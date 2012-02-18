from the I-guess-so dept.
An increasing number of businesses invest in advanced technologies that can help them forecast the future of their workforce and gain a competitive advantage. Many analysts and professional practitioners believe that, with enough data, algorithms embedded in People Analytics (PA) applications can predict all aspects of employee behavior: from productivity, to engagement, to interactions and emotional states.
Predictive analytics powered by algorithms are designed to help managers make decisions that favourably impact the bottom line. The global market for this technology is expected to grow from US$3.9 billion in 2016 to US$14.9 billion by 2023.
Despite the promise, predictive algorithms are as mythical as the crystal ball of ancient times.
[...] To manage effectively and develop their knowledge of current and likely organisational events, managers need to learn to build and trust their instinctual awareness of emerging processes rather than rely on algorithmic promises that cannot be realised. The key to effective decision-making is not algorithmic calculations but intuition.
What do you people think about predictive algorithms ? Mumbo jumbo or ??
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Tuesday February 13, @03:20AM
Mumbo AND Jumbo.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Hartree on Tuesday February 13, @03:28AM
You just tweak the weighting so that it gives the answer you wanted to sell to your marks... I mean customers/managers and then use the authoritative sound of data mining and predictive algorithms as evidence of your answer.
So they are quite useful just not for anything to do with reality.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 13, @03:33AM (8 children)
https://www.iarpa.gov/challenges/gfchallenge.html [iarpa.gov]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @03:51AM (7 children)
It would be funny if it wouldn't be so sad.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 13, @03:58AM (2 children)
Let's make a team soylent and write a RNG IRC bot that predicts the future to get $200k.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @04:10AM
With the note that the problem is not set into the "earning money" territory, but in the "gambling" one.
I don't know, me thinks this may be relevant on the technical approach to the problem.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Tuesday February 13, @04:13AM
"interpolation, well understood. extrapolation, not so much".
Certainly something to bear in mind...
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 13, @05:27AM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @05:58AM (2 children)
Huh!... You reckon that the climatologists are doomed to fail but any other prediction capability is within reach of the current science/technology?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday February 13, @06:25AM (1 child)
Note that the only attempts to evaluate such predictions rapidly devolved into apologism.
I think we're not only within reach, but we should have such now. It's just not in the interest of the people currently funding climate research to do so. Remember the basic problem: if climate change were to turn out to be no big deal, then the funding would go away, the finance industry wouldn't have their carbon markets revenue, and the rent seekers of the world would have to look for other, less gullible funding sources for their "green" projects.
My view on this is that the whole climate change thing should be thrown into a betting market, paying out in shares of some stock index fund. The crazy people who think the world is going to end in twenty years or that there is no global warming in the slightest would give their money via betting to the people with the more nuanced viewpoints. And the IPCC would have a tougher time when their predictions are countered by more accurate ones from the market. Is chocolate going to disappear by 2050? Well, state what an effect of that would be (say some stratospheric rise in the price of chocolate or a huge drop in production) with shares paying out to the "YES" side, if it happens, and the "NO" side, if it doesn't. You can even come up with various thresholds to get a more nuanced view of the problem.
Combine that with absolutely no restrictions on insider trading (aside from limiting the moral hazards of deliberately making a claim happen such as buying a ton of "YES" and then deliberately killing chocolate) and you have the makings of a fairly accurate prediction system.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @07:11AM
I'm noticing nothing of the kind, but if you feel better imagining such things who am I to deny your pleasure.
Matter of opinion.
Interesting, but betting will solve nothing. Except for those who can afford a huge spread bet, who won't see the problem solved but will profit from the outcome.
Oh, sorry, I take back the above, it's worse than a lottery, is one in which the powerful can make their prediction happen by manipulating the conditions for an outcome.
Thanks but no, thanks.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by legont on Tuesday February 13, @03:33AM
See, the managers, once invested into this, will expect employees to conform or else. Happens all the time. Just recall all the greatest software development mumbo jumbos of the last decades. Not to mention the infamous cubical wall hight effect.
So, yes, the algorithms will work. Workers will find a way to fit into them.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by NotSanguine on Tuesday February 13, @03:48AM (4 children)
This sort of thing (predictive analytics algorithms) has been done for decades by consulting firms.
They gather the "relevant" (that's the important part and all of it comes from the client) data and organize it. They then pass that data through a proprietary algorithm and it spits out predictions.
That some folks have taken algorithms and turned them into code isn't so surprising. Nor is it likely to be anywhere near as effective as humans doing the same thing.
Why? because humans, while gathering the data, can see details about the corporate culture, interpersonal relationships and other things that are difficult (at best) to quantify. A good consultant will pick up on those things and include them in their analysis.
Even with additional data that computing systems can't quantify, these types of predictions are notoriously inaccurate except in the simplest cases.
But, PT Barnum (or whoever it was who said, "There's a sucker born every minute.") was right. And the people this will annoy the most are the old-school soothsayers -- the "management" consultants. As that will directly cut into their bottom lines.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 13, @03:56AM (3 children)
It's about time to integrate machine learning into the secret sauce to keep the illusion going for a few more years.
Proprietary cloud AI predictive analytics platform utilizing open source intelligence and machine learning.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Tuesday February 13, @04:10AM (1 child)
Oh Takyon! You know how hot I get hearing buzzwords and jargon! Don't stop! Oh yeah!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @04:14AM
Stop already! Think of those polar bears.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @04:13AM
If it doesn't include blockchain technology, it's worthless.
(or did the blockchain bubble already burst already?)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @04:06AM (2 children)
The Deification of the Algorithm.
We've done this type of thing to all sorts of things throughout history, and it's always been for the same purpose: keep a group of people in check... (conveniently, always a group 'we' don't belong to, it's always the other ones that need to be kept in check)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @06:07AM (1 child)
Used to be "computer", and now it's "algorithm".
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday February 13, @06:25AM
Don't forget "...in the Cloud"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @07:08AM
i predict my prediction is wrong
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Tuesday February 13, @07:54AM
All of the above really? It's not a surprise tho since companies have told other companies that all their data is like gold and they can gain knowledge if just the right method is applied to them, or it's put into the cloud or into the lake or into the mist or into the (whatever is the new buzzy trendy word is) or the new AI or PA or ML technique is used. In truth almost all their data is, unstructured, shit and borderline worthless and can only predict shit and no matter how much you polish it and turn it about it is still going to be shit that can only predict shit. That said it is not that data can't be used to predict things, sadly they are not going to be revolutionary things we never thought of before or could have thought of before so it doesn't really add anything new or something unheard off. So yes it's borderline mumbo and jumbo and a few other things that is no better (or much better) then crystal balls, tea leaves or tarot cards or just plain old guessing combined with telling the customer what they want to hear (aka lying your ass off).
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday February 13, @08:12AM (3 children)
I read a nice book James Gleick wrote [amazon.com] years ago... its on Chaos theory.
My take on it is he has the right idea... you may define the boundaries with statistical analyses, and probabilities, but exact predictions are damn near impossible. Prime examples being the weather or the stock market.
I've noted during the past that the people that projected high levels of knowledge of the stock market were likely the wrongest when TSHTF. But then, they were presenters, not knowers. And Presentation is 100% of the game when it comes to coaxing people to invest.
This faith-based stuff drives me nuts. I want something that follows LAW, not hopes and whims. That's why I went into engineering. I feel much more comfortable knowing how my stuff works, instead of just hoping it won't break.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @10:19AM (1 child)
I predict, that Dow Jones index will hit 100,000 by 2030.
Yes, will happen. Doesn't mean exactly when.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday February 13, @10:45AM
Providing the world still values a USDollar.
I believe our financial system - so encumbered by debt - is quite unstable and apt to topple.
I also believe the only reason the USD is still viable, is the banking elite are counting on the United States Military to enforce any claims they may wish to enforce around the world, as holding title does not do much good unless you have the ability to inflict pain to enforce your claim to rents due. Otherwise, your debtor will take your stuff and just laugh at you if you are not backed up by the power to hurt.
If you don't have the power to hold onto it, you can not own *anything*. You either have to have the local power to enforce your claim, or have some agent working in your behalf to enforce your claim for you. AKA "Civilization".
The whole world in in debt to the bankers - thanks to usury and fractional reserve banking. And yes, the USA *is* the "world police", enforcing the claims of the Bankers. That is the only reason I can see that the USA is so "fortunate". WWII. We won. We have the bomb and the means to deliver.
Although we have a concept of "Eminent Domain", that's only used against the little people who don't have the resources to fight back.
And besides, who is to say that Elon Musk is doing good stuff with his resources - and should be left alone - or even given more, while George Soros is nothing but a leech and should have his assets confiscated?
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Tuesday February 13, @10:24AM
Weather is a nice example. You can predict the weather with around 60% accuracy by saying today will be the same as yesterday. You can also predict it with around 60% accuracy by saying that it will be the same as precisely one year ago. Combining these two techniques doesn't get you more than about 65% accuracy. Doubling the amount of compute that you throw at the models gives you less than a linear increase in complexity.
You see this kind of diminishing returns in a lot of things. You can get around 90% accuracy from a trivial 4-state branch predictor and around 95% accuracy from the kind that we make students implement as an exercise. With a modern pipeline, you need to predict about 25 branches into the future to keep the pipeline full, so a 95% accurate predictor gives you only a 35% probability of keeping the pipeline full. Going from 90% to 95% was quite easy, going from 95% to 97% is really hard and still gives you only around a 50% chance of keeping the pipeline full.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Tuesday February 13, @11:35AM
I've seen the sort of attitudes that foster processes like this even in a very small company. Management that completely saturate themselves in business bullshit for human resource development and take every process in the book there as a drop in fix for any problem with their staff. The staff are unhappy and argumentative. Right, just send them to a team-building event. Productivity is down and staff are stressed. No problem, let's just put up some motivational posters. (I love despair.com )
Now I'm not saying that the above techniques can't work for some employees, sometimes, but cynics like me just see them as a patronizing insult. The really, really idiotic part of isn't just that they take these business processes as some kind of divine truth, it's that almost always the real causes of the employee dissatisfaction are starting them right in the fucking face! Especially in a small company where they can, you know, actually talk to their employees. And I don't mean talk down to them in some detached, holier-than-thou, wanky business lingo. I mean actually frankly talk to them as human beings about what is wrong! More often than not in fact there will be employees that are already telling them exactly what the problem is. But the business bullshit bible tells them that those employees are not team players and are a poor fit in their organization. They don't share the same vision. Probably best they seek opportunities else where.
Basically, these people have a massive fucking common sense bypass. I suppose part of it is it's not convenient, or profitable for them to admit the truth to themselves. Much better to bolt on some bullshit platitudes so the company can claim to care about their stuff yet still get all the benefits of not giving a fuck.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.