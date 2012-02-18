from the probably-not-who-you're-thinking dept.
The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics' website went down just before the event's Friday opening ceremony, thanks to a cyber-attack, and stayed down for about 12 hours.
The outage left users unable to print tickets or view information about the games. Some networks around the games venues also went down.
Speculation quickly suggested the outages were not accidental and at a Sunday evening news conference, Pyeongchang 2018 spokesperson Sung Baik-you confirmed they were caused by an attack.
[...] [International Olympics Committee (IOC) head of communications Mark] Adams later added that the IOC has not identified the attacker and would not name them at a press conference, but promised a "full report" into the incident. He would not commit to making it public.
As North Korea has made peaceful overtures towards the South ahead of the games, it's thought to be unlikely it's behind whatever attack hit the Games' website.
The North has, however, assaulted the world with a 200-plus troupe of cheerleaders that performs choreographed song and dance routines in the stands at the games. The troupe is going a bit viral, a demonstration of the North's ability to distribute propaganda about its capabilities.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @03:12PM (1 child)
Yeah, yeah, yeah, wake when they can match the South.
The fat cheeto face kid in his basement is laughing so hard right now. He got you all shooting at each other. Better than a swatting.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 12, @08:47PM
Where's NKPop?
(Score: 2) by WizardFusion on Monday February 12, @04:00PM (1 child)
Is it Atos that hosts the website?
I know they do all the IT for the Olympics.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday February 12, @05:38PM
Does that count as an advertisement?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Monday February 12, @06:41PM
Sending Kim Yo Jong (Un's little sister) to woo CNN [cnn.com] has to be something of a master stroke.
She probably does not have to fear an Anti-Aircraft [newsweek.com] gun in her future.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @07:47PM (2 children)
Anyone want to bet that this story will bait ET into saying something profoundly stupid? I know she really, really wants to!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @09:04PM (1 child)
Extra-Terrestrial?
Entertainment Tonight?
Evanka^W Ivanka Trump?
Someone else?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Monday February 12, @09:21PM
ET = Evil Twin (of that AC). :-)
(Score: 2) by gawdonblue on Monday February 12, @09:25PM
Or just lots of people trying to connect to it at the same time and it couldn't handle it. Like the Australian Census website a few months ago, which suffered a major outage on the actual Census date and they claimed they were attacked by a massive distributed-denial-of-service from IP addresses all over the, er, country.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @10:34PM
...and, not to be outdone, South Korea had a figure skater who had a wardrobe malfunction. [google.com]
N.B. Both of that skating pair hold USA citizenship.
