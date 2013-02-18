Stories
Photograph of a Single Illuminated Atom Awarded Top Prize at Science Photography Competition

posted by martyb on Tuesday February 13, @09:41AM   Printer-friendly
from the brilliant! dept.
Science /dev/random

takyon writes:

Picture of a Single Atom Wins Science Photo Contest

A remarkable photo of a single atom trapped by electric fields has just been awarded the top prize in a well-known science photography competition. The photo is titled "Single Atom in an Ion Trap" and was shot by David Nadlinger of the University of Oxford.

The Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) in the UK today announced the winning photos of its national science photography competition. Nadlinger's grand prize photo shows an atom as a speck of light between two metal electrodes placed about 2mm (0.078in) apart.

From EPSRC:

When illuminated by a laser of the right blue-violet colour the atom absorbs and re-emits light particles sufficiently quickly for an ordinary camera to capture it in a long exposure photograph. The winning picture was taken through a window of the ultra-high vacuum chamber that houses the ion trap.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @11:27AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @11:27AM (#637065)

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvUL28Skt6E [youtube.com]

    but, i can not troll this kind of content, so i keep myself brief...
    let my silence speak, so to say...
    also, first post

    -zug

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday February 13, @11:55AM

    by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday February 13, @11:55AM (#637069)

    It's blurred!!! One can't even see the electrons moving around.

(1)