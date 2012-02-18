from the picture-that! dept.
Producing the perfect color images we need and love often requires multiple, heavy lenses so that each color focuses in exactly the same plane. Now Penn State engineers have developed a new theory that solves the problem using a single thin lens composed of gradient index materials and metasurface layers to properly direct the light.
"If we want high performance optical systems, then we have to overcome material dispersion," said Sawyer D. Campbell, assistant research professor in electrical engineering. "If we don't, we get smeary colors, which significantly degrades image quality."
Single apochromatic lenses -- ones that properly focus the three colors red, blue and green -- that have less curvature and are thinner and lighter could improve cell phone cameras and allow manufacture of thinner cell phones. They also could make lighter, better body cameras, helmet cameras, sniper scopes, thermal imaging devices and unmanned aerial vehicles or drones. In essence, anything that uses lenses to image could be made simpler and lighter.
J. Nagar, S. D. Campbell, D. H. Werner. Apochromatic singlets enabled by metasurface-augmented GRIN lenses. Optica, 2018; 5 (2): 99 DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.5.000099
(Score: 4, Interesting) by SpockLogic on Monday February 12, @02:03PM (2 children)
Fast and ultra light telephoto camera lens would be major development.
The full range should be available shortly after I shuffle of this mortal coil.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @05:47PM
I was thinking that this will revolutionize the design of telescopes. Exciting times!
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Monday February 12, @10:53PM
Sigma currently markets a fast 200-500 zoom lens for only about $26,000, for I believe a Canon mount. Sure would be nice to see similar lens as common and as inexpensive as some of their 18-70 or 18-250 lens for all major mounts.
(Score: 1) by Wodan on Monday February 12, @03:18PM (7 children)
If they can make those big enough for glasses, that would be an enormous improvement.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Monday February 12, @05:24PM (6 children)
Are glasses overly heavy and cumbersome as they are?
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday February 12, @05:36PM
Some people's glasses are quite clumsy and heavy. Most people don't have that much of a problem. Personally, I wouldn't want thinner and lighter glasses, because they'd be excessively fragile, but different people have different problems.
(Score: 3, Informative) by cmdrklarg on Monday February 12, @06:05PM (1 child)
Thinner lenses would be good for those who need a stronger prescription.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday February 12, @06:46PM
Exactly.
My prescription in one eye requires much more correction than the other.
So much so that until high index glass became available, my glasses were so heavy on one side that they tended to sit lopsided on my face due to the weight difference.
I see this as far more important than making a cell phone thinner. WE DON"T NEED THINNER PHONES!.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by leftover on Monday February 12, @06:17PM
They can be, resulting from combinations of diopter, wedge, cylinder and multifocal designs. Graded index (GRIN) lenses have always been somewhat magical. What would be great is if the metasurface layers could be "printed" onto GRIN blanks such that they accomplished all the variations needed. I have no idea whether that is feasible or totally nonsensical.
(Score: 1) by Wodan on Monday February 12, @08:05PM
more importantly they suffer from Chromatic aberration at higher prescriptions, if I look through the edge of my glasses red and blue are about 2 centimeters away from green, really annoying.
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Monday February 12, @10:48PM
If you require a strong prescription and cannot wear contacts your current options are either very heavy glass lenses (which can break if dropped) or more expensive plastic lenses which require extraordinary care during even ordinary cleaning to avoid quickly scratching them up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @05:41PM (3 children)
Once again, WE DON'T NEED THINNER PHONES.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 12, @06:12PM (2 children)
We need foldable phones.
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Monday February 12, @10:55PM (1 child)
Like flip phones?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @11:23PM
with keyboard pls