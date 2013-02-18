from the who-do-you-trust dept.
Facebook's mobile app is promoting a VPN service from a company that it acquired in 2013. The hard-to-find privacy policy and non-disclosure of Facebook's ownership are setting off alarm bells:
Facebook is now offering some mobile app users a wireless-networking app without first disclosing that it's owned by Facebook, or that it collects information for the social networking company.
The app, Onavo Protect, provides users with a virtual private network, or VPN. Typically, a VPN cloaks the user's identity and adds other security features, making it a more secure way to get online, particularly when using public Wi-Fi networks.
Yet the Onavo app also tracks data that it shares with Facebook and others, "including the applications installed on your device, your use of those applications, the websites you visit and the amount of data you use," according to its own privacy policies.
Also at TechCrunch and Gizmodo.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @04:04PM (5 children)
https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=24061&page=1&cid=637129#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]
If commentator is MikeeUSA then commentator is getting what commentator wanted (Bruce Perens won). Why should commentator "go die"?
MikeeUSA apparently told Brad Spengler "I am going to sue you on this issue".... some time latter Brad then dragged himself into court on the issue... Why would a presumed MikeeUSA be so unhappy with this as to "go die"? Mr Spengler is now looking at 600k in fees stemming ultimately from Mr Spengler's violation of the linux source license (which is what gave Mr Spengler the "bad publicity" he decided to sue for... his own actions (MikeeUSA just pointed them out to seemingly anyone he could, with correct legal analysis to cock the gun/ prepare the battlefield)).
If commentator is MikeeUSA why should he then kill himself?
How did this MikeeUSA come up with a correct legal analysis to begin with. Everyone claimed he was "not a lawyer".
Was everyone, all those non-attorneys, correct? Or do they not know what they do not know?
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @04:12PM (3 children)
Anyone who is not a feminist is not a lawyer.
Anyone who is infavor of female children being married to men (As allowed in Devarim chapter 22, verse 28, hebrew) is not a lawyer.
Maaallleeessss who like girls are dumb critens; like sea sponges. They do not have the ability to program let alone become attorneys!
Infact, really, only women are suited for intellectually challenging tasks.
MMAAALLLELSSSSS are best for grunt work and being tortured to death in prisons and chopped to pieces in wars.
Smart men oppose their own interests!
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @04:13PM
dumb fuck
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Tuesday February 13, @09:46PM (1 child)
Hey, you Y-chromosome-carriers are the ones who start the wars and run the prisons. No one hurts men like other men, Kvaratskhelia.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @11:59PM
No one hurts men like women hurt men, either.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @05:34PM
Any time this stuff bugs me I just try and remember that the life of someone who spends their time doing this must be even worse than the crap they shitpost. Or they are 14 year old kids and all we can do is try and pray their cray away.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by lgsoynews on Tuesday February 13, @04:09PM (4 children)
First there was the VPN as in Virtual Private Network.
Then they invented the "Virtual" Private Network, where privacy features really are of the virtual kind.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @04:14PM (2 children)
A Virtual-Privacy Network if you will.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @04:55PM
Virtually private. Close, but no cigar.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @04:59PM
I think Virtual "Private" Network fits a little better. It's "private." We "promise" not to sell your data to our corporate "partners." Really. You can "trust" us.
Also, I "can't" think of any way to abuse this such that it makes Facebook have a Very Bad Day. There are certain types of data they don't want seemingly being download/uploaded over their IP space. I also "can't" think of any way to fully anonymize the back-end of the VPN such that it's infeasible to trace who is actually pushing the data over Facebook's connection.
Nope. "Can't" think of any way to do that at all. It's "completely" "impossible."
Facebook has some very "smart" people working for them if they think this is a good idea that won't backfire. Someone out there will do it for the lulz if for no other reason.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Tuesday February 13, @07:41PM
Violating Privacy Network
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @05:16PM (3 children)
If you have a Facebook account, you fail.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DeathMonkey on Tuesday February 13, @06:11PM
I don't personally use Facebook. But, I find the idea that our internet-points are so much more worthy than their internet-points to be highly annoying.
(Score: 2) by DutchUncle on Tuesday February 13, @07:32PM
Problem is, a choral group and a gaming club I belong to use it as their collective note-boards, as does a band I like; and the town posts schedules and the library calendar. It *is* annoying that their entire business model is trying to make information hard-to-get and restricted, while they vacuum up all of the information about their users that they can get.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @07:52PM
2 edgeee 4 mee
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @05:43PM (5 children)
We do business with Communist China, learn to tolerate their ways, and then normalize this behavior for ourselves (the USA).
I don't blame the Chinese. I blame us.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DannyB on Tuesday February 13, @07:24PM
Decades ago when I was in college, an older person told me that one day Russia would take over our country without firing a single shot.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bob_super on Tuesday February 13, @07:35PM (3 children)
> We do business with Communist China, learn to tolerate their ways
Right. It's totally the Chinese who have taught Americans to create profit-making enterprises at the expense of their fellow citizens' privacy, safety, or health.
What time should I pencil in for your bridge tour? Don't wait too long, investment opportunity of a lifetime!
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Tuesday February 13, @09:25PM
In China, they have far less online privacy, so they've learned to create profit-making enterprises at the expense of their fellow citizen's health. The US has some catching up to do. The oil drilling and opiate sales enterprises have some skills, but most others need to try harder.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @10:36PM (1 child)
I know it sounds that way, but I didn't mean to say we LEARNED IT from the Chinese, but rather that once you accept as OK doing business with the Chinese commie party and helping them implement their oppressive spying regime, it desensitizes you to the fact that it is WRONG. It's just a small time delay to then implementing it AT HOME. Everybody does it, WHAT'S THE BIG DEAL?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @11:44PM
Altered - makes as much sense.