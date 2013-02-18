from the switch-to-linux dept.
Nintendo hopes that "every single person" will own a Nintendo Switch, and that it can prolong the life cycle of the console to beyond 5-6 years.
Maybe Linux on Switch could help?
[Hacker] group Fail0verflow has claimed to have found a Nintendo Switch hack.
The group has posted the picture of Switch booting a Debian GNU/Linux installation. The picture also shows a serial adapter connected to one Joy-Con docks. Notably, Fail0verflow is the same group that hacked Nintendo Wii and PlayStation 3.
What makes this Nintendo Switch hack special is that it can't be patched in the currently released consoles. This is because the exploit was found in the boot ROM process of Nvidia Tegra X1 chips that can't be patched with software or firmware updates.
That's not all. This hack to run Linux doesn't even need a mod chip to run.
Nintendo takes a gamble with record-setting Switch production plans
The Nintendo Switch has been an unqualified success so far, with Nintendo recently promising increased holiday season production to meet demand and expectations of over 16 million total sales by the end of March 2018. Reporting now suggests the company is expecting that sales pace to increase markedly in the coming year, though, and another associated production increase would come with both a fair amount of potential and risk for the company.
The production news comes from The Wall Street Journal, which cites "people with direct knowledge of the matter" in reporting that Nintendo plans to make 25 to 30 million Switch units in the coming fiscal year (which starts in April 2018). That's a major increase from the 13 million produced for the current fiscal year, which itself was a sizable increase from the company's initial plans to make just 8 million units for the console's first full year on shelves. WSJ's sources say those production numbers could go up even higher if coming holiday season sales are strong.
Nintendo exec: Failed Wii U is responsible for Switch's success
The success of the company's latest gaming console, the Nintendo Switch, is the result of lessons taken from the failed Wii U, according to Reggie Fils-Aimé, the president of Nintendo America.
[...] The console also didn't have a consistent flow of new games supporting the system. "We've addressed that with the Nintendo Switch -- having a steady pace of new launches is critical," he said. The Switch includes games like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Super Mario Odyssey" and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe."
Another issue with the Wii U was that it didn't have "strong support" from Nintendo's third-party partners, Fils-Aimé said. "Whether it's the big companies like Electronic Arts, or whether it's the smaller independent developer, we need those companies to create content to support us. We have that now with Nintendo Switch," he said.
Yesterday, hackers Plutoo, Derrek, and Naehrwert were at the 34C3 hacking conference in Germany to give a presentation on their kernel hacks on the Nintendo Switch (video below). Hacker Yellows8 wasn't there but was also credited for some of the work that led to this presentation.
[...] They detail in particular the sm:hax exploit (which consists in skipping an initialization step for a service, which results in the service manager thinking the service has pid 0,
making it rootgiving it additional privileges*), as well as the hardware glitching process that was used to get the Kernel decryption keys. Naehrwert also presents how he bypassed ARM's Trustzone on the Switch, a stunt he insists "is not useful for homebrew, but fun".
One of the highlights of the presentation is how the hackers leveraged the fact that the Nintendo Switch uses an "off the shelf" Nivdia Tegra X1. A GPU that is well documented, and for which debugging hardware can also be officially be acquired at reasonable prices. The X1 documentation in particular gave the hackers detailed information on how to bypass some security of the SMMU (system Memory Management Unit). "Just search for 'bypass the SMMU' in the documentation", Plutoo says. He concludes: "Nvidia Backdoored themselves".
Nintendo Switch Homebrew Launcher Could Allow Custom Software Via NVIDIA Backdoor
The one caveat to this new homebrew experience is that it is only currently validated for Nintendo Switch 3.0.0 firmware. So, if you want to take part in the festivities, you will need to stay on that firmware and resist the urge to update to a newer build.
The Nintendo Switch has been named America's fastest-selling home games console.
A total of 4.8 million units were sold in the US during the 10 months following the Switch's launch there on 3 March last year.
The Switch breaks tradition with the firm's previous home consoles in allowing owners to use it as a portable console for game-playing on the move.
One analyst said Nintendo had completely turned its business around.
The previous record for the fastest-selling console in the US was Nintendo's Wii, launched in 2006, which went on to be one of the top-selling consoles in history worldwide.
However, the company's next offering - the Wii U - fared much more poorly.
As a consequence, Nintendo had been under considerable pressure to deliver a popular device this time around.
What if you don't like Mario or Zelda?
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @05:48AM
(Score: 2) by frojack on Tuesday February 13, @05:52AM (5 children)
Why would nintendo fight this, or even attempt to issue a patch?
Once you put linux on it, its not longer suited to original purpose, (unless linux comes off of it clean). People who do this aren't going to be coming back with warranty claims. Why worry about it? Let them go. They did you a favor, they bought your Game console product and relieved you of any warranty issues by converting it to a general purpose computer.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @06:22AM
IIUC, most consoles are sold at a loss, and the games are where profit is made. I don't understand why they'd patch though, it's a waste of resources when the console modding community is so small. Rather, it should be a profit opportunity - sell a Linux cartridge or whatever these things use and 99% of those people would rather give you their money.
(Score: 1) by tftp on Tuesday February 13, @06:32AM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mrchew1982 on Tuesday February 13, @07:24AM (1 child)
It exposes the system to more hacks that could be used to page the way for pirating games. In consoles security through obfuscation is the easiest way.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @07:41AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @09:10AM
Because in the mind of the managers, control is more important than short term sales. Building the best product is so 1950.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday February 13, @07:58AM
I still buy stuff that's useful. My latest acquisitions have been power converter modules and Arduino interfaces.
Now, if they put DRM in the power converters or Arduino interfaces, they become about as useful as light bulbs that fit sockets I do not have, or run on nonstandard voltages.
New Light Bulb! Requires 38 volts AC, 384 Hz! But isn't any more efficient than what you have now... but you have our trademark on it! Show your friends! You have something they don't!
These latest offerings are damn near useless to me. Why would I want something that I can't control? Would I buy a car that does not go where I steer it?
From my chair, I see the Nintendo Switch as a live-in sales rep for Nintendo products in my home. I have no use for it, matter of fact, to me, it has a negative value. I never had an X-box either. Flat did not want one. Only good for one thing.... getting into my wallet.
Side note:
My daddy used to tell me if I was a naughty boy, Santa would bring me a can of switches. And I would ask for double-pole double throw ones.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 4, Informative) by Bot on Tuesday February 13, @09:15AM
In terms of difficulty
Cracking the Switch:
###########################
Custom Linux for Switch:
###
Getting systemd to work: ##################################################################################################################################################################################################