Late last month, a YouTube celebrity couple hid in their closet and called police while an armed, deranged fan ransacked their home.
Christopher Giles, who police described as "single, lonely and disturbed," had made the 11-hour drive from Albuquerque, according to documents filed in the 2nd Judicial District Court. And his phone was full of notes suggesting he had "developed a fondness" for the woman, Megan Turney, and a dislike of her boyfriend, Gavin Free.
Turney, 30, was made famous through her video blogs on anime, relationship advice and her life. Free, 29, is the co-host of a YouTube video series of slow-motion videos.
[...] According to that search warrant affidavit, around 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 26, Turney and Free awoke to the sound of breaking glass and a gunshot. They hid in their bedroom closet and called 911 while Giles searched their home for them.
When he couldn't find the couple, Giles left, encountering Austin Police Department officers on his way out.
The officers found Giles backing out of the driveway in his Lincoln sedan with a New Mexico license plate and ordered him to stop.
Instead, they heard a single gunshot coming from the car. An officer returned fire.
Giles was pronounced dead on the scene, a .45 caliber handgun near his hand, according to the affidavit. Turney and Free were not harmed.
[...] "Based on the footage seen it was apparent that Giles' sole intent was to cause harm to someone who resides there," the detective wrote in the complaint.
[...] Albuquerque Police Department detectives who executed a search warrant on his home in Albuquerque said Giles lived alone and was "an avid player of video games and was known for watching YouTube videos that were centered on his hobby."
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @07:29PM (8 children)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday February 13, @08:15PM (7 children)
Some guy convinced his girlfriend to shoot at a book that he held over his chest. He somehow managed to convince her that the bullet wouldn't penetrate.
Hilarity ensued.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @08:55PM (1 child)
FTFY. Hilarity and mortality are hardly ever the same thing, although this case comes close.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @10:33PM
How does the old saw go? "It's always funny until someone loses an eye. Than, it's hilarious!"
(Score: 3, Informative) by insanumingenium on Tuesday February 13, @11:03PM (3 children)
What is more confusing, is it was a 50 caliber desert eagle from what I read, and he had shown her a book that wasn't fully penetrated. If he had ever fired it at anything, as he had claimed, he should have known the book wouldn't have been effective. I don't see how that could have been anything other than assisted suicide or murder given those facts, either way their 3 year old watching is particularly cold blooded.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Tuesday February 13, @11:46PM (2 children)
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Wednesday February 14, @12:13AM (1 child)
�What I don't get is, assuming that is the case, how was doing the deed yourself not easier, spare your girlfriend and child the trauma.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday February 14, @12:18AM
Might have thought this would somehow make it easier for them. Might have thought she'd make a lot of money off the video, at least.
But I guess we'll never know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @12:14AM
Why did they not test the theory first in a controlled and safe experi....
Oh wait, these are morons we are talking about here. Nevermind.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @07:30PM (5 children)
Not really sure why this is news. Lunatic with unhealthy obsession acts upon unhealthy obsession. Police intervene. Lunatic ends up dead, possibly by suicide (story doesn't make it clear).
In other news, with over 7 billion people on this planet, it should come as no surprise that there's an ample supply of nutjobs.
(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Tuesday February 13, @07:48PM
Updated versions I have seen make it crystal clear that the cops killed him.
(Score: 3, Touché) by bob_super on Tuesday February 13, @07:49PM (1 child)
To be linked to yesterday's article about "internet shouldn't be accessible to just anyone".
[insert quip about encounter ending well for couple who didn't try to confront armed deranged asshole]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @12:28AM
Don't fret. Ajit Pai is working on making the Internet inaccessible to more people.
You're welcome.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Tuesday February 13, @08:01PM (1 child)
It's a feel-good story about the ongoing positive impact of GooTube.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 13, @08:36PM
These people are paying the price of fame... unfortunately, YouTube ad rates don't provide enough income to cover a personal security staff (for the vast majority of content producers.)
(Score: 4, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday February 13, @08:14PM (12 children)
I met someone like that once. It's the only time in my life that I've ever been frightened by a mentally ill person.
He claimed that Britney Spears was in love with him. He carries a fancy leatherbound notebook in which he transcribes everything she says to him.
He also claimed to be in Obama's inner circle.
I tried to convince the police to admit him involuntarily. The cops can do that in California; perhaps they didn't think John Hinckley Jr's Evil Twin was such a big deal.
When we first met I asked him to tell me the time. He said he was not authorized to tell me. My dad had a clearance, he was always making the same kind of jokes but in this guy's case I think he really thought the time was classified.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 13, @08:46PM (10 children)
I had a job applicant who included his personal website on his resume. There, on the front page of the site, was a link to a journal of the applicant's personal MkUltra experiences as an involuntary test subject being secretly manipulated by the CIA, not portrayed in any way as fictional or humorous. Which leaves two distinct possibilities: 1) applicant is paranoid delusional, or 2) he's got a firm grip on reality and you definitely want nothing whatsoever to do with him (since, by his account, the CIA recruits additional involuntary/covert test subjects from the colleagues and acquaintances of existing subjects.)
On a different tack, Sarah McLachlan has had a fair amount of stalker attention [wikipedia.org] too...
(Score: 3, Insightful) by srobert on Tuesday February 13, @08:55PM (8 children)
3) He wants to continue drawing unemployment insurance a while longer. He has to demonstrate to the state that he's actively seeking employment, so he filled out the app, but left you with a very good reason not to hire him.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday February 13, @09:00PM (7 children)
Like the punks in 80's London, sure - he could be dodging work, but it would have been pretty easy to miss also... not every hiring manager checks personal websites, and even if you do, it was just one link off the front page - the rest of the front page and several other sections looked reasonably non-paranoid, and yet consistent with the stories told on the MkUltra page.
One thing about U.S. unemployment benefits, they are so pitifully small that it's hardly worth scamming the system. Some days when I was collecting unemployment I wondered if it was really worth the distraction from actual job searching - all the reporting requirements and other BS just to get a check that doesn't even cover an average mortgage payment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @09:52PM (1 child)
Mortgage? Ahahahahahaha
In Australia it may not even cover rent.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @10:09PM
In the US, rent is usually more expensive than a mortgage.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by mhajicek on Tuesday February 13, @10:20PM
I'm sure that's intentional. Since only those collecting unemployment benefits officially count as unemployment it helps them claim record low unemployment even though we have the lowest labor force participation rate since the 70's at the same time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @10:47PM (3 children)
When on unemployment (after a RIF [urbandictionary.com]) in the US, I was required to attend an "orientation" with a bunch (20 or so) of other poor suckers.
I noted to the fellow running the meeting that the money being doled out was insufficient to cover rent (I was receiving the maximum possible amount, a percentage of what your weekly compensation had been, up to a maximum of a few hundred dollars). He stated that unemployment benefits weren't there as a replacement for income, rather it was available so you didn't starve. Well, at least for the 26 weeks that unemployment covered.
There are also a host of restrictions on who is allowed to collect unemployment [thebalance.com], even though in most states there's an involuntary payroll deduction (check your pay stub, it's usually something like SUI/DIS or the like) to cover the costs of the program.
Note that I was receiving the maximum amount. I don't remember exactly, but even the maximum was just a few hundred dollars a week. The calculation (IIRC) was something like 50% of your weekly compensation, up to a maximum of $300 or so.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @10:59PM (2 children)
Few hundred dollars a week? If your total rent, food, and bus fare costs more than $1,000 a month, you need to move or get a job.
(Score: 4, Informative) by insanumingenium on Tuesday February 13, @11:07PM
Fun fact about people on unemployment. They HAD a job, and by the letter of the law are usually required to have lost it through no fault of their own, and are usually required to be looking for a new one. Moving when you can't make ends meet anymore is quite difficult. Since they don't cap my contribution to unemployment insurance, I am not sure how they get off capping my benefits from it.
(Score: 2) by ants_in_pants on Tuesday February 13, @11:42PM
the places where living is cheap are generally also low on available jobs.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Tuesday February 13, @10:20PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @11:16PM
Thanks for having pizza with me. It’s interesting to see how other men don’t have armies of females after them. Valentine’s Day will be complicated for me!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 13, @10:31PM
The hazardous option, bringing more intensity to the video stream, is direct human conflict. Consider a chainsaw, compound bow, or grass edger.