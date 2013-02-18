from the right-tool-for-the-job dept.
An article over at Motherboard covers the growing inequities in the US resulting from the cultivation of individualized transport options.
Carsharing, ridesharing, ride-hailing, public transit, and cycling—"all of those things are needed to replace personal cars," said [Robin Chase, co-founder of Zipcar].
It's a nice idea, but to actually kill car ownership, we're first going to need to have some very uncomfortable conversations about class and equity in the United States. Public transit used to be the great equalizer, but affordable private rides have become the new favorite of the middle class. When richer people give their money to private ride-hailing or carsharing companies, public transit loses money—and that's not good for cities, societies, or the environment.
[...] This dependence on ride-hailing is having the adverse effect of increasing traffic congestion, which in turn makes bus service slower and more frustrating. Besides, until cities change dramatically—i.e. more parks, fewer parking lots, less sprawl, better accommodations for active and public transit—decreased rates of car ownership likely won't benefit the environment if we're still travelling the same distances in cars.
Those living in countries that still have good or remnants of good mass transit will have different insights. It is unlikely that without good, reliable, vast public transit networks, there will be social and economic equity, assuming that is a goal. While public transit can suck, especially in the US, it is sometimes necessary to take one for the team and vote with your wallet. Unfortunately the situation is often framed as a false dilemma, that there can only be private cars or only mass transit, but not both coexisting and used for different ends at different times by the same people.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @12:07AM (21 children)
Only retarded people think uber and similar are car-sharing. It isn't sharing if you have to pay for it. The corporations have a lot of people fooled by this. The corporations want you to call it sharing because sharing is warm and fuzzy and only grinches don't share.
"But that's just a saying. Don't be so picky" I hear you say. But remember, those that choose the words also choose the story. Why else would corporations want to call it "sharing"? Right up there with co-opting "like" and "friend", it is a sneaky way to control the narrative and fool the idiots in city halls across the world.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday February 14, @12:14AM (16 children)
Unless you just want to say "Uber/Lyft", it's unfortunately the easy way to label these new services, because we simply don't have a word for them yet. They're not cabs, because they're directly competing with the traditional cab companies, and most Americans don't seem to know what a "black car" service is, plus these are hailed by smartphone app instead of calling on the phone and making an appointment like in the old days.
Come up with a better descriptor that differentiates them from cabs (because, after all, many times when we discuss them we're talking about their differences with cabs), and maybe people will happily adopt your new term.
The other thing that really is different about them is that one driver can work for both, at the same time (but not on the same ride of course); they'll have phones for each, and pick up a hail on either one. Also, drivers don't have to work shifts, can pick up hails while commuting home from work, etc. Most drivers probably do do this as a full-time job, but there are plenty who don't, and it's really a side gig.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @12:21AM (1 child)
It's called a ride-hailing app, or just ride-hailing. It isn't "ride sharing" any more than Walmart is "product sharing".
(Score: 5, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday February 14, @12:21AM (6 children)
It's right there in the headline: Ride-Hailing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @12:29AM (3 children)
That's fine if all you read is the headline. Here's what's in the summary... "carsharing", "ridesharing", "carsharing companies". The more you read, the more you learn.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday February 14, @02:18AM (2 children)
Then for pete sake read ALL THE WAY to the end of the sentence, where you would find that part had nothing to do with ride-hailing, but actually did have a lot to do with car sharing serviced. http://www.zipcar.com/ [zipcar.com]
There are about a dozen of these shared car services.
(Score: 3, Informative) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 14, @03:52AM
IIUC, Zipcar is not a "car sharing" service. Rather it's a "car rental" service that specializes in short-term rentals and allows pick up wherever the car has been left by the previous renter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @07:40AM
Doh! Do you think car rental companies are sharing their cars or renting their cars?
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday February 14, @03:57AM (1 child)
The problem with this term is that, just looking at the two words ("ride" + "hailing"), it doesn't really uniquely describe Uber/Lyft. To get a traditional cab, you have to "hail" it, by standing on the curb and raising your arm, and it stops and gives you a ride, hence, "ride-hailing".
Maybe we'll get lucky and Uber will go out of business (and Travis will go bankrupt), some other better company (or two) will get started as a new competitor to Lyft, and then "Uber" will become a word like "Kleenex" to describe these services.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 14, @04:18AM
It's, uh, virtual ride-hailing. Over the cloud. With an AI pricing algorithm.
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Wednesday February 14, @12:29AM (6 children)
How about "private taxi services". But, 'taxi' implies you're paying money, so it doesn't sound as warm and fuzzy and 'ride sharing'.
Same with those 'car share' services where you find a 'car share' car on the side of the street and drive it away. How about calling them 'car hire'. That's basically what they are, but with a much finer grained billing service. But, then 'hire' implies you're paying money, again, not so warm and fuzzy.
These terms came about from clever marketing campaigns. And through natural selection, the least offensive, least 'corporate' sounding terms succeeded.
"I tried to think of the most harmless thing. Something I loved from my childhood. Something that could never, ever possibly destroy us..." Mr CarShare.
(Score: 3, Funny) by frojack on Wednesday February 14, @02:19AM (4 children)
Your pointless insistence that anything you pay for is not sharing must be really irritating to your flat mates.
(Score: 4, Informative) by pipedwho on Wednesday February 14, @04:10AM
Wait, you're not that kid in pre-school that always insisted you really do share things with other kids? He always 'shared' his crayons (for an upfront fee of 5c per crayon per day). And it's true, he let the other kids play with the shitty broken matchbox car from the toy box, but for the low fee of 20c per car he was happy to share some of those other shiny cars he'd hoarded earlier!
I suppose you're right, technically every transaction is 'sharing', "I'm sharing my money with the supplier of the service."
I'm currently sharing my house with my house sharer. I pay them money periodically, and they let me keep sharing it with them.
I also pay for internet connection sharing. I don't mean with just the other people in the house, I mean with all the other people using my ISP (and technically everybody else on the internet).
Tomorrow, I'll even pay to share the train with a few hundred other people. "Public transport" my arse, lets call that ride sharing too. Technically, there's way more 'sharing' going on between train passengers than in a car of 2 people. Unless your Uber driver also has the flu. And technically I even get to 'pay' for that later too.
Since my snarky reply ended up in the top level of the thread below due to some fat fingering of the mouse, I thought I'd repost it here where it belongs in the interest of thread sharing and all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @04:22AM
My flat mates are cats, and I share quite a bit with them. And they never pay me a nickel. Perhaps I'm doing it wrong? Do tell, Frojack.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @06:09AM
The entire point is exactly that - anything you pay for is not sharing. The number of reporters, politicians, and regular people that haven't figured it out is staggering. And kinda sad because uber isn't some nice sharing company. Uber is a mean multinational corporation that will out fox, out maneuver, and out lawyer amateur municipal politicians and wreck where you live.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Wednesday February 14, @06:33AM
That's not what he said. But anything you pay for on an use basis is not sharing. If several people together buy a car and each of them may use it as it fits, that is sharing. If one buys a car and then let's everyone use the car against payment, that is car rental. And if you pay someone else to drive you in his car, that is taxi.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @02:49AM
Private taxi service implies that they're being regulated as such. Uber and Lyft need to die in a fire. Uber in particular blatantly violates the law by treating employees as independent contractors and pays substantially below minimum wage while taking a loss to put taxi companies out of business. It's a shitty business model and needs to be put an end to as soon as possible.
(Score: 4, Informative) by sjames on Wednesday February 14, @12:59AM (1 child)
Quite simply, Uber and Lyft call themselves ride sharing in hopes of pulling the wool over regulator's eyes. They are very much yet another cab service except they want to call the drivers contractors and they don't want to deal with medallions, commercial insurance, or other regulatory measures. But it swims like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by pipedwho on Wednesday February 14, @04:49AM
Agreed.
It's like when some clever spark in the government here changed all the local 'SPEED CAMERA AHEAD' signs to say 'SAFETY CAMERA AHEAD' (and updated the Motor Traffic Act to match). Clever little 'marketing' trick to distract from the real reason those cameras are there. And they always seem to be at sites with artificially low speed limits.
I applaud the guy that went around with 'REVENUE' stickers in the same colour and font and changed the local camera signs to read 'REVENUE CAMERA AHEAD'.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Wednesday February 14, @09:05AM (1 child)
Boy, the BSA, MPAA, and RIAA sure went after sharing.... what a bunch of grinches!
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @12:47PM
What exactly are the Boy Scouts of America sharing? No. Don't tell me, I don't want to know.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Wednesday February 14, @12:10AM (8 children)
When richer people give their money to private ride-hailing or carsharing companies, public transit loses money—and that's not good for cities, societies, or the environment.
It's better for the environment than all those richer people driving their own personal vehicles, and then needing to find places to park them. Fewer cars to manufacture, and no need for wasting valuable urban space on parking lots.
This dependence on ride-hailing is having the adverse effect of increasing traffic congestion, which in turn makes bus service slower and more frustrating.
Try building some subways then. And then try hiring competent people to run them. In advanced nations, they manage to do this just fine, and apologize profusely when the train leaves 20 seconds too early. In shitty countries, they have fatal accidents on the subways and city trains, and there's no exact timetable for the trains at all.
Ride-sharing/ride-hailing/whatever you call it is really a symptom, not a cause: it's a symptom of a shitty public transit infrastructure. There's absolutely nothing that middle-class people can do about it, so they're turning to these services as a band-aid, because they're better than cabs.
Why wasn't this writer at Motherboard complaining about cabs before?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Wednesday February 14, @02:33AM (4 children)
You really need to get out of the city once in a while son. Its a beautiful world where you can actually open your eyes and see something beside inner city blight and bricks.
This whole article is geared toward people who live so deep in the canyons they have anxiety attacks any time the see an horizon.
Ride-hailing works fine in the suburbs, rural areas, and small towns. My sister uses it in her gated community in Florida, my long time college buddy uses Uber to get to the grocery store in Alaska, my car-less neighbor on the west coast uses it just to go to his grandson's soccer games.
But I see your point: If you get rid of those parking lots in the city core you can put up even more sky blocking apartment buildings. Take all those streets and use them for mass transit. Find other people to pay for it, because city dwellers never pay for their own mass transit.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @03:01AM
If you get rid of those parking lots in the city core[,] you can put up even more sky blocking apartment buildings
...or turn that space into municipal parks which don't add to the heat island effect.
...or maybe even a community "garden" where food is grown.
Stop thinking like it's still the 20th Century.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @04:30AM (2 children)
Yeah, it's just blighted areas, ghettos and darkies stealing stuff, Like these places:
https://www.google.com/search?tbm=isch&hl=en&source=hp&biw=&bih=&q=Central+park+views&btnG=Search+Images&gbv=1 [google.com]
https://www.google.com/search?q=Paris+views+of+the+Seine&btnG=Search&hl=en&gbv=1&tbm=isch [google.com]
https://www.google.com/search?q=Amsterdam+views&btnG=Search&hl=en&gbv=1&tbm=isch [google.com]
https://www.google.com/search?q=Sydney+views&btnG=Search&hl=en&gbv=1&tbm=isch [google.com]
Yup, just nasty, nasty jungles with hostile, murderous natives.
"Of course you'll have a bad impression of New York if you only focus on the Pimps and C.H.U.D.s." [wikia.com], Frojack.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @07:49AM (1 child)
Dude, almost all of each of those URLs is noise.
Here's all you need for a link to Google Images:
https://www.google.com/search?tbm=isch&q=Central+park+views [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:41AM
Why do I care? A better question is why do you care?
I'm just showing some provincial moron how stupid he is. I'm not going to put effort into editing the URLs Straight up copypasta.
It's a waste of my time. Don't like it? Go ahead and edit the rest of them. That's a wonderful use of your time, I'm sure.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @03:06AM
In Japan, they hire cute girls and at peak hours have them push the last passengers to board into the cars, saying "Excuse me. Excuse me." or something similar, so that the trains stay on schedule.
(Hint for any lonely guys needing a human touch.)
(Score: 2, Troll) by crafoo on Wednesday February 14, @04:00AM
No you don't understand. Either you lay down in your own grave and express sorrow to your murderers OR you are an evil sonofabitch alt-right nazi that is accelerating the suppression, enslavement, and suffering of the expanding poor population. It's a simple either-or situation people! It's so simple you dummy.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Wednesday February 14, @12:02PM
Paris has experimented with making the metro free when their pollution levels get too high, to encourage people to use it instead of driving. I wonder what would happen if a city like Paris made the Velib and Metro free at point of use (maybe keep a refundable deposit for the Velib) for an extended period. Would the reduction in traffic have a sufficient impact on the air quality and economy to cover the cost of operating it?
When I was a student, in my first year I was living somewhere that was about 45 minutes walk from campus and was right at the top of a hill so not particularly fun to access by bicycle, but I could get a bus pass for around £200 that let me take busses anywhere in the city for the entire academic year (in my second year, I moved within easy walking distance of campus and the city centre, so took the bus a lot less and didn't bother with the pass). While I was living in the same city, the bus prices went up to the point where it was cheaper get a taxi for 2-3 people for most trips. When I went back last year, it was cheaper to get a taxi than to take the bus for anything other than really long trips by a single person. They'd tried deploying bendy busses and spent millions remodelling the city centre so that they could fit, and then three years later had cancelled the entire project and gone back to smaller busses because not enough people were riding the busses to make it worth having the larger ones.
London gets good use of the tube by capping the total cost per day. Once you've made a couple of trips, the additional cost of extra ones is zero, which means that if you're using the tube or bus to get to work then the cost of using it to go out in the evening is zero. If you're using the tube a lot, then an annual travelcard has a lower cap than the pre-pay version, so it's an even better deal. This is coupled with a congestion charge that increases the cost of driving a car into the city and makes public transport a much more attractive option most of the time.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @12:12AM
If individualized transportation is the problem, there is one thing we can all collectivise for:- Free helicopter rides for communists [knowyourmeme.com]
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Sulla on Wednesday February 14, @12:15AM (31 children)
When I was in high school there were a couple occasions where I took the bus to get to the university library to work on various AP reports. The city in which I lived prided itself on quality of its public transportation, but what the trip still cost me an hour in each direction, drastically cutting into the amount of time I was able to spend studying. In college I was in a city where we had free bus passes to get us around, i would have to choose between going to class that day or spending three hours on a bus (there and back) to get basic shopping done. Everytime I took a bus I encountered the same problem, people who are sick, people who smelled like shit, a unclean bus, and higher costs than if I had driven my own vehicle
The city in which I currently live just spent 30 million upgrading our bus system by carving two and four lane roads into three and five by imminent domaining from whatever property owner happened to be on the wrong side of the road. Routes did not improve, time to get from place to place did not improve, they are not spending any more on security or cleaning, but hey the busses are totally more visible now.
Maybe where I don't live transit isn't disgusting, but with all the pedos trying to pick up kids (plenty of reports recently), the transients assaulting people (three cases this month at bus stops), the flu, etc, i would go into debt to buy my kids a vehicle and pay their insurance and pay their gas before I ever considered having them take the bus.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday February 14, @12:30AM (8 children)
The problem is where you live.
Try getting on to the Tube at Bank station in London on any weekday. It is very full, and you will probably have to queue, but it is full of incredibly wealthy bankers in £3,000 suits because the Tube is the best way of getting around.
Buses full of sick people is also a symptom of a broken health system. Civilised countries provide proper taxpayer funded healthcare.
Even better, visit Berlin and ride their underground. Because they're Germans it runs on time and is really clean and fast, which doesn't mean they don't complain about it. They also speak better English than you or me.
(Score: 2) by NewNic on Wednesday February 14, @12:49AM (2 children)
[Pedant mode on!]
As shown by the sentence above [it should be ".. than you or I" with an implicit "do" at the end].
https://www.quora.com/What-should-the-last-word-in-this-sentence-be-Wealthy-individuals-can-effectively-cast-more-votes-than-you-or-___ [quora.com]
(Score: 3, Touché) by PartTimeZombie on Wednesday February 14, @02:07AM (1 child)
Tol' ya dint I?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @04:57AM
Fricking Cockneys!
(Score: 0, Troll) by frojack on Wednesday February 14, @02:41AM (1 child)
There it is. Gimmie free. Gimmie gimmie.
And of course these free health care nations riding around on germ breeding mass transit never get sick, right?
Groped by aribic speaking smelly men, but never sick.
https://gatesofvienna.net/2018/01/groping-in-berlin/ [gatesofvienna.net]
https://sputniknews.com/europe/201712301060427682-german-new-year-party-safe-zone-appraisal/ [sputniknews.com]
Such a wonderful place.
No sickness either!!! https://www.thelocal.de/20170210/this-is-where-the-flu-has-been-hitting-germany-hardest [thelocal.de]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @06:38AM
This is why I never let frojack on my bus. He keeps thinking like this, and he is a source of public dis-utility. Get off my bus, frojack!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @03:29AM
In the city where I live there are 2 types of buses 'express' and 'local'. The price difference is about 80 cents.
It really just depends on where you live. Go north and it is gheto. Go south and million dollar houses and bankers. Your ride will vary....
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday February 14, @05:36AM
I can see the space savings, but since the car has to drive a while just to get to me, I don't see the environmental benefit compared to the car turned off and waiting for me. Concentrating the wear and tear on a few less vehicles doesn't necessarily mean less cars made over-all. It may even mean more cars made due to the added wear deadheading between pick-ups.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Unixnut on Wednesday February 14, @08:00AM
> Try getting on to the Tube at Bank station in London on any weekday. It is very full, and you will probably have to queue, but it is full of incredibly wealthy bankers in £3,000 suits because the Tube is the best way of getting around.
That's because the government deliberately crippled the alternatives to the point where they have no choice. Those wealthy bankers don't ride the tube out of some solidarity with the poor, or because they like it, it is because they have no choice. Only the very very top can even consider commuting by car (you know you "made it" in a London financial firm when they provide you with a parking space in the city as a perk).
So yes, if you coerce people, you will find many will do it. I don't see your point, unless it is to say more people should be coerced into doing what they wouldn't do normally?
> Buses full of sick people is also a symptom of a broken health system. Civilised countries provide proper taxpayer funded healthcare.
I don't know, the NHS is held up to the world as the poster child of "taxpayer funded healthcare done right", to the point where its adherents will defend it and its funding with a level of fanaticism comparable to religious extremists.
Despite this, it's still so damn bad that if you actually want healthcare in the UK, you need to pay extra for private insurance on top of the NHS costs (unless you want to experience a third world level health service)
Also, the London underground and Buses in general are still full of sick people, and still make excellent breeding grounds for all kinds of bacteria and viruses. This, I don't think is a solvable problem (unless you shrink wrap everyone in public transport and give them their own air filters). Shoving a bunch of strangers tightly together in a tin can will provide ample breeding grounds for all kind of nasty. You need just one carrier to spread illness rapidly in the system.
> Even better, visit Berlin and ride their underground. Because they're Germans it runs on time and is really clean and fast, which doesn't mean they don't complain about it. They also speak better English than you or me.
The more I hear about it, the more it sounds the Germans got it right. From public transport, to healthcare, to unemployment support, to privacy protections. One of these days I will probably go visit, and if it is as good as I've heard, I might just stay there.
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Wednesday February 14, @12:42AM (3 children)
But, your Eminence, the wrecking ball was swinging imminently towards his domain! Motion denied.
(Score: 3, Funny) by c0lo on Wednesday February 14, @02:11AM (2 children)
This is who you do a FTFY properly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @03:16AM (1 child)
Muphry's law [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Wednesday February 14, @03:46AM
(or just intended amplification of the effect)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @12:44AM (3 children)
Why throw the old pedo bogeyman? Especially, considering 99% of child abuse is perpetrated by someone close or known to the family, not some random dude on the bus offering candy to kids.
In a civilised country, where there is decent public transport, everyone uses it, not just the vagrants, derelicts, and ..... pedos.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday February 14, @12:47AM (2 children)
I brought it up because I was just reading the forth article from this month where someone tried to pull a person into a car or harassed a person on a bus, we had three cases last month as well.
I post without karma bonus, you should too
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday February 14, @01:22AM (1 child)
So the problem exists whether they ride the bus or not.
At least on the bus, it can't go too far since there is necessarily a witness.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @09:10AM
Or, Sulla IS the Pedobear? Possible? Remorse and guilt are a common feature of pedos. Just Saying!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @01:10AM (7 children)
That is right: personal transit is more efficient for the users. If there are traffic jams, it is because there are too many people, and mass transit will not fix the problem. The only problem that buses or subways solve is to make transit possible for people who don't drive cars. Automated cars will solve that problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @02:59AM (2 children)
Nice trolling there.
Automated cars have a poor person per square foot rating. Even if you pack a car with the maximum number of passengers, it's still lower than what you'd get with a busy bus. The times when the bus isn't full tend to be times when you don't have as much traffic anyways.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday February 14, @06:53AM (1 child)
Which is a pretty meaningless statistic.
But there are two things to note. First, it's better than an empty bus. And second, they're going where they want to go, not where the bus route goes. Point to point has long been shown to be preferred to mass transit which doesn't do that. I've been on mass transit rides where they had a much lower density of passenger than single passenger cars following each other at a safe distance. For the meaningless little that is worth.
Those automatic cars wouldn't be on the road in that case. Nor would perfect utilization be that important. Let us recall that peoples' time is far more important than slightly better usage of transportation assets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @09:13AM
The obvious rebuttal is, . . . . I got nothing. khallow just said time is valuable. And yet, he posts on SoylentNews. If I were Republican, my head would explode at this point.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @03:52AM
As the AC first responding to you noted, you're clearly trolling.
Berlin's beautiful, amazing Metro has already been mentioned in the (meta)thread.
Build it, build it nice, and keep it nice and they will come.
Japan, China, France, and Germany have figured out mass transit and make USA look like something out of the dark ages.
Much of USA is stuck on stupid, in build-no-public-infrastructure mode.
Trying to be Indonesia, I'm guessing. (The final state of Capitalism.) [googleusercontent.com] (orig) [dissidentvoice.org]
Los Angeles County has a light rail system.
Taking it to the airport, we were zooming by all the stalled bumper-to-bumper traffic on the 105 freeway that runs parallel to The Green Line.
...and at the airport end, there are gratis shuttle buses.
Again, when people use mass transit, things get better real fast.
.
I blockquoted this the other week and here it is, apt again.
[1] Currently, a day pass for bus service in the OC (not including express routes) is $5; $1.50 for seniors.
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday February 14, @08:13AM (2 children)
> That is right: personal transit is more efficient for the users. If there are traffic jams, it is because there are too many people, and mass transit will not fix the problem.
That is quite insightful. I think that is the fundamental problem. If there are too many people per square kilometer, then all kinds of things break down.
The higher the density of humans, the more problems you have with garbage, sewage, traffic, congestion, living affordability, illness & health, etc... The solutions given: mass transit, autonomous cars, etc... are just temporary band aids.
I would think the solution is to decentralize. Why do we need to shove humans like pack rats into concrete cubes in one place? Sure, back in the day when sending a message 200 miles would take 5 days, and sending a message internationally would take months, I saw the reason to pack people into cities. Increased communication really was a benefit, and it improved a lot in society, to the point where it was worth the hassles of living in a city,
However now we have developed communication technology to the point where it is almost transparent where you are geographically located. I could be writing this post in the middle of a world urban centre, or out in some long forgotten village in the middle of nowhere , and apart from maybe an increase in latency of 30ms, you wouldn't notice.
We here, can debate and communicate across the world from all kinds of places. We can work, interact and get things done across the world. I kind of expected that increase in internet access to rural areas would result in an exodus from cities, as people would be able to work from home, not have to commute at all.
Yet I didn't expect the idea of having to "go to work" to be so ingrained in society that many would willingly waste all that fuel/energy propelling a person to an office to type on a PC and back again, every day, when said person can do the same thing from home.
Maybe it is just a case of society being slow to adjust to new technology, and one day the only people who commute to work are those who actually have to physically be there for their job.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Wednesday February 14, @12:07PM (1 child)
sudo mod me up
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Wednesday February 14, @12:21PM
That sounds like a very inefficient way to structure a country. Why did they do it that way?
I mean, sure, you don't want heavy industry/commerce right next to your home, but it is perfectly feasible to have light commerce/industrial and residential together. Light residential and recreational even makes more sense to have nearby.
Unless you are a developing country, heavy manufacturing is going to be a small percentage of your economy. The bulk of it would be services and light manufacture/commercial, which (with prudent planning) can be near residential places.
Seems nothing sillier than forcing the entire working populace through the transport system twice a day. Waste of man hours, energy and resources.
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Wednesday February 14, @01:10AM (4 children)
Yep. You honestly couldn't pay me a million dollars a year to take public transportation. I wouldn't do it. It's loud, smelly, the buses are old, they're cramped, and they add a minimum of 75 minutes to my transit time back and forth to work, each way. That's two and a half hours of my day, gone, stuck in a cramped smelly beaten up bus. One day about twelve years ago when my two choices to get home from work were to either walk thirteen miles or take public transportation, I walked.
Over the past three years, I take Lyft back-and-forth to work at least two days a week. Compared to public transportation, it's a nice, pleasant experience. I hail a car, about ten minutes later it shows up in front of my home. The ride is quiet and peaceful, no smells other than the occasional air freshener, and I arrive to work/home in about thirty minutes compared to one hour and 45 minutes if I took public transportation. It costs about $31 each way including tip, but it's worth every penny to avoid public transportation.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @02:16AM (2 children)
> ... walk thirteen miles
Did you stick your thumb out? Yes, I know hitchhiking has gone out of style in the USA. However, there must be plenty of older folks like me that had good experiences when we were young and would consider picking up someone who didn't look too scary.
In the early '90s, I picked up two guys with their thumbs out, in a rest stop near Badlands SD. They kept me company (one even did some driving) through to NY State. Haven't seen many thumbs out since then and I think the country is poorer for it -- this was real ride sharing.
(Score: 2, Disagree) by frojack on Wednesday February 14, @02:47AM (1 child)
Oh, most of them are sizing you up to do some driving in your car.
Its far less safe these days, but it was never particularly safe unless you knew the thumbs, because you live in the same town with them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @09:15AM
(Note to self: frojack has never hitched. Ever. )
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @05:14AM
Same, I fucking hate public transportation. I've been threatened by a male and sexually harassed by some crazy woman. It takes for-ev-er to get anywhere. If you miss the bus (maybe because it came _early_), too fucking bad, wait another full cycle in the cold or rain or whatever.
I really got into cycling when I didn't have a car - it was far better (and faster) to cycle even across the whole city than take a god forsaken bus.
And while I'm on a rant, fuck cabbies, too. Been ripped off a couple times, they're often smelly, grumble if your trip is too short, etc.. Yeah fuck all that, I'll keep driving my truck.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @01:59AM
Sulla,
Wow, sucks to be you and have to live in a country infected by Republicans who will not spend on public infrastructure, mental health, and public health! Maybe you should consider moving to some civilized country, a socialist one, or Washington State?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 14, @01:10AM (11 children)
It's easy to bitch and whine about the state of public transportation. Even easier to complain that some of us have private vehicles, but you can't afford one, or won't make the sacrifice necessary to get one.
But, what's the solution? Buses and trains smell bad? Will you authorize vigilante groups to deal with the lowlifes who shit in them? No?
Dangerous people inhabit public transportation. Will you authorize concealed carry, so that individuals may deal with those dangerous people? No again?
Public transportation is time consuming, and never on time. Will you agree that management needs to be fired when they can't make a stupid train run on time? No again?
So, you don't have any solutions to offer, but you want me to give up my private transportation, and join you in your misery. Hmmmmmm. Let me think about this. Get back with me in my next life, alright? I'm considering asking the Great Lord of Karma to allow me to come back as a mass transit predator. I'm not sure which is the better delicacy - lesser predators, or SJW activists. Guess I'll have to wait and see!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday February 14, @01:13AM
------V
People who drive cars eat their young.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by aristarchus on Wednesday February 14, @02:11AM (8 children)
Yes! ^^^ This! What I want is derelict insane homeless people on public transit, smelling like shit, AND PACKING HEAT! It would make the daily bus ride soooo much more interesting.
You see, if I have a right to concealed carry, these fellow citizens of yours that you are so kind as to call "low-lifes" also have that right. And as Machiavelli said, "If you are going to ruin someone, it is best to kill them, for no one is so poor as not to be able to afford a dagger." Same could be said today about firearms. And if I was homeless, and shitting myself, and people just complained that it made public transportation to "ickky" for them, I might be drawn to Second Amendment Solutions!
So once again, shut up, Runaway1856, you are talking about things you do not understand. Yes, I know that covers almost everything, but some times the best post is no post at all. Tell us again about the population of China, or all about Byzantine law under the Ottomans! Fascinating stuff!
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 14, @02:19AM (7 children)
So - you're afraid of people who can defend themselves. Interesting. Are you a predator, or a parasite?
(Score: 2, Informative) by aristarchus on Wednesday February 14, @02:39AM (4 children)
I TOLD you to shut up, Runaway! Stand down, Sir! Do NOT make me fart in your general direction!
(This is a test, only a test, to see if Runaway1956 can actually resist responding to a shitpost. So far all our data suggests not. But we want to test the limits, we may have found an infinite suppy of hot air, with which we could create a perpetual motion machine, and free public transportation, and sanitation. Stay tuned for results)
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 14, @02:45AM (3 children)
Yes, you told me. A test? You failed.
(Score: 2, Funny) by aristarchus on Wednesday February 14, @03:40AM (2 children)
This is why I do not believed that Runaway ever served in any navy. If orders are not followed, the vessel is put in danger. You have been ordered (well, as close as it gets to an order on SN, without being sub-suppressed) to take the high road, to not respond to posts that contribute nothing but to raise your ire. And once again YOU, our resident hillbilly Runaway1966, have failed the test. But we are generous. I dare you to fuck off, and not respond to this post.
(To those in the viewing audience, this is the crucial point, where we have made clear to Runaway that he is being tested, and we have also indicated what the correct course of action on his part should be. Can he do it? This is what science and experimentation is all about. And it beats riding a bus full of armed crazy people that Reagan kicked out of asylums. )
#freearistarchus!!!
For those of you viewing the experiment from home, evidently the Runaway1945 has opted not to respond, as ordered, but has dropped a troll mod on the prior directive. Such negative reaction is not unexpected from test subjects. Now we have to see if he can resist this:
Runaway! You coward! I called you a insubordinate! Have you nothing to say, seaman? Respond! I order you to respond! Bosun's Mast at O-dark thirty!
(Score: 3, Funny) by aristarchus on Wednesday February 14, @05:33AM
And, nothing. Experiment concluded. Runaway1956 loses, fails the test, and now we will have to just fund public transportation, and public medical care, and public mental health care, and not allow crazy persons and Republicans to carry weapons concealed upon their bodies as if they were assassins, or murderers, or otherwise very bad persons that no sane society, not even Dodge City, Kansas, at its peak, would allow. You are not allowed to defend yourself, your craven coward and piece of Arkansawian shit, to defend yourself against any human being that has an equal right to defend themselves against you, and I imagine, but maybe it is just me, that most of them have, given your fucking hillbilly racist position on most everything, a presumptive right to fuching nail you, before you even have a chance to stroke your piece, you goddamned ammosexual. We surround you, Runaway. We are the majority. You are a looser.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @06:42AM
Maybe, but at least he's not a moron.
(Score: 2) by TheRaven on Wednesday February 14, @12:11PM
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @04:09AM
Really? If that's the case where you live, then you need to vote out the scum who ruined your public transportation system or, more likely, refused to fund a decent one in the first place.
Where I live, using public transportation is much, much faster than trying to drive. From where I live to where most of the offices are, it's anywhere from 10-25 minutes on public transportation, and easily 45-90 minutes by car.
And most folks (whether rich or poor, sane or mentally ill, bathed or not) use public transportation here for that reason. Stop being so provincial. Not every place is like it is in whatever shithole you live.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday February 14, @01:12AM (1 child)
It was very expensively printed on a huge sheet of plastic then hung from the side of a large building on Portland's Burnside Street. Burnside is always packed during rush hour.
The billboard was flogging the practice of using Uber for your commute to work.
I was and still am appalled at Uber's cruelty. Taking their suggestion would result in some really low-paid guy fighting with traffic every day, while a really high-paid guy kicked back and enjoyed the ride.
Interstate 5 and 205 between Portland and Vancouver both have an all-day long rush hour, even on weekends.
The traffic would be solved in an instant, and we wouldn't need a new and very $$$$$ I-5 Columbia River bridge is just a few of those Ignorant Mother Fuckers would get out of their cars to ride the bus or light rail.
That's what I do every day. My commute takes quite a long time but I enjoy the ride because I get to listen to head-banging rock and roll music [radioparadise.com] both coming and going.
I don't own a car. I don't really need one. If I were to get a car I could shop at a better grocery store, but even the inferior grocery store supplies most of the foodstuffs that I generally eat.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
As I read this, Radio Paradise is playing Bondn Og Elverpigen. Either you have a very different definition of head banging to me, or you get very different music from you RP stream...
(Not to in any way disparage RP - I've had a regular donation going to them for years)
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snotnose on Wednesday February 14, @01:24AM (6 children)
I live a block from a bus stop, where the bus shows up I think 4 times a day. To get to work would take 2.5 hours. Getting home is the same. Driving in rush hour traffic is 30-45 minutes, I get to choose my music, and don't have to deal with my fellow stinky passengers. Oh yeah, can't have food nor drink on the bus. And the bus is in the same rush hour traffic I'm stuck in.
Guess I could take the trolley, got a stop 2-3 miles from home. It will take me downtown, where I pick up an Amtrak to head to work. Too bad I'm now 2-3 miles from work. Total time each way is around 90 minutes. Again, no food or drink.
In both cases, if I'm 5 minutes late on either end it takes hours for the next bus, and 15-20 minutes for the trolley. Except the last Amtrak taking me from work to downtown runs at 6 PM, miss that and I either taxi home or sleep in my office.
Move closer to work? Twice the rent for a place half as nice. Move to Chicago/New York/somewhere with transit? Yeah, no. I like it here.
It's been some 10 years since I looked into it, but from what I read in the paper the bus service has only gone downhill (less frequent stops, more $$$ to ride).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @02:14AM (2 children)
Bitch, bitch, bitch! Perhaps I could interest you in a Final Solution?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Snotnose on Wednesday February 14, @02:20AM (1 child)
Do I get a Countdown?
(Score: 3, Funny) by aristarchus on Wednesday February 14, @06:08AM
Oh, dude, conflating "The Final Countdown" with the "Final Solution" is just like when Obama said, about Congress, "It's not like I can do a Jedi Mind Meld on them!" Never cross the streams! Never! It's a goddamned paradox, Louise!
No one remembers this movie? Ah, just as well. http://www.badmovies.org/movies/millennium/ [badmovies.org]
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 5, Interesting) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 14, @04:17AM
Wherever it is that you live, it's likely that you can thank Robert Moses [wikipedia.org] or one of his many disciples for shortchanging your area by only building roads and not including decent rail systems.
And when you're done venting your rage on that crowd, get on your local public officials (both elected and appointed) for not creating decent public transportation. Hell, I bet there isn't even a safe bicycle route for you either.
You may like where you live (and that's great), but you've been let down by those who built, planned and (claim to) maintain it. That's a shame.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @04:18AM
What's the route number?
To get to work would take 2.5 hours
What's the major cross-street near your departure point?
What's the major cross-street near your destination?
Does that require a transfer? What route number?
Be prepared to be fact-checked. [sdmts.com]
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday February 14, @09:00AM
You know they have things called headphones, right? You can choose your own music on public transit anywhere, now. Also, when you're on transit you can read, watch videos, play a game to unwind, etc. When you're driving, you frickin' better not be doing any of those things.
Now, 2.5 hours vs 30-45 minutes is a deal breaker. Nobody would choose that time difference unless they had no other choice. But then, that's why in many places people choose homes and apartments based on proximity to light rail and other transit options that would not incur that kind of differential.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pipedwho on Wednesday February 14, @03:45AM
Bless your cotton socks!
Wait, you're not that kid in pre-school that always insisted you really do share things with other kids? He always 'shared' his crayons (for an upfront fee of 5c per crayon per day). And it's true, he let the other kids play with the shitty broken matchbox car from the toy box, but for the low fee of 20c per car he was happy to share some of those other shiny cars he'd hoarded earlier!
I suppose, technically every transaction is 'sharing', "I'm sharing my money with the supplier of the service."
I'm currently sharing my house with my house sharer. I pay them money periodically, and they let me keep sharing it with them.
I also pay for internet connection sharing. I don't mean with just the other people in the house, I mean with all the other people using my ISP (and technically everybody else on the internet).
Tomorrow, I'll even pay to share the train with a few hundred other people. "Public transport" my arse, lets call that ride sharing too. Technically, there's way more 'sharing' going on between train passengers than in a car of 2 people. Unless your Uber driver also has the flu. And technically I'll even 'pay' for that later.
So who says I'm averse to paying for things.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday February 14, @06:57AM
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Wednesday February 14, @09:42AM
Ride-hailing services have shaded in the gaps between mass transit and traditional taxis. Mass transit works great for set paths, but not as well for ad hoc travel between two random points. Traditional taxis have relied on government-granted monopolies to charge excessive rents for those ad hoc trips. Now that everyone has a smartphone, it's possible to find other options for those. Contrary to what the article asserts, those additional options have created greater equity in our transportation system because they are cheaper and provide transportation convenience to many more than could afford taxi fares before.
Furthermore, ride-hailing services and bike rental systems have allowed cities to expand the carrying capacity of their transportation systems for far less than it costs to build another subway line or carve out another bus route. It's faster, too. It took NYC 50 years to start adding another subway line on the Upper East Side that has been desperately needed all that time.
In NYC on that transit system ridership has gone up double digits every year for the last 15 years, with only the scant aforementioned additional capacity being added to it. Yet while more and more people have crowded onto the same number of buses and trains, the fares have not gone down, as one might expect with many more people sharing the cost of maintaining the system, but have skyrocketed. Why? The transit unions keep wringing more and more money out of the government at a rate that outpaces inflation to do the same jobs that have not changed or become more demanding for decades. (Oh, also, since it's New York there's the cost of graft, too)
In other words, there are numerable inefficiencies that have grown up around established transportation options that have extracted more income from citizens than necessary.
That said, I do also find the tone of TFA maudlin. If city dwellers really wanted to get around cheaply, they'd buy themselves folding bikes. For a couple hundred dollars (less if they buy them used) they can get around quite well. For a few dollars more they can get a carrying bag, arrive at their destination, pop the bike in, sling it over their shoulder, and not have to even worry about theft or vandalism or parking. With all the traffic on the roads, and congestion in subway systems, the chances are they'll get to the meeting before anyone else does and get some great exercise in the meantime.
And why not? It works perfectly well for the Dutch and the Danes. They even do it in colder, rainier climates than what most Americans face. But, no, it's necessary to curl up in fetal positions and whine about how the world doesn't give us enough money.
While we're at it, let's nip the typical reflexive protest in the bud, that 'America is a big country, unlike the small states of Europe.' That may be so, but the vast majority of that big country is land nobody lives in. The average American commute to work is 23 miles. That's a very bikeable distance, and will often take less time to cycle than it will to sit in traffic & find parking, or drive to the light rail station, ride in, then switch to the subway or bus or walk to get to work.
In short, a very large part of the answer to transportation is to change our mindsets and be practical, not shell out more cash or whine infinitely on social media.
Washington DC delenda est.