18/02/11/0256219 story
Source :
posted by martyb on Sunday February 11, @10:06PM
from the windows-tco dept.
Cryptocurrency-mining Windows malware has been found for the first time on a network of industrial control systems (ICS) at an operational treatment plant for a water utility. Radiflow, a security provider for critical infrastructure, made the discovery recently. Initial investigations suggest that the malware arrived via malicious advertising viewed in a web browser on a machine responsible for the ICS's Human Machine Interface (HMI). So really this story is about three problems.
Source :
In a first, cryptocurrency miner found on SCADA network
Water Utility in Europe Hit by Cryptocurrency Malware Mining Attack
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @10:15PM (4 children)
Pay a Basic Income from the revenue generated by all that water mining, and folk won't need to resort to hijacking the control systems with malware.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by requerdanos on Sunday February 11, @10:33PM (3 children)
That would work if the desire to malware-cryptocurrency-mine was a case of "need", but doesn't work in the case of "greed."
Cryptocurrency mining on someone else's equipment is a little like funneling money out of their bank account to buy lottery tickets.
They lose whether you win or not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @11:09PM (1 child)
And how often do you hang out with losers who spend all their money on cerveza and lottery tickets because they live very shitty lives and throwing rocks at your car is their only way to punish you for your success.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday February 12, @12:03AM
Probably a lot more often than you had suspected.
Nothing wrong with spending time with such friends, you just have to remember not to give them things like valuable home theater or computer equipment (nothing that the pawn shop will pay them for=poof, gone). Even though I have a (small) savings account and a few (meager) investments, some of my best friends come from the cultural group that spends every dime but somehow never runs out of lottery/beer/cigs/whatever they like. That's okay with me.
If they throw rocks at my car, I have a standing policy that I will take offense if they can identify which dent, mark, or scratch is the one that they made personally.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @12:00AM
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 11, @11:13PM (4 children)
Problem 1: Microsoft Windows-Based Industrial Control Systems
Problem 2: employees allowed to play on critical systems
Problem 3: "critical systems" being, among others, an HMI computer running Windows
Problem 4: with access to the internet
Problem 5: with a web browser
Problem 6: without an ad blocker
Problem 7: without antivirus (although with current attacks even a mediocre ad blocker will be far more effective than the best antivirus.)
The stupid, it burns.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Sunday February 11, @11:22PM
Problem 1: let the sieve carry your water.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @04:41AM (2 children)
Not just Windows - Windows XP.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 12, @06:17AM
The exact OS is relatively unimportant. You could have relatively "critical" machinery running on *DOS3.1, so long as it does not:
Problem 2: employees allowed to play on critical systems
Problem 4: with access to the internet
Problem 5: with a web browser
Problem 6: without an ad blocker
Problem 7: without antivirus (although with current attacks even a mediocre ad blocker will be far more effective than the best antivirus.)
Around the time that XP was at SP2, I found a computer in a Coca Cola bottling plant, in Dallas, running software on Windows 3.11. No internet, no gaming, no browser, just Windows, and a handful of applications, some of them designed in house, others heavily customized for in house use. I have no idea what they've done with that computer since then - they may have virtualized the damned thing, and they're still using the same software for the same purposes.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Monday February 12, @10:33AM
If they were XP systems, I gotta wonder if the hardware was even useful for mining. How many old single-core Celerons does it take to equal one modern GPU?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Sunday February 11, @11:33PM (8 children)
What kind of idiot runs critical systems on Microsoft Windows? The stupidity here, on the part of not only managers and executives but also many engineers, is really astounding. Would you run a nuclear power plant or an aircraft avionics system on Windows? Of course not. So why would you run anything else on it?
(Score: 5, Informative) by Whoever on Sunday February 11, @11:47PM
All nuclear power plants in Japan were running Windows in 2015. Not just Windows, but Windows XP. [extremetech.com]
(Score: 4, Informative) by arslan on Monday February 12, @12:33AM
This kind of idiocy is not uncommon..the Brits run their warships on Win XP [telegraph.co.uk]
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @02:42AM
Yup. Clearly, somebody didn't read the EULA before clicking Accept.
Doing mission-critical stuff on a toy OS is just nuts.
The document that permits you to use their stuff says as much.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 5, Informative) by requerdanos on Monday February 12, @02:47AM (1 child)
Banks [extremetech.com] for their ATMs, Electric Utilties [openviewpartners.com] for their SCADA systems, Governments [microsoft.com] for their nuclear submarines, Medical Equipment Manufacturers [grahamcluley.com] for medical devices for pregnant women. (link has pics),
in practically incomprehensible.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @03:42AM
Oscilloscope manufacturer [google.com]
(Tektronix 'scopes started running Linux last century.)
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @04:38AM
You do, if the government certified vendor of your reactor cooling pump gives you a windoze control box.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @07:08AM
With stuff like Windows XP it's a good bet that your hardware will still work as badly in 2018 as it did in 2008.
All bets are off for Windows 10 - the updates seem to bork it regularly.
If you say "don't update your Linux kernel" then you have about the same problem as not updating Windows.
Good luck getting OSS drivers for all the hardware you need to run your nuclear power station AND successfully recompiling them AND getting them to work every time the Linux developers break compatibility.
Microsoft used to have a serious commitment to backward compatibility and it mostly worked. Yes the same malware will work for 15 years, but so will the same hardware in most cases with no need for extra human intervention.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @11:26AM
Some systems actually have a real time kernel, that windows kernel runs on top of. Crashing the windows won't crash the RT kernel. The time slot for windows kernel is given by the RT kernel, and that quarantees RT execution. Not that i see much benefit in having windows running there at all. HMIs are different, they are never RT anyway.
(Score: 4, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 12, @01:43AM (2 children)
The term "compromised" is wholly redundant when talking about a Windows system.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Monday February 12, @07:18AM (1 child)
Nice to see that the Mightery Bussard is also free, as in not just 50% free, or 90% free, or even 99% free, but full on Free Software Foundation Free. We all praise the TMB.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 12, @10:42AM
Free as in speech; expensive as in good scotch.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!