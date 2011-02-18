from the planned^Wscheduled-obsolescence dept.
Sonos, the consumer electronics company known for audio streaming and "smart" speakers, has decided that the music controller device, the "CR100", has reached end of life. By which they mean they will be pushing a software upgrade that will kill it.
... the next Sonos update in early April will turn off the CR100 connection -- unless you decide you don't want any updates at all. (Make sure you set that up in advance -- if you accept the update, you can't undo it and go back to using the old controller.)
That means if you want to keep on using a device you're happy with, you have to give up all the new features on all your Sonos speakers.
The company says its primary concern is the age of the lithium ion batteries in the controllers; although in that case an official device recall would be better than an update that stops them working - and a battery replacement scheme would handle the problem just as well.
Although the controller is old (Sonos stopped selling the CR100 in 2009) it is still perfectly functional for many users. However, according to a forum posting explaining the options these users will have to choose between the CR100 and the functionality of the rest of their system:
... opting not to update means you will not receive any new features or future security patches for your entire system – not just the CR100. For example, being on an unsupported version means that you might lose connectivity to music services, as is already the case for Google Play Music on the CR100. It is necessary to configure your system in advance to avoid future updates. Any update applied to the firmware and/or to the app, even unintentionally, is irreversible.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 12, @12:05PM (20 children)
I understand where both the devs and the consumers are coming from there. It's a pain in the ass to keep updating code for ancient hardware (when it's even possible) but if I buy something I expect it to keep working as well as when I bought it until it physically breaks.
As for the bean counters? Fuck them. Customer satisfaction is what gets you strong long-term profits, which are worth a lot more than a few years of good quarterly profits and then nothing because everybody is pissed off at you.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @12:24PM (5 children)
This kind of horse-shit is why I am very leery of spending money for the latest technology.
If I do not understand it, or worse, having to agree to remain ignorant of how it works, I really question my sanity about actually spending money for the thing. Do I really need this thing? Are they flat downright telling me they have already planned to be a pain-in-the-ass, and want me to legally acknowledge?
I do not need any more problems. If I can't fix it, why do I even want it?
Its just another thing in my life sucking the life force right out of me. I need it as much as another mother-in-law.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by anubi on Monday February 12, @12:56PM (2 children)
Oh, incidentally, about those lithium batteries... I have gone to quite a bit of trouble to make sure everything I buy is built around "18650" lithium ion batteries... so that if I do have a problem, I can change it out. My laptop uses them, my power tools use them, and every flashlight I have uses them. ( Ultrafire WF-502B ). I also have power scissors and little powered screwdrivers powered by single 18650 cells. The main reason I chose that particular design was they were assembled with screws, which could be removed should I need to replace the cell.
I understand the importance of cell matching, so I will go ahead and buy laptop packs and Ryobi packs premade, with no plans to fix should they go out... but I know they are full of 18650, so when any of them malfunction, I open them up and have plenty of 18650 for other things.
I am looking for a shaver that uses them... also a good shortwave radio... the three-cell TECSUN is damned close... just wish these people would redesign the battery compartments so it will take three AAA cells in a holder, or an 18650 cell.
I simply can't see why these devices can't be made so that the case can be opened and the cells replaced. I can understand them not wanting liability, so I certainly do not expect instructions on how to do this ( as giving someone instructions probably creates a liability )... but its obvious to anyone who does electronic work what to do. Lithium batteries can be dangerous if mistreated, and that's probably a reason why manufacturers are being such a pain in the ass, but planned obsolescence is probably the main reason manufacturers seem to go out of their way to make high-priced junk.
I noted the battery in my cheapie BLU phone is replaceable. The expensive name-brand status-symbol phone does not. The battery thing was a big plus in my deciding which phone I was going to buy.
I keep seeing these battery powered thingies in the stores. I always have a WF-502 with me. I am always seeing if the thingie can use an 18650.
A "raid" on a battery recycling bin at WalMart several years ago has given me more 18650 cells than I will use in a lifetime. I had a bunch of NiCads I had brought in and asked the manager if I could take some of the laptop batteries, and he saw no problem with that, so in went those NiCads ( I flat do not like NiCads ), and out came the battery packs I knew would be filled with 18650.
AliExpress even has big battery holders already set up with charger/ balancers to make energy banks.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday February 12, @02:25PM
I resisted moving to those 18650's for quite awhile. When I finally got my first 2-cell flashlight that uses them, I decided to move EVERYTHING to them. No more rechargeable AA or AAA. My multimeters are the only things left - one uses AAA another uses a 9-volt, and I still don't know what the ampmeter has in it. I like having everything interchangeable. I don't like the first cheap 18650's that I got with the flashlights - I now have all Panasonic. The advantage of "standardizing" on one battery is just beautiful!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @02:31PM
What? You don't want to re-purchase our product ever several years? Be a good little consumer nigger and buy what we tell you to buy. Look, they have blue LEDs! Niggs love blue LEDs!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Monday February 12, @05:22PM
Yes, exactly.
And at this point they have every reason to think that the consumer is SO stupid, SO short-sighted, SO bloody brain-dead that they can get away with it.
Don't buy this shit people. Don't let people you care about buy this shit. These companies are enemies of humanity, do NOT feed them more money!
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @09:49PM
I would be pretty happy with a mother in law that wanted to suck the life out of me.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @12:39PM (3 children)
That's not an excuse to release the source code. If there are patents, remove the tainted code and provide a link to the patent description (so others can write/host an implementation in a country that does not do in these kinds of silliness).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by fustakrakich on Monday February 12, @03:18PM (2 children)
Nobody should be allowed to keep patents and copyrights on things they refuse to sell or service. If you want respect for patent and copyright laws, there must be compulsory licensing. Can't have one without the other.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @09:29PM (1 child)
The copyrights would be solved by open sourcing it (putting it under a FOSS license). Patents could be held by some other party, where the manufacturer of the device only has a license to use it, and can't give it away, even if they wanted to.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday February 12, @09:53PM
No, wrong, The idea of compulsory licensing is to fill a demand. The owners of the copyrights/patents are entitled to a royalty, not control. The shortages and crippled technology we suffer are because of present day law allowing control of use and distribution.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by iwoloschin on Monday February 12, @12:54PM (2 children)
How hard would it have been to just freeze the code? You could even put up a disclaimer saying there's no more patches, even for security, so it's truly a "use at your own risk" device.
I've got a couple of embedded projects at work that are in a "mature" state. The code is not really being actively maintained, but we're still building new devices because the code doesn't really need to be touched unless we find a bug. Even then, the few bugs we've found were related to EOL'd minor components (for instance, it's hard to get a 2GB µSD Card these days...) so they only needed to be applied to new devices, not backported to all existing devices. If someone really finds a major bug I can go back and pull up all of the code and fix it (after taking a few days to figure out what idiot wrote the code...and remember it was me...), but otherwise these projects are just coasting along until we either find a better solution or a major component becomes EOL'd and we're forced to find a better solution.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 12, @01:04PM (1 child)
We're talking a "smart" appliance here. Google or some other external API you use a lot would update and break compatibility and everything that uses it would need updated. This is precisely why I hate syndicating our headlines to Twitter.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday February 12, @10:08PM
But since this is just the remote control, they have 100% control over the API between it and the speaker. There's no reason they shouldn't be able to freeze the code for the controller.
More concerning is the whole battery thing Sonos threw into the discussion. Either it's pure FUD to frighten people into throwing the controller away OR they made a device that turns out to be a firebomb and they should be on the hook to replace the controller with one using a safer battery formulation (there are a number of those that are interchangeable with the old Li-ION batteries).
(Score: 4, Insightful) by theluggage on Monday February 12, @01:27PM
Sounds like bad software design if you have to keep updating the code for something like a controller. Makes it look like someone got sloppy and scattered controller-specific code throughout the codebase rather than putting in some sort of abstraction layer/API. Of course that may be down to the beancounters still. Sounds like (fr)agile development strikes again.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Monday February 12, @02:10PM
Customer satisfaction is what gets you strong long-term profits
Without sufficient demand from the collective, it just won't happen. You have a similar story about Linux support in Razor laptops. Nothing moves until you get a rise out of the crowd.
It is more likely that providing a little extra customer satisfaction (you know, like seat space in the economy section) will tank your stock [dallasnews.com]. You gotta abuse the customer to the maximum extent possible to look good in today's market. It's a fine balance to get it just right [youtube.com].
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 12, @04:06PM (1 child)
I bought a couple of IP cameras about 6 years ago. One was a cheap, low res PTZ that I could access from within the home network, and potentially open a hole in my firewall if I wanted to get at it from outside. I didn't use it much, and it died after 3 years of electrical failure. Another was a cheap fixed camera that came with a web based recording and free access service, it was only accessible via the cloud. It was pretty cool when it worked, but I didn't use it much, and after about 3 years I fatigued from constant cloud-access software updates and let it effectively die. For all I know, it still works if I plug it in and spend a couple of hours deciphering how to access it now that the company was bought out and "improved" services made available - but, at any moment it could die from forced shutdown by the company.
I have very mixed emotions about cloud based gadgets, they run about 95% hate and 5% love... I love the "ease of use" and some of the more powerful features offered, but I truly despise the subscription based pricing models on top of having to pay for the hardware up front. I have a garage full of junk I've accumulated over the last 30+ years, and most of it I can pull out of a box, dust it off, and use it just like I could when I put it in the box years ago. And none of that stuff is charging me a monthly fee. Not so with "subscription based" devices. Now, whether I would actually be happier if that garage burned to the ground and I just went and bought what I need, when I need it? I suppose that could be true, until the zombie apocalypse happens, or, during post-hurricane strandings, which do last for a couple of days.
(Score: 1) by EEMac on Monday February 12, @07:52PM
That's why everything from thermostats to dishwashers is becoming cloud-based!
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday February 12, @04:57PM
I understand where the consumers are coming from.
The devs? Not in the slightest. If you're going to do anything, push an update that puts a notice on power up, "This device is no longer supported and is not receiving security updates, and may no longer work with other Sonos components. Visit sonos.com to find the latest hardware. Your clicking OK indicates you understand and agree." There is *absolutely no reason* to brick a device other than rent-seeking.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @05:54PM (1 child)
Amen!
Besides... Killing my machine is THEFT, period. Maybe BAIT and SWITCH... You took my money and gave me a BRICK.
It is easy to block the device from getting access to update itself. Hell, MS has done that with their Windows Update tool. These guys are another APPLE, take way your use of your product. GM and FORD cannot even do that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @06:58PM
Thank the terrorist organization "Sony" for making that legal.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sony_BMG_copy_protection_rootkit_scandal [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/OtherOS [wikipedia.org]
If there was any justice left in this world Sony would cease to exist. Instead we have other companies following in their criminal footsteps.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @12:14PM (14 children)
Smart users get dumb devices.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 12, @12:23PM (12 children)
Wise people buy do, yeah. We've got a lot of smart people around here who'd spend thousands of dollars worth of hours designing their own system, with blackjack, and hookers though.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 12, @12:30PM (2 children)
FTFY.
Before it sounded like English, but I could't get it. Now it makes better sense.
(grin)
(Score: 4, Funny) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 12, @12:35PM (1 child)
I'm still caffeinating this morning. Coherent English isn't due to arrive for another fifteen ounces and two cigarettes.
(Score: 4, Funny) by BsAtHome on Monday February 12, @01:21PM
You seem to be recovering from sleep quite fast. It usually takes me a week to recover, just to discover that a new week has started in which recovery is required.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday February 12, @02:05PM (2 children)
FTFY.
Tsk, tsk Buzzard. I'm disappointed in you.
(Score: 3, Touché) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 12, @02:22PM (1 child)
I was talking about the Bender quote not cmn32480's cats.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Monday February 12, @02:30PM
Hmmm...I wonder. My cats are named after Heinlein characters. Does that mean I'm rectilinear? ;)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Monday February 12, @02:35PM (5 children)
Which means their custom system is better, because they understand it, and it has blackjack and hookers unlike the out-of-the-box walled-garden version. What's the problem?
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday February 12, @02:44PM (4 children)
That we have a tendency to spend hours automating something that saves seconds mostly. If you go OSS with it and count the seconds it saves everyone, that's a good deal. If you only count the time it saves you, not so much.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Monday February 12, @03:03PM (1 child)
It depends how often you spend seconds on something, and how much you have to maintain the automation in question.
If, for instance, it saves you 15 seconds every hour, and took you 30 minutes to come up with it, and there's no maintenance effort, then you're in the net-positive range in a couple of weeks. Not a big win, but still nice. Plus it's one less thing to think about, which means you don't need to spend the 15 minutes or so context-switching.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @11:29PM
Obligatory XKCD: https://xkcd.com/1205/ [xkcd.com]
(Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Monday February 12, @04:29PM
I disagree. I have spent quite a lot of time (months) on some PowerShell scripts that take server QA checks from 2 hours down to 60 seconds. A massive saving. The value add comes when you can now order a QA check of an environment and compare it against last months. Without my automation, this would never have been possible in our mutli-tenanted environment.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Monday February 12, @04:36PM
It depends a lot on the complexity of the thing versus the off-the-shelf implementations. I moved to using an off-the-shelf WiFi AP a year or so ago, because the one my ISP provides is fast, has sensible firewall config, almost sensible DHCP config, and is less effort to maintain than the one I was using. For music in my living room and bedroom, I use musicpd, one on a NAS and one on a RPi (running Linux, because FreeBSD doesn't support the RPi3's audio output yet). The most complex part of configuring those was running the speaker cable and the result means that my partner and I can control the music from any of our laptops or phones and the RPi can mount the read-only NFS share containing all of my music and so can treat its flash as read-only most of the time. Without anything going to some random service that might go away at any time and is probably harvesting personal information while it's there.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by c0lo on Monday February 12, @12:27PM
I feel there should be a law somewhere. Something like:
(Score: 4, Informative) by bradley13 on Monday February 12, @12:32PM (3 children)
We have a couple of older Sonos speakers, which we use to play music from our NAS. Since they released their newest product (the one with a microphone, that supports Alexa, etc.) we have been bombarded with updates. Generally, you can't ignore them, because the system often stops working until you update.
This seems to be driven by the automatic updates to the Android app. Totally irritating.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by WizardFusion on Monday February 12, @01:22PM (2 children)
I am on an older version of the firmware (7.3) because I disagreed with them collecting all my information. I block all traffic to *.sonos.com with my Pi-Hole.
the downside to this is that I can no longer use the android app as a reinstall needs telemetry access. The Windows client works fine for what I use it for.
I might look for a cheap CR100 on ebay :)
(Score: 2, Informative) by koick on Monday February 12, @08:10PM (1 child)
I have two CR100's (got them over 10 years ago for the non-techy wife). I replaced their batteries about a year ago, and I'm miffed that they are being bricked, but not surprised because Sonos is a money grabbing POS company and I would never buy a product from them again. [Side story: I used to live in Santa Barbara, where they are headquartered. I walked over to their office to get a docking cradle for the CR100s because, they are a separate purchase, and I was basically told to fuck off.] I would sell you mine, but they won't do you much good for long, Sonos has said "The customer can choose to acknowledge the policy, or can accept that over time their product may cease to function" [extremetech.com]. So, your device running the older firmware may get bricked this summer (dunno, if you are router blocking all traffic to their website, maybe not, but it may only take one slip-up and bam!, gone).
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday February 12, @10:34PM
I've been keen on getting a Sonos for years, partly for the non-techy Mrs Zombie, but also because the wireless streaming of my music collection from my Serviio server seems like such a convenience.
It turns out a Raspberry Pi, touchscreen and case paired with a pair of (quite nice) powered speakers and Volumio works really well.
Setting up some Internet radio stations was not hard and now all our music is available and easy to access.
I'm not exactly sure, but I think I saved about $150 (of my local dollars) and Mrs. Zombie can work the system fine.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @02:08PM (8 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @03:31PM
Suckers!
Monster cables and pet rocks are a better value
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @03:39PM
"Welcome to shitlist"
You know right there next to Sony.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Monday February 12, @04:08PM (4 children)
Assuming that you didn't throw your rights away clicking through an EULA.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Arik on Monday February 12, @05:18PM (2 children)
The best thing that could happen here would be a lawsuit that bankrupts the bastards. Burn their buildings, sow their fields with salt, they deserve no less.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @06:54PM (1 child)
Burn their buildings, sow their fields with salt...
I would prefer to just move into their house and fuck the maid.
(Score: 1) by Arik on Monday February 12, @07:12PM
>><<
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday February 12, @05:28PM
One of the purposes of an EULA is to convince you that you've signed away rights that the local laws don't allow to be signed away.
Don't believe the EULA. They'll throw in anything that might convince you that you can't stop them. Perhaps it's right, but it doesn't need to be, and often isn't.
OTOH, also don't believe that just because it's abusive, it can't be enforced. Sometimes it can. And it differs by locality. If you really need to know, check with a local lawyer...preferably one who specialized in that kind of issue...and remember, the lawyer can only give you their opinion as to how the judge is likely to decide.
I, personally, prefer to refuse to purchase items with abusive EULAs...but one can't avoid them when purchasing necessities with limited suppliers. Just read the ER EULA some time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @05:42PM
Very possible since Apple just recently got in trouble over deliberately weakening the batteries in older iphones.
To put what they're doing in physical terms - Apple went in and replaced the batteries in everyone's older phones with weaker batteries. This company is rounding up everyone's old device and smashing them with a hammer.
(Score: 1) by Crash on Monday February 12, @06:04PM (3 children)
Anyone that bought Sonos got what they paid for.
Speakers should be as dumb as your computer monitor.
Chromecast Audio Pucks + Dumb Speakers for the win.
(Score: 1) by koick on Monday February 12, @07:51PM
Bought mine over 10 years ago, long before chromecast was even a word.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @08:01PM
This.
If Google fucks up with Chromecast audio I'll loose $35 per device on my network but I'll still have a fully functional set of speakers. BTW Does anyone know why the Audios are out of stock ? Are they phased out ?
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Monday February 12, @11:33PM
I used to be an early adopter of technology, but now I am starting to feel that everything new should be scrutinized very carefully before use. Part of it could just be me getting older, but increasingly it seems that there is far too much change of functional devices for no functional reason. Anything labeled "smart" these days is generally meant for people who are the exact opposite. I cannot think of any reason for any appliance in my house to be connected to the internet and "smart". I believe the potential losses in privacy and control far outweigh any potential gains in convenience, especially as I had no need of any such "conveniences" before they were offered to us. I still feel though, that I need my privacy and ability to use things I've purchased as I see fit. I suppose I should start going outside now and yelling at kids to get off my lawn...