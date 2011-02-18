Long time board game publisher Mayfair Games (English-language publisher for Settlers of Catan and many more) has shut down.

All of their games have been sold to Asmodee North America, who also own Fantasy Flight Games, Z-Man Games, Rebel, Edge Entertainment, and a host of other board game companies they've picked up over the years.

[Ed Note - Asmodee NA also picked up Lookout Games at the same time. Lookout was the publisher of Agricola and Caverna.]

