."
This is true, scheduling autonomy is a big one as you noted, but lots of bona fide contractors don't have it and lots of employees do.
For example if you are a wedding photographer you are not the wedding couples employee, even though they dictate the event timing and locations. On the other hand, my first IT job, I was a bona fide employee with virtually complete schedule autonomy and I could remote work a lot of the time, but I was on payroll. Scheduling autonomy by itself isn't a deciding factor.
Most governments push towards classifying someone as an employee in grey areas; so if even if its 'questionable' its probably going to land in the 'employee' category.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday February 11, @10:44PM
Uber doesn't control when or how much drivers work, or who else (like Lyft) that they solicit contract work for, doesn't control drivers' vehicles or their behavior, and doesn't control ratings of passengers. It takes a lot more than just running an app to get people from point A to point B. While others have noted that Uber retains a degree of overall control of the operation, that control doesn't extend to control over their drivers' operations, including whether or not they work for other ride hailing services at the same time.
As others have noted, the worker can decide on the spur of the moment to just stop driving for Uber without notifying Uber, and this is a planned feature of the relationship.
Work is issued by Uber at a high level of detail.
While I see the point of your post, something similar can be said of most contract work for a business. Overall control is not pervasive control. IF you getting paid, you're doing something important though not necessarily integral. And detailed control is kind of opposite of how a lot of contract work goes (you contract out precisely because you don't want detailed control over work that you don't understand, for example).
(Score: 4, Interesting) by bradley13 on Sunday February 11, @07:57PM (1 child)
People sign up to do work for these companies. Some people apparently do well, others less so. It doesn't matter - no one forces them to do the work. If they find it's not worth their time, or - in the worst case - they are even losing money? Then stop, and go do something else.
Key strawman arguments about how there's no other work to be had. Nonsense. If you're reliable, as in you show up to work on time, don't call in sick when you're "not feeling it", and you actually work when you're on the clock, then you can get and hold a job.
This guy is the poster child for trying to have your cake and eat it too. He signs up for gigs, then blows them off. He wants to claim he's actually an employee? If he were an employee, he would have been fired. I'm glad the court shot him down. I wish his attorney would be disciplined for filing a stupid lawsuit.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @09:29PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @09:35PM
Do you really want random gig workers handling your food with nobody else around? A lot of small restaurants have their own delivery people who are at least accountable to the boss there.