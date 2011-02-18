from the Devo-claims-dibs-on-"Whip-It" dept.
If you were an early Internet kid you'll recall a little app called WinAmp that was, in short, the best MP3 player ever made ever. The little program looked like skeuomorphic stereo receiver with a full range of equalizer sliders and included an important MP3 that explained WinAmp's primary mission: whipping the llama's ass.
A programmer named Jordan Eldredge has created an homage to WinAmp in JavaScript. The widget allows you to create a standalone music player on any web page and it can be styled with themes straight out of WinAmp history. You can try it out here and download the code here.
"The original inspiration was a realization that Winamp skins were implemented in a very similar way to CSS sprites," said Eldredge. "I spent many hours as a teenager playing with Winamp skins. In fact, it was the first constructive creative work I did on a computer."
The emulator uses the Web Audio API to simulate almost everything WinAmp could do in its original incarnation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @12:31AM
How many Glen Campbells does it take to eat a Llama?
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday February 12, @02:36AM (11 children)
I might be the only who didn't really like Winamp. I always thought it was gaudy and it ran really badly on my PC. I can't for the life of me remember what I used to listen to MP3's however.
To be fair, the 1990's were hardly a golden age for computer multimedia. does anyone else remember having to download Realplayer to watch something online?
Oh, and I checked, Realplayer still exists which seems really weird.
I might be old.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @02:43AM (1 child)
The rest of us had DOS apps that could do most of its features for a number of years.
As to music: Go look up the chiptunes archives on textfiles.com and scene.org. Like the music industry in general there was stinkers, ripoffs, and original amazing works. You just have to go and find them.
Personally I didn't get into winamp when it came out, however XMMS turned into my goto music player well into the mid '00s. The web radio support in it was good enough for me to spend a couple years getting introduced to british music via Virgin Radio's UK streams, including Estelle when she was still up and coming, before being reintroduced to her when Steven Universe came out :)
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Monday February 12, @11:28AM
Really? I got WinAMP back in 1997, which came on a CD full of MP3 tools that came on a magazine cover talking about the new MP3 phenomenon. The same CD also came with tools for ripping CDs and other players, including a couple of DOS ones. Even with the DOS players, my brand-new 133MHz Pentium computer was using around 70% of its CPU playing a single MP3. Anything more than a couple of years older would have needed hardware acceleration to be able to play them back. The hard disk I had at the time was a huge 1GB. That didn't give much space for music, even at 128Kb/s (one album was over 5% of my total disk space). It wasn't until I got a 4.3GB disk a few years later that ripping music seemed like it might be a good idea and not until I got a 20GB disk in 2001 that ripping all of my music seemed plausible.
We had module players for a few years before then, but WinAMP came at about the time that MP3 ripping and playback became feasible on home computers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @02:54AM (3 children)
I can't speak to how it ran on your PC (it ran just fine on mine, FWIW), but "gaudy" it definitely was not. Not out of the box, at any rate. You had plenty of gaudy options to choose from in the many, many skins available, but those were 100% optional. The basic WinAMP UI was pretty vanilla.
Maybe you're thinking of one of the many other audio players that were around at the time. There were plenty of options available and many tended toward gaudy in order to distinguish themselves.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @03:07AM (1 child)
Might be talking past each other. WinAmp 1 and 2 used basically the same skin (2 was a shinier version of 1), as seen here [wikimedia.org] but WinAmp 3 threw that out the window with modern [wikimedia.org] version. It was so bad that they sort of did a backport of the skin to 3 (which didn't quite look right due to the GUI changes) and then made version 5 (the best parts of 2 + the best parts of 3) default to the "modern" skin but asked on first run if they wanted the "classic" one instead.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by chromas on Monday February 12, @05:11AM
They skipped 4 so we couldn't have Winamp 4 skins 😢.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Monday February 12, @06:40AM
QCD, later Quintessential Media Player. Still use it.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 12, @03:01AM (2 children)
Yeah, I remember Realplayer. What I remember most clearly about Realplayer, was that it was a resource hog. Winamp played music, in the background, while I did whatever it was that I intended to do on the computer. The little jingle about the llama's ass was funny, and it made me like Winamp even more. We need more ass-whipping in the computer world, as well as less resource usage.
I also remember that later versions of Winamp began using more and more resources, with zero improvement in performance. The llama whipping crew lost control of their work, and the corporate world took over. That was the end of Winamp.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Monday February 12, @03:31AM (1 child)
IIRC, we had a post on this article [arstechnica.com] which discusses how and why Winamp turned to shit.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Monday February 12, @07:33AM
I wonder what happened to WASTE? An encrypted, private P2P network. Seemed like a great idea then, and an even better one now. I know AOL pulled it, but it was open source and published online, so i always thought i would get forked and live on.
Yet, i never heard about it again. Anyone know what happned to it?
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Monday February 12, @03:23AM
Right now, today, my girlfriend uses Winamp to manage her music collection and music players. She switched from Windows Media Player to itunes when WMP wouldn't work with her ipod without an expensive plugin. She switched from itunes to Winamp when she found out that itunes would not load the music files off an old ipod onto the computer, but Winamp would. This was all years ago but she still uses it because it has worked for everything she needed, and it has followed her from computer to computer several times (each time she asks me why music she downloads doesn't magically show up, and I have to go reconfigure the directories that Winamp is to "watch".)
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @05:52AM
https://i.imgur.com/hChheBK.jpg [imgur.com]
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Monday February 12, @02:41AM
I tried it, works as intended, that's to say playing a MP3 and bringing back good memories from 1998.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday February 12, @02:43AM (8 children)
For the time frame of its development it really was an astoundingly good mp3 player. Did everything it needed to do.
Even after later attempts to monetize it, there was not match that could match it.
Everybody started coming out with those full screen music players, as if people had nothing to do on their
computers except play music. (Unfortunately the linux world has followed suit, and finding a decent music app is
a chore.)
Not content to simply play music, they all want to hang in video, streaming, serving, lyrics fetching, cover art, and, wiki articles.
There are some true abominations in the world of music applications.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by buswolley on Monday February 12, @02:52AM (4 children)
I don't see much today that is better than Winamp. It was responsive. It did its job. It had a sexy look, and if you didn't like it, you could skin it. There were some cool visualizations (remember milkdrop2; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Shg4kjdOoYk [youtube.com] ). Then there was shoutcast.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @03:47AM
Shoutcast is still around, fyi. Still has a decent selection of music too. (Although not as much as it used to.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @06:00AM
Same but better today projectM [github.com]
(Score: 2) by kazzie on Monday February 12, @07:13AM
I used winamp's visualisation studio to make some abstract wallpapers back in the day. A 1600x1200 display on a 486 slowed the framerate right down, then I took a printscreen when it looked good.
I still use one of them as desktop wallpaper on one machine.
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Monday February 12, @10:25AM
Best linux music player I had was one of the earlier versions of Amorok, 2-point-something I think.
Then it upgraded itself to a later version and it started trying to connect to servers and download shit. If you accidentally enabled options like cover download you couldn't turn them off again. The controls went to shit, easy to use sliders became some sort of vague rotary control where you made random circle motions with the mouse hoping you didn't cross one of the other controls while trying to turn the fucking volume up or down. The local database of your music it maintained was dumped in favour of some online bullshit, which meant that searching and listing went from milliseconds to tens of seconds. If the internet was disconnected or blocked it ran so slow you would swear it was sulking.
I have never seen a program more effectively get its balls cut off than what happened to Amorok. You would think that Poettering and the Gnome team collaborated on it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @03:27AM
as if people had nothing to do on their computers except play music
Going back a lot of years, KMandla was an enthusiast of old hardware (laptops only).
He would pick up stuff from the secondhand shop and see how much more service he could get out of it.
A major element of that was identifying command line Linux apps.
What he found, he put in his blog. [wordpress.com]
That blog came to a conclusion and there was a hiatus.
...then he started another blog on the same topic. [wordpress.com]
I remember him telling about the machine he had retired as his main box then mounted vertically and used as a media box.
(The mounting wasn't especially well done and the machine later took a devastating tumble.
A temblor in Tokyo, as I recall.)
So, at the kind of prices and the system load he was working with, yeah, it makes perfect sense.
(Score: 4, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 12, @03:52AM (1 child)
Qmmp [ylsoftware.com]. You're welcome.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Monday February 12, @11:31AM
(Score: 2) by leftover on Monday February 12, @02:49AM (2 children)
Used WinAmp until it died, switched to Linux for all desktops but still awaiting a player providing that solid and reliable experience. In the meantime, mpd plus Cantata are OK. Must admit that the OSS experience of having your desktop environment go down in flames periodically is getting really old.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @02:53AM
Audacious works pretty good, it supports Winamp 2.x skins if you want and several input plugins. I love MPD, but it doesn't play half the formats that Winamp/Audacious/XMMS can play.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @03:22AM
> Used WinAmp until it died
Um, when did it die? Sure, it's not under development anymore, but it still plays most music files. I still use it (version 5), there's nothing better. It's a stable, mature piece of software, there are a bunch of skins and plugins available, and, partly thanks to it's age, it uses very little resources. Literally the only problem is it doesn't support Linux.
> Must admit that the OSS experience of having your desktop environment go down in flames periodically is getting really old.
That's... the "Windows experience" :/ And I have regular BSODs to prove it!
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Monday February 12, @02:57AM
I couldn't find a way to load an input plugin for file formats associated with classic video game systems, such as NSF, SPC, and the like. That's most of what I used Winamp for at some stage back when I used it. I know loading x86 code isn't likely to happen, and I had hoped that there might be some API that lets a plugin author compile it to asm.js or WebAssembly or whatever, but issue 92 was closed, and the closest comment to it implied "won't fix" [github.com].
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday February 12, @04:08AM (2 children)
Great, instead of downloading a MP3 and playing it on your own local computer under your control, let load a web page for it instead.
Wait... are they bringing back auto playing embedded music files? *runs*
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 12, @04:14AM
What if you need to make a Myspace clone, or spruce up your GeoCities page?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @11:25AM
> Wait... are they bringing back auto playing embedded music files? *runs*
Why would they? Now there are autoplaying embedded video ads! So much better!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @04:22AM
Winamp + DFX sound processor addon is the best, still I haven't found anything that sounds as good.
It runs great in Wine and I use it every day, still !
(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Monday February 12, @04:41AM
And idiots are still aping that.
The reason it was a noteworthy program is because it gave everyone with windows and a sound card a free mp3 player. The shitty UI and unbelievably lame skinning system were drawbacks, not features.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by notrandom on Monday February 12, @05:19AM
Yesss! nice. I still use winamp everyday on windows & wine.
It's just the best player period.
I am also a musician. You guys know that Justin Frankel (winamp maker) is also the one that makes REAPER.
Which is basically "It really whips ProTools' ass" :))
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Monday February 12, @07:47AM
Big shoutout for DeadBeeF [sourceforge.net], a lovely open source program that plays music. And pretty much nothing else.
If you don't want or need a multi-media,plays everything ever created and catalogs it, sorts it, make suggestions, skins itself inside out, visualizationizes, and includes not one, but two kitchen sinks while also being (mostly) iTunes compatible, this is what you need.
(Score: 2) by shortscreen on Monday February 12, @10:52AM (1 child)
I downloaded it back in the day (the files are dated Oct 1999) and have been using it ever since. I also have a pile of plugins for chiptune formats.
As I recall, it could just barely play a 96kbps MP3 on a 486DX4-100. I wonder how the JS implementation fares :p
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @11:29AM
Any particular reason you didn't upgrade to the latest 2.xx version? They even put a few new updates out after 3 bombed.