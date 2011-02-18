18/02/11/0459219 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday February 12, @06:42AM
from the for-two-or-more-players dept.
Long time board game publisher Mayfair Games (English-language publisher for Settlers of Catan and many more) has shut down.
All of their games have been sold to Asmodee North America, who also own Fantasy Flight Games, Z-Man Games, Rebel, Edge Entertainment, and a host of other board game companies they've picked up over the years.
[Ed Note - Asmodee NA also picked up Lookout Games at the same time. Lookout was the publisher of Agricola and Caverna.]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @08:08AM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Monday February 12, @10:21AM (1 child)
Video games are tough competition for board games. There's been some convergence, lot of board games adapted into computer games, but sometimes the format really gets in the way.
Many board games don't translate well, and sometimes it's because the game was a lot more bookkeeping work than actual play. Old Avalon Hill board games such as Source of the Nile and Rail Baron are particularly prone to that. Then there's the somewhat infamous games of Advanced Squad Leader and Star Fleet Battles which have very long rulebooks. Of course, computers are great at removing all the bookkeeping work and rapidly checking rules. Rail Baron, simple though it is, takes about 2 hours to play. Much of that time is looking up payout amounts and new destinations in the provided charts, fumbling with paper money, and rolling dice. Computerize all that, and the play time drops to 30 minutes. One person playing solitaire against computer opponents (Rail Baron Player) can finish a game in under 15 minutes.
Another problem, particularly acute with Mayfair's railroad board games, is the very linear, turn based play progression. There is really no reason for this lack of parallelism-- it's like running a footrace by having only one athlete on the track at a time-- other than the limitations of the board game format. That's why a typical Mayfair railroad game takes 1 hour per player in the game, and it need not.
Board game developers have noticed these problems and gotten somewhat more innovative, but need to do more. European board game designers proved more adaptable, and have been doing better than American ones, with the exception of Wizards of the Coast with their very, very expensive collectible card game, Magic the Gathering, that made them a huge pile of money. (Can you afford to sink $10k into a card game? No? Then stay far away from MtG!) An excellent game from Germany, variously called 6 Nimmt, Category 5, Slide 5, and a few other names, is a card game that unlike the classic games of Bridge, Hearts, Spades, Rummy and heck, kids games such as Crazy 8s, is not individual turn taking. Instead, everyone chooses a card to play, then when everyone is finished choosing, all the played cards are revealed and processed. Thus a 10 player game is nearly as fast as a 4 player game.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Monday February 12, @11:16AM
I've enjoyed Pandemic and Dead of Winter a lot recently. Both are cooperative, so you have to talk to the other players to discuss strategy and you all share the enjoyment of winning or the frustration of the game defeating you (very common in Pandemic!). We got Pandemic Legacy for Christmas though, and it could really benefit from some computer assistance. The game is supposed to be played by sticking stickers to bits of the game, but then you can only play it through from start to end once (which took us about two days) and there's no replay ability. Instead, we used blutack to stick the things in and were able to reset the game to its initial state at the end and replay with friends (it turns out the two-player mode is a lot easier than four-player!) I'd love for this to come with an app for keeping track of most of the game state, rather than requiring all of the destructive operations.
[1] In the old fashioned meaning of the word, meaning involving interactions with other humans, not the new meaning of giving all of your personal data to marketing companies.
sudo mod me up
(Score: 4, Funny) by xorsyst on Monday February 12, @10:25AM
How much was Mayfair sold for? 1 Ore, 1 Sheep and 1 Wheat?