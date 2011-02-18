from the isn't-CRS-an-initialism-for-something-else? dept.
Sierra Nevada Corporation targets late 2020 for first Dream Chaser resupply mission
Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) has announced that NASA has given its Authority to Proceed with the Dream Chaser spacecraft's first cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
In a statement released on Feb. 7 2017, Fatih Ozmen, owner and CEO of SNC stated, "SNC has been successfully completing critical design milestones as approved by NASA, and having a timetable for the first launch is another important step achieved for us. The team has worked so hard to get to this point and we can't wait to fulfill this mission for NASA."
This latest announcement follows a successful free-flight test in January which satisfied yet another NASA milestone. The free-flight proved that the spacecraft would be capable to safely return cargo to Earth utilizing a runway landing.
If it flies, the 2020 launch will be the first of six missions that NASA has contracted with SNC under the Commercial Resupply Services 2 (CRS-2) contract. Those contracts were awarded in January of 2016. SpaceX and Orbital-ATK, who were the only two companies awarded resupply services under the CRS-1 contracts, also saw their agreements with the space agency extended under CRS-2.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Sunday February 11, @08:01PM (3 children)
Sierra Nevada makes beer. Not gonna click the link to see what they're sending up, I want to go on thinking ISS is getting a couple tons of beer.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday February 11, @08:30PM (2 children)
I thought they made Leisure Suit Larry?
:)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 3, Funny) by pipedwho on Sunday February 11, @08:37PM (1 child)
For split second I'm like... Sierra Nevada, Sierra Nevada, Sierra ... oh that's right Sierra Online.
Bummer, I was hoping for another *Quest to be released.
[NOSTALGIA MODE: ON]Oh how I loved those games.[NOSTALGIA MODE: OFF]
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday February 11, @09:35PM
Put on that condom!
;)
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---