After buying Nest, keeping it as an independent company, and considering selling it off, Alphabet/Google is now rolling Nest back into itself. Nest makes various home automation products including a "smart thermostat", security systems, and video doorbells:
Some early employees of Alphabet's smart-home company Nest, including co-founder Tony Fadell, are frustrated by how the company's history has played out now that it has been rolled back into Google.
Google bought Nest for $3.2 billion in early 2014, less than two years before it blew up its corporate structure to form the holding company Alphabet. Under Alphabet, Nest became an independent company and was heralded as the model business in the "Other Bets" category, which also includes Alphabet's venture capital arms, its smart city project Sidewalk and other experimental businesses.
But looking back, these early former employees say that the split ended up being a setback for both companies. "From the outside it looked like Nest was the perfect poster child for Alphabet but, at the same time, separating it was undoing the thing that was most essential for both companies — figuring out how to make them work together," former Nest CEO Tony Fadell tells CNBC via email.
Nest co-founder Matt Rogers announced that he will be leaving the company:
A day after Alphabet announced plans to roll Nest into its hardware team, co-founder Matt Rogers has announced that he's exiting the company. The story was first noted by CNET and quickly confirmed by Rogers on Twitter.
Could just be social media talk, but Rogers' brief statement on the matter appeared to imply that there were no hard feelings. "Nest has been an amazing journey and the honor of my career to build," he wrote. "I could not be more proud of what we have all accomplished and can't wait to see what's next for Nest."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @04:37PM
If you want freedom you have to stay independent. If you wanted cash you have to sell out. The new overlords have a honeymoon period while they learn to suck your marrow dry, but it wasn't going to end any other way.
(Score: 2) by Uncle_Al on Monday February 12, @05:36PM (4 children)
https://techcrunch.com/2012/06/24/what-happened-to-android-at-home/ [techcrunch.com]
Nest destroyed it.
What goes around, comes around, Tony.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Monday February 12, @05:44PM (3 children)
Your linked article never even mentions Nest, or Dropcam, or thermostats.
If you had a point, you couldn't have buried it deeper.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @06:05PM (2 children)
What do you expect from a precursor to AI?
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Monday February 12, @08:48PM (1 child)
Wait, have I been thinking his name is Uncle Al, as in Al Buddy, when it is AI, as in Artificial Intelligence?
Damn sans-serif fonts.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Monday February 12, @08:53PM
Damn spellcheck, I meant "Al Bundy"
Though now I am thinking about an Artificial Intelligence Al Bundy.
Also, it would be useful if Soylent would tell you why it refuses to post a comment.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by frojack on Monday February 12, @06:03PM
$50 buys a programmable thermostat that does everything the Nest thermostat does except spy on you. (And nest can't handle multi-zoned houses).
So Nest never did have a realistic product to sell until they bought Dropcam.
When they bought dropcam, they promised to run it as a separate business so Google couldn't get ahold of your camera feed inside of your house. Nobody believed that for a second.
This makes it official. So MORE warrant bait now collected by Google. (Google itself has been true to their word (as far as anyone can tell) about not selling anything except anonamized aggregate data, but they've stopped even protesting when warrants show up for "all information".) Its no longer safe to have a Nest camera in your home. (Disclosure: I like my Nest Outdoors cam for watching my property).
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 12, @08:50PM
