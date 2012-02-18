from the just-the-rich,-then? dept.
Russian Communist Party MP and Nobel Prize-winner Zhores Alferov has urged restrictions on internet access, saying unlimited access to information can harm people's morals and mental health.
"The internet must have limitations and it must not be available to everyone," Alferov stated in a recent interview with Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily. He went on to explain that in his opinion the total lack of control and restrictions of the net can affect people's behavior and damage publicly-accepted moral guidelines.
"By making fools of our population today we will have a lot of problems," he said.
In the same interview, Alferov said he personally did not expect any conflicts between humanity and artificial intelligence in future, but stated that it was wrong to "fully trust a machine."
Alferov is a world-renowned physicist, a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the winner of the 2000 Nobel Prize in Physics. He is also a State Duma MP representing the largest opposition party, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF).
But... Who will I argue with if there aren't any commies on the Internet?
Source: https://www.rt.com/politics/418544-internet-should-not-be-accessible/
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday February 13, @01:39AM (8 children)
He is not wrong. A lot of people cannot handle what they find on the internet.
But if you're gonna restrict, then someone has to make a list. And that's why it's a terrible idea.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by vux984 on Tuesday February 13, @02:49AM (1 child)
/agree.
I've had this same discussion about voting rights, and reproduction rights too. I think there are lots people who should be restricted from doing either.
But, for such a system to exist, someone else gets to decide who gets to vote or who gets to reproduce.
So despite my sense that there are people who shouldn't vote or reproduce or access the internet for that matter... I favor no restrictions in all cases, because giving someone else the power to decide who is eligible is inevitably a worse solution.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @06:30AM
We all know someone who we think should not <insert activity here> and there are people who know us who think we should not <insert activity here>.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 13, @02:49AM (1 child)
It's similar to the Chinese philosophy on social order... and don't fool yourself, "the message" is shaped in so called free Western societies as well. The fact that it's getting harder to control the shaping of the message is scary, for everyone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @09:30AM
If only there were centralized propaganda hubs billions of people would visit several times a day on their portable little devices...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday February 13, @03:42AM (1 child)
What exactly do you mean by "cannot handle"?
If you're referring to all the nonsense "information" that's out there, I'll just point out that propaganda and disinformation and just flat being wrong aren't anything new in human history, and just because that's happening on computers and smartphones doesn't make it fundamentally different from when it came from the mouths of would-be leaders ranting in the town square.
If you're saying they get shocked and triggered by some of the images or words, then I'll just say that if you don't want to view goatse or similar kinds of things, then don't. And again, this isn't anything new: Smut has been available in all kinds of forms for as long as humans have had leisure time available to them.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday February 13, @07:52AM
It's the easy and anonymous availability that makes it worse than the town square.
If you went to the library and asked for books about the proper way to commit suicide, went to the town square to find a jihadist to explain to you why killing infidels is the answer to your shitty life, or had to go across town and hide behind a four-inch tree to stalk your ex, you would hit roadblocks to help you think about your actions. You could still do each of those things, the same way that you can hurt people with a Swiss army knife, but the internet is like a loaded weapon: if you're not capable of handling it (how it can feed your demons), the best we all hope for is that you only injure yourself.
And Tide pods, clearly. Because the internet rewards dangerous and stupid with fame, on a scale that makes trash TV jealous.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Tuesday February 13, @04:42AM (1 child)
A lot of people can't handle what they find in life.
A lot of people should probably not be running around loose in the world.
But the burden of babysitting them is approximately the same as picking them up and dusting them off, or shoveling them under when they do themselves in. And nobody likes to be told what to do.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2) by Rivenaleem on Tuesday February 13, @09:08AM
There already are a lot of people not running about loose in the world. Have you heard of America, the Prison Country?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Arik on Tuesday February 13, @01:41AM (2 children)
Bout time someone did.
"saying unlimited access to information can harm people's morals and mental health."
We could start by restricting him. It's not that access to information can harm peoples morals, or their mental health, that's absolute brain-rot. It's that having people of low morals and suspect mental health, combined with said brain rot, on the internet is bad for the internet.
It's not particularly good for the rotten brains either I guess, but they're done either way, swinehood having no remedy.
I guess what I'm trying to say is 'forget about protecting normies from the internet, it's the internet that needs to be protected from the normies.'
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Immerman on Tuesday February 13, @02:08AM
I'm not so sure. I've known some bright, basically decent people who retired and got into killing ime watching way too much Youtube. To the point where they were totally taken in by Trump, and are still eating up the shock-jocks and propaganda machines.
The filter bubble can do horrible things to a person, with too much time on your hands there just ain't no bottom to that rabbit hole.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Sulla on Tuesday February 13, @03:28AM
The freedom of the internet unfortunately shows how shitty every attempt at communism has been, no shit a commie would want it regulated.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 5, Informative) by MostCynical on Tuesday February 13, @01:48AM
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/03/23/here-are-ten-critics-of-vladimir-putin-who-died-violently-or-in-suspicious-ways/ [washingtonpost.com]
Opposition leaders tend to die, when they oppose too much.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by crafoo on Tuesday February 13, @01:50AM (7 children)
A person living in a strong society with good education and a sense of self-worth and what they consider a meaningful life is not going to be phased by what they find on the internet.
He's advocating for hiding the truth of what it means to be human because he believes people are to fragile to understand. Possibly his ideas of what it is to be human cannot withstand the truth. And it displeases him.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @01:56AM
Triggered!! Rerouting crafoo's internet access to protect him from crazy Russian ideas!
(Score: 5, Touché) by Nerdfest on Tuesday February 13, @02:00AM (2 children)
What exactly does most information on the internet (these days) have to do with truth?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @02:14AM
Nakedness.
You may not be able to find the naked truth on internet, but you'll find plenty of other naked substitutes.
And that's The Truth (that will set you free).
(grin)
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday February 13, @03:11AM
Jayda Fransen, of Britain First, tweeted some terrific "tapes." Very educational! But Twitter deleted them after I retweeted. Sad!
The "tape" of the 2 girls and the cup, so interesting. Not many people know, they are actresses, they got paid to perform in that one. VERY SPECIAL JOB!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @05:35AM (1 child)
Note that he is not alone in proposing that. China is already shaping the Internet big time. Yes, a strong person, intelligent and independent, will not care about calls to $somethingBad. But the truth is that many (or some) people are too fragile to understand. Our way of handling this is to give everyone the full potential to raise themselves or to sink themselves and become homeless drunkards in the extreme case. These fragile people bought tulips, south seas shares, and now bitcoins. We do not try to save them from themselves - in part because someone will be saving us one day against our wishes. Free people (or believing to be relatively free) refuse such control. We want to make our own mistakes. But at the same time we (except the nearest friends, if they know) allow fragile people to incur catastrophic losses. This is the morale of free people.
But this is not the only moral system in the world, as the axioms of Euclid are not the only set of axioms, and we are not constrained to a plane. Alferov & communists, including Chinese, use a different set of axioms. They do not postulate personal freedom, but they postulate universal happiness (so to say.) To that end their system takes control over personal freedoms in order to flatten the differences. It worked in USSR so well, that only few inventors would care to invent anything. This moral system is as valid as any other - it is just alien to us, as would be a social setup of a hive civilization, for example.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday February 13, @05:49AM
No it fucking isn't. That screed ignores human nature entirely. We *aren't* a hive civilization and trying to make us one will just result in mass death, as it has the last several times the hardcore Communists tried that.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 3, Touché) by frojack on Tuesday February 13, @06:04AM
Exactly what the hell is a "strong society"?
Sounds like someone's pet idea of social control or a Utopian dream.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 5, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday February 13, @01:55AM (1 child)
Is he one of the Putin-approved fake opposition members? Sure sounds like it.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 4, Funny) by realDonaldTrump on Tuesday February 13, @03:26AM
Many people are saying that Crooked Hillary was a Fake candidate. Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan. She could have asked for recounts. Who knows what would have happened? I think she would have lost badly, I don't know. Nobody knows. Because she didn't ask for ANY recounts. They're saying it's like she didn't want to win. Like she only ran to make sure that I would win. But I tell them no, she's a loser and a hater. Not because she wants to be. Because that's all she knows how to be. That's all she's ever been. And all she will ever be. She doesn't know anything different. Bill could have done much better.......come to think of it, he has!
Text TRUMP to 88022 for mobile alerts! Message&data rates apply. Text STOP to opt-out. T&C/Privacy: sms-terms.com/88022
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Tuesday February 13, @02:01AM (2 children)
From "Howl"
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/49303/howl [poetryfoundation.org]
Got it all in there, madness, check; Arkansas, check; the Wall, check.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 13, @03:22AM (1 child)
Mr. Alferov arrived at his conclusions because of you, Ari.
#cageAristarchus!!11!!11!!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday February 13, @04:51AM
No he didn't, you triggered dipfuck. He's never met Aristarchus. I would guess he came to that conclusion after years of exposure to what the filter bubble does to masses of people with weak self-concept and weak wills. He's wrong, and it should be obvious to anyone why he's wrong (hint: it's basically eugenics but for internet access rather than breeding rights...), but it's also understandable how he came to this conclusion.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @02:09AM (6 children)
That's what you risk to get from ignoramuses in a certain knowledge field.
Being a Nobel Laureate in physics doesn't necessary make one prepared to have relevant opinions in social/sociology.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 13, @02:52AM (1 child)
His opinions are not only relevant, they are also shared by much of world leadership. If he's ignorant, he's showing it by sharing too openly.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @03:12AM
the guy totally spilled the davos' beans
(Score: 3, Informative) by Hartree on Tuesday February 13, @03:16AM (1 child)
I know of someone else who won a physics Nobel (also for work on transistors) and has notable opinions on sociology. Bill Shockley.
I don't think you want him planning your society either.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday February 13, @07:57AM
I'm pretty sure it would have its positives and negatives, and we didn't get too polarized the wrong way, we'd gain a lot.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday February 13, @04:18AM (1 child)
But he gave it a try and soon discovered that hanging out in bars would get him laid.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @05:08AM
Unless Feynman was an alien, there was an ealier period on his life when:
And the frequency!... oh, I can guarantee you'd wish to be able to do it now - every 5 to 3 hours, at least 6 times every 24 hours.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 13, @02:36AM (3 children)
The obvious rebuttal here is that if you don't care, then you don't have to do anything. Apathy is such a remarkably efficient fix for this sort of problem.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @06:18AM (2 children)
The Insidious Covert Rebuttal to the Oblivious Rebuttal is khallow, whom I now suspect is a S.A.L.T. Devious Commies! First they go after our precious bodily fluids, and then they pretend to go out of existence, at the same time inventing the Internets, Through their agent Al Bore, funded by Giorgio Sores, and drive all the good people of the West insane with an overabundance of information that is impossible to vet, analyze, or fact-check.
It results in the narrowing of cognitive functions, causing it's victims to think that just saying "obvious rebuttal" is enough to prevail in any dispute. Or it may cause persons with little education to believe that they know as much as anyone, not realizing they they lack the context, the background, the wisdom and discrimination to deal with all the information now available on the internets, much as has happened to our own poor, dear, asshole, Runaway1917.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 13, @06:27AM
Looks like it worked. Next.
(Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday February 13, @08:00AM
Is the Obvious Rebuttal drinking game limited to Khallow?
Asking for a friend's liver...
(Score: 2, Disagree) by idiot_king on Tuesday February 13, @03:18AM (4 children)
Hmmm... it's more likely than you think.
In fact it's probably 99% of the time.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday February 13, @04:53AM (3 children)
How in the hell is this reasonable? What happened to "beware of him who would deny you access to information, for in his mind he dreams himself your master?"
We cannot, absolutely cannot, let this come to pass, for the exact same reasons you don't want a poll tax or a eugenics initiative. It's precisely the same argument, just about access to a different resource.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 2, Informative) by khallow on Tuesday February 13, @06:28AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @08:51AM
You consider shit fingerpainted on the wall art? Then you simply must see my portfolio!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @10:01AM
Last I checked, is still a quip in the Alpha Centauri, when you build the "Planetary Datalinks" secret project.
A bit ironically, the full quote is
(Score: 2) by Hartree on Tuesday February 13, @03:20AM
"unlimited access to information can harm people's morals and mental health."
Perhaps he's giving an example from personal experience.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @03:30AM (2 children)
I have reasons to believe you'd better be worried of "How you will be able to argue on the internet if the Internet is under exclusive control by authoritarians?"
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday February 13, @04:50AM (1 child)
-1 redundant, he already expressed his concerns about communists.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @05:11AM
You say it like the communists are the only authoritarians on this planet!
Watch closer, you'll discover some in your own "yard".
(for some, even only a look into the mirror would suffice, if you know what I mean)
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Tuesday February 13, @04:15AM
Sorry, had to say it...:;-)