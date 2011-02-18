from the scheduled-for-elimination dept.
FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has released a new statement denouncing the drug kratom. The statement says that the FDA has learned about new deaths that "involved" kratom use, additional adverse effects associated with its use have been found, and that Public Health Assessment via Structural Evaluation (PHASE) "3-D computer technology" has been used to analyze the chemical compounds in kratom:
Using this computational model, scientists at the FDA first analyzed the chemical structures of the 25 most prevalent compounds in kratom. From this analysis, the agency concluded that all of the compounds share the most structural similarities with controlled opioid analgesics, such as morphine derivatives.
The FDA continues to discourage the use of kratom, which it is calling an opioid.
The American Kratom Association provided a rebuttal of the FDA statement:
Nine leading scientists in substance addiction and safety wrote to White House Opioid Crisis Team Leader Kellyanne Conway and Acting DEA Administrator Robert W. Patterson requesting they disregard the FDA's latest disinformation campaign against kratom. The scientists warned that "four surveys indicate that kratom is presently serving as a lifeline away from strong, often dangerous opioids for many of the several million Americans who use kratom. A ban on kratom that would be imposed by CSA Scheduling would put them at risk of relapse to opioid use with the potential consequence of overdose death. Similar unintended consequences are to be expected in some who would be forced to use opioids to manage acute or chronic pain."
[...] David Herman, Chairman of the AKA, called upon FDA Commissioner Gottlieb to pull back the curtain on the "black box voodoo computer model" that was unveiled by the FDA to justify their continued 'War on Kratom,' this time claiming their computer model conclusively shows kratom is an opioid, and therefore had to be banned.
The nine respected scientists pointed out that "kratom provides a far more favorable safety profile for consumers compared to more dangerously addictive and potentially deadly classical opioid medications." They also pointed out that the FDA's solution – to file a new drug application for kratom – made no sense because "the average time and cost of new drug development is more than 10 years and 2.5 billion dollars."
Previously: DEA Welcomes Kratom to the Schedule I List Beginning September 30
The Calm Before the Kratom Ban
FDA Blocks More Imports of Kratom, Warns Against Use as a Treatment for Opioid Withdrawal
Related: Opioid Commission Drops the Ball, Demonizes Cannabis
Kratom, an herbal drug made of ground-up tree leaves, is "temporarily" joining other natural substances such as cannabis, psilocybin, and peyote on the schedule I list of the Controlled Substances Act. The active ingredients in kratom, the indole alkaloids mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, are both being added to the list for up to three years, after which they can be added permanently.
Prior to this move, the U.S. has already been seizing shipments of kratom:
In 2014, the FDA issued an import alert that allowed US Customs agents to detain kratom without a physical examination. "We have identified kratom as a botanical substance that could pose a risk to public health and have the potential for abuse," said Melinda Plaisier, the FDA's associate commissioner for regulatory affairs. According to the DEA, between February 2014 and July 2016, nearly 247,000 pounds of kratom were seized.
Advocates say that kratom is a natural treatment for opioid addiction, an application that the Drug Enforcement Agency dismisses. Meanwhile, the heroin/opioid epidemic continues with "unprecedented" events like the recent 174 heroin overdoses in just six days in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Check out the implosion of this kratom subreddit, which is attempting to get 100,000 signatures on the White House petition site:
APATHY WILL GET US NOWHERE. IF THERE WAS EVER A TIME FOR US TO BAND TOGETHER, ITS NOW. stand with me brothers and sisters. hope is not lost.
The blowback against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's decision to ban kratom has caught the attention of a bipartisan group of legislators, but a DEA spokesman has said that "It's not a matter of if. It's simply a matter of when" the DEA bans kratom:
A bipartisan group of nine senators is calling on the Drug Enforcement Administration to delay its "unprecedented" decision to ban kratom, a plant that researchers say holds great potential for mitigating the effects of the opioid epidemic. [...] The Senate letter, spearheaded by Orrin G. Hatch (R-Utah) says: "Congress granted emergency scheduling authority to the DEA based on the need for law enforcement interdiction of new and previously unknown illegal synthetic street drugs that result in injuries and death. The use of this emergency authority for a natural substance is unprecedented, so it is important to determine whether the circumstances here necessitate a jump to Schedule I.
"Given the long reported history of Kratom use," the letter continues, "coupled with the public's sentiment that it is a safe alternative to prescription opioids, we believe using the regular review process would provide for a much-needed discussion among all stakeholders." [...] The DEA cites 600-plus poison-control center calls involving kratom between 2010 and 2015 in its justification for banning the plant, and notes that 15 deaths were linked to the use of the plant between 2014 and 2016. In an interview with The Washington Post, a DEA spokesman later clarified that all but one of those fatalities involved the use of other substances. Earlier this week 51 U.S. representatives similarly called on the DEA and the White House to reconsider or at least delay the ban, which was slated to go into effect as early as Friday. In an interview, DEA spokesman Russell Baer confirmed that the ban was not yet in place. "We have not yet determined a date when we will publish that final order" putting the ban into effect, he said.
There may be a public comment period before the ban takes effect, and the White House is now obligated to respond to the petition about kratom, which has reached over 140,000 signatures.
Text of the Senators' letter. Also at Ars Technica, CBS, and US News & World Report.
Previously: DEA Welcomes Kratom to the Schedule I List Beginning September 30
Heroin, Fentanyl? Meh: Carfentanil is the Latest Killer Opioid
Alcohol Industry Bankrolls Fight Against Legal Pot in Battle of the Buzz [Updated]
The FDA has issued a public health advisory warning of deaths related to kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) and warning against using it to treat opioid withdrawal symptoms. The DEA attempted to temporarily regulate kratom as a schedule I drug in 2016, but stopped short of doing so after a public backlash. From FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb's statement on the advisory:
It's very troubling to the FDA that patients believe they can use kratom to treat opioid withdrawal symptoms. The FDA is devoted to expanding the development and use of medical therapy to assist in the treatment of opioid use disorder. However, an important part of our commitment to this effort means making sure patients have access to treatments that are proven to be safe and effective. There is no reliable evidence to support the use of kratom as a treatment for opioid use disorder. Patients addicted to opioids are using kratom without dependable instructions for use and more importantly, without consultation with a licensed health care provider about the product's dangers, potential side effects or interactions with other drugs.
There's clear data on the increasing harms associated with kratom. Calls to U.S. poison control centers regarding kratom have increased 10-fold from 2010 to 2015, with hundreds of calls made each year. The FDA is aware of reports of 36 deaths associated with the use of kratom-containing products. There have been reports of kratom being laced with other opioids like hydrocodone. The use of kratom is also associated with serious side effects like seizures, liver damage and withdrawal symptoms.
Given all these considerations, we must ask ourselves whether the use of kratom – for recreation, pain or other reasons – could expand the opioid epidemic. Alternatively, if proponents are right and kratom can be used to help treat opioid addiction, patients deserve to have clear, reliable evidence of these benefits.
Opioid commission's anti-marijuana argument stirs anger
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, head of the presidential commission on opioids, warned of the dangers of marijuana in a letter to President Donald Trump earlier this month about the panel's findings, saying the current push for marijuana legalization could further fuel the opioid epidemic.
"There is a lack of sophisticated outcome data on dose, potency, and abuse potential for marijuana. This mirrors the lack of data in the 1990s and early 2000s when opioid prescribing multiplied across health care settings and led to the current epidemic of abuse, misuse and addiction," Christie wrote in the letter, which was released with the commission's final report.
"The Commission urges that the same mistake is not made with the uninformed rush to put another drug legally on the market in the midst of an overdose epidemic."
[...] But some experts say the commission's fixation on marijuana was bizarre and troubling, lending credence to outdated views of marijuana as a gateway drug. And these experts want to nip such thinking in the bud.
They emphasized that they support efforts to curb the nation's opioid epidemic, but not the demonization of marijuana in the process.
"I was surprised to see negative language about marijuana in the opioid report," said Dr. Chinazo Cunningham, a professor of medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "Research that examines pain and marijuana shows that marijuana use significantly reduces pain. In addition, the majority of studies examining marijuana and opioids show that marijuana use is associated with less opioid use and less opioid-related deaths."
You had one job.
Previously:
Study Finds That Legalized Medical Cannabis Led to a Decline in Medicare Prescriptions
New Attorney General Claims Legal Weed Drives Violent Crime; Statistics be Damned
4/20: The Third Time's Not the Charm
Jeff Sessions Reboots the Drug War
President Trump Declares the Opioid Crisis a National Emergency
According to Gallup, American Support for Cannabis Legalization is at an All-Time High
Opioid Crisis Official; Insys Therapeutics Billionaire Founder Charged; Walgreens Stocks Narcan
FDA Blocks More Imports of Kratom, Warns Against Use as a Treatment for Opioid Withdrawal
(Score: 3, Insightful) by julian on Monday February 12, @05:50AM (6 children)
Nuts, just nuts. Even if Kratom was an opiate (botanically it is not; it's more closely related to coffee) it would be the least prone to abuse and dangerous opiate known. I suspect that the reason it's disfavored by regulators is that it's an herbal product, not a refined pharmaceutical. It can't easily be patented in the form that it's usually consumed. Regulators would rather you take vikes or OC which their donors tell them are regulated, safe, tested, and reliable.
I am not a physician. I don't know if Kratom is good for opiate withdrawal or addiction maintenance. I can check the news and the literature with a simple web search and I can't find any news of people dying from it like they are from heroin, fentanyl, or other opiates. At the same time there seems to be a lot of anecdotal evidence that it helps many people either kick their addiction or replace it with a safer one. The government isn't saying we are banning this for the moment while we study it, they're just shutting the door indefinitely since the money barrier is so high.
This is unacceptable. You have a right to the pursuit of happiness, and if that means beating your addiction with Kratom I think you should pursue that.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday February 12, @06:07AM (2 children)
You have a right to the pursuit of happiness
Where did you get that notion? That "right" to pursue happiness you think you have is endowed by a fictional character. But last I check, he ain't the one running the government...
(Score: 2) by Farkus888 on Monday February 12, @07:41AM
You should check out the concept of negative rights based governments. Americans have a negative rights government so if you are American you have that right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @09:08AM
You have a right to the pursuit of happiness in the same way a greyhound has a right to pursue the mechanical rabbit during a race. Your not allowed to catch happiness and the means of pursuit will be via high taxed means.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 12, @06:24AM (1 child)
For every action, government has an over reaction.
Fact 1: people are dying from opiate addictions.
Fact 2: kratom has been mentioned in the same discussions as opioids.
Conclusion: Opioids and kratom must be outlawed, and very strictly regulated.
Course of Action: A new War on Drugs, this time including kratom.
Results: More dead Americans - an easily replaceable resource, considering the number of illegal aliens clamoring for citizenship.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 12, @07:52AM
(pharma) profits shall not stop! Otherwise it's not free market, it's communism!
(large trollish grin)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by stormwyrm on Monday February 12, @07:19AM
There's a serious reason why herbal products are no longer used directly in today's medicine, and it has nothing to do with the fact that herbal medicines can't be patented: the amount of active ingredient in a particular herb varies greatly from plant to plant, and for many medicines the line between a therapeutic dose and a toxic one is a very fine one. Take digoxin, for instance, which is used to treat heart arrhythmias. You can get it in its natural form from the foxglove plant, but how much digoxin is available varies from one plant to the next. If you were unlucky one batch of foxglove you tried to use might have a dangerously high quantity of digoxin, and you'd kill a person if you gave a concoction like that to them.
Which is why this outright ban on kratom is even more perplexing to me. A pharmaceutical company that did research on the active ingredients in kratom could stand to make a very large amount of money if they could isolate the sources of its pharmacological action, and come up with proper drugs based on it that have reasonably well-understood effects. The "computational model" that the FDA seems to have done and used as a basis for banning it sounds like it is the equivalent of scribbling a few equations on the back of an envelope as far as pharmacological research goes. At the rate this is going it's going to be very costly for even a major drug company to do proper research of the kind needed to even establish the pharmacological usefulness of the compounds in kratom. Even though Scott Gottlieb is just about as big a pharma shill as they come [respectfulinsolence.com], I don't see how this ban benefits the pharma companies much either.
The right to believe whatever you want does not mean that whatever you want to believe is right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @06:14AM
Kratom's chemical properties are not under the jurisdiction of the FDA. Someone should let them know.
This is insanity.
(Score: 3, Informative) by hemocyanin on Monday February 12, @08:07AM (2 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mitragyna_speciosa#Death [wikipedia.org]
15 deaths in a three year span is 5/year (assuming it was the kratom and not anything else found along with it). Sounds like the ensuing war on Kratom will be extremely useful. Particularly when compared to the dangers of sleeping in your own bed:
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 12, @10:13AM
Quickly, ban sleeping in bed and using blankets or sheets.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday February 12, @10:37AM
Wow, I thought drowning in your own bathtub, with only an inch of water present, was the most pathetic way to die. But strangling with your own bedsheets is arguably worse.
Falls now, those are more respectable. Stairs are much more dangerous than people realize. I've slipped on stairs carpeted with medium length fiber because the nap was oriented upward and flipped downward as I stepped on it.