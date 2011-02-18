from the states-needed-help-too dept.
Two members of the Federal Communications Commission want to stop states from using 911 funds to pay for other government services or equipment.
"On our individual phone bills, a line item is typically included for 911 service," FCC Commissioners Michael O'Rielly and Jessica Rosenworcel wrote in an op-ed for The Hill today. It's a relatively small fee that states and localities charge to support emergency calling services. But too many states are stealing these funds and using them for other purposes, like filling budget gaps, purchasing vehicles, or worse."
The FCC's latest annual report on 911 fees, covering calendar year 2016, said that New Mexico, Rhode Island, Illinois, New Jersey, and West Virginia "diverted" 911 funds totaling $128.9 million.
Besides those five states, "another seven didn't even bother to respond to our inquiry to examine their diversion practices," O'Rielly and Rosenworcel wrote. "None of this is acceptable."
New York is one state that did not submit a report for the FCC's data collection, "but sufficient public record information exists to support a finding that New York diverted funds for non-public safety uses," the FCC report said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @10:53AM
It is the same with lotteries and schools. The states mismanage the money in some way or another, making sure the actual legitimate services are underfunded, then need to raise more money (debt, taxes). It is all really annoying.
Another example is near me they tried to tax "sugary drinks", claiming it was to prevent obesity in the poor. However the tax didnt apply if you payed with food stamps. Besides obviously invalidating the fake justification for the tax, this also created a perverse incentive to trade dollars for food stamps and bulk buy juice.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Monday February 12, @11:22AM
I currently live in GA. About 20 years back, a "trauma center" fee was added for all cell phones. It was created by special statewide referendum during an election. It specifically said that the fees where to go to funding the creation of trauma centers across the state. (which is why the voters approved the fee.) It turns out that the fees NEVER went to fund trauma centers... EVER... all the money was appropriated into the "General Fund" to cover budget gaps.
Additionally, we have specialty plates, (like many other states) with the proceeds after a "small" administrative fee going to the organization it represents. A local news station had a report a few years back... Out of the $35 fee for the specialty plate, only about $11-12 went to the organization. So, if you were getting a wildlife plate, less than 1/3rd of the additional fee you paid actual went to help the wildlife. Mind you everyone pays a $20 tag fee (tag=license plate in GA) annually and more when you buy the car, and depending on the specialty plate, you can be hit with a tag manufacturing fee on top of everything else. Many people, (including myself) returned their specialty plates that year.
Of course, while I know GA does it, I am not surprised that other states do it as well. The state sets out special funding for a specific purpose and to sell it to the voters, than completely ignore it and raid the coffers.