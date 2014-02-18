from the ActiveX-2.0 dept.
Google wants you to be able to book a flight without exiting an email:
Google is bringing its Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) capabilities to email today through a developer preview for Gmail. The feature, called AMP for Email, will allow developers to make emails "more interactive and engaging." Google envisions the feature to be beneficial to users because developers can embed widgets in emails that are constantly up-to-date and include actionable functions that work without leaving your inbox. Google's existing AMP webpages are an emerging standard for webpages that load radically faster than regular mobile pages.
AMP for Email is open-source so developers can freely play around with the capabilities and use them to their advantage. Companies developing features for AMP for Email include Pinterest, Booking.com, and Doodle. Google says the AMP for Email feature will allow you to do things like RSVP to events, browse and interact with content, or fill out forms without leaving an email. For example, Google says if a contractor wants to schedule a meeting with you but isn't able to see your calendar, they'll contact you about availability. With AMP for Email, you could respond interactively through a form without ever leaving the email client.
Some observers believe AMP allows more effective phishing attempts. One serious flaw, noted by tech writer Kyle Chayka, is that disreputable parties who misuse AMP (as well as Facebook's similar Instant Articles) enable junk websites to share many of the same visual cues and features found on legitimate sites. "All publishers end up looking more similar than different. That makes separating the real from the fake even harder," said Chayka.
Also at Google and TechCrunch.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Apparition on Wednesday February 14, @01:30AM (11 children)
What could possibly go wrong? In addition to the potential for increased phishing viability, I imagine this will lock people even further into using Gmail on the web. Heck with e-mail clients! Who uses those these days, am I right?
Ahh, the good ol' days when e-mail used to be just plain text...
(Score: 3, Informative) by KiloByte on Wednesday February 14, @01:46AM (7 children)
e-mail is just plain text. Unless you count spam.
The only HTML-only pieces of ham I got this month were from Indiegogo where Gemini [indiegogo.com] is hosted; everyone else managed to provide actual text.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @01:51AM
A man was walking down the sidewalk to his workplace. It was a good day for Nickson, as evidenced by his beaming smile. On Nickson's way to work, a woman casually strolled past him.
Crash! Slam! Bang! These sounds could be heard coming from inside a certain house, and they seemed to continue endlessly. If one were to look inside said house, it would appear as though a tornado went through it; tables and chairs were knocked over; there were broken windows; glass cups were shattered all over the floor; there were large holes in the walls, as if objects flew through them; and, in general, every aspect of the house was in disarray. A man could be seen assuming the fetal position in a dark corner, sobbing. That man was Nickson.
Nickson, once a kind, cheerful man, was now a mere shell of what he once was. A grave injustice was done to him, transforming his life forevermore. If things continued as they were, only depression, anger, and suicide awaited. Would Nickson give up so easily?
No. Nickson would never give up. Nickson would never allow evil to prevail. Nickson would struggle against injustice. The man slowly rose up, his face displaying the ferocity of a god of war. Nickson was going to strike back.
With only a bit of effort, Nickson identified his target. He learned about the target's schedule, their family, and their habits. Using this information, Nickson devised a grand plan that would allow him to exact his revenge. "Justice will prevail!" Nickson shouted. It was time to execute his scheme.
Captured. The target, along with members of their family that met certain criteria, was captured and imprisosoned within Nickson's house. Tightly bound to metal bars, they could do nothing but stare in horror at the man whose eyes seemed to be made of fire. Beaten. Pain. Screaming. Violated. Pain. Screaming. Mutilated. Pain. Screaming. Silence.
The next day, Nickson walked out of his house in triumph. The man had returned to his former self now that the wrongs committed against him were made right. Indeed, no woman would enter Nickson's presence without acknowledging his superiority ever again.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Wednesday February 14, @05:10AM (5 children)
if someone sends me non-text email, it shows they're an idiot. or some corporate flunkie who doesn't know a thing and their 'IT' dept has zero clue (or was MS trained, same thing).
my apartment complex sends me html email and it bugs me no-end.
I don't know of a good mail client for android that is safe from html-bugged emails. at home, I run thunderbird and am pretty sure that if I diable images and html, no web-bugs can track me and no single pixels get lit-up by the simple act of me opening the mail. on android, I'm not sure there are any email clients that are truly safe and let you disable all bugs and trackers in emails.
I miss ELM and PINE. that shit was safe and things were much better back then (GOML).
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Wednesday February 14, @05:29AM
R2Mail2 [google.com]. It's not free unfortunately, but it displays text e-mail messages and is the best Android e-mail client I've found.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Wednesday February 14, @05:36AM
A touch screen is only marginally more suited for email use than a toothbrush, but a 'classic' non-javascripted webmail is probably your best bet. Gmail still has one, though it's clearly not maintained. If you run your own email server it's pretty easy to add webmail to it.
"I miss ELM and PINE. that shit was safe and things were much better back then (GOML)."
They still work last time I checked, but Mutt sucks less.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Wednesday February 14, @06:32AM
Actually, PINE had a steady stream of vulnerabilities found. I recall reading somewhere that the code was rather, umm, haphazard at best, but I never dug into the source.
Here are some that got CVEs assigned:
https://www.cvedetails.com/vulnerability-list/vendor_id-55/product_id-85/University-Of-Washington-Pine.html [cvedetails.com]
Overall it was a pretty good mail client though, I used it for quite a while back in the day.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Wednesday February 14, @08:49AM (1 child)
Regarding the html-emails, I have a script that makes the html-usage a bit.. hostile.. in my replies.
Or rather - I have three such scripts.
1) Makes sure that no consecutive paragraphs has the same font size nor color (optionally changes font as well)
2) Instead paragraphs we have the granularity at characters
3) Hello marquee and blink-tags.
Yes, all of them prefixes with a normal black-on-white static no messing with fonts yet "I can also do this html-styling".
Tends to result in one of three things
1) People stop emailing me
2) People start sending me plain text.
3) People get very angry and after confronting me sorts into cat.1 or cat.2.
(Cat.3 usually are met with just showing them a printout of their email - sans html-parsing - and ask them to read it to you, tends to drive the point home)
alpine exists btw.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday February 14, @09:11AM
This part of your post got drowned in the rest, and was what I was about to post. If you want pine without most of the bugs, alpine's your thing.
(But I'm a reluctant mutt user.)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Wednesday February 14, @03:23AM (2 children)
What COULD go wrong? You can already send HTML emails (and embed JavaScript in them). If your mail reader renders AMP emails, it probably renders HTML emails too. AMP is just a subset of HTML [1], so if you're offended by this and not regular HTML emails, you're barking up the wrong tree. If you are offended by regular HTML emails, you're still barking up the wrong tree; that ship has not only sailed and arrived at the destination port, but has started making regularly scheduled round trips.
[1]: https://www.ampproject.org/docs/reference/spec [ampproject.org]
If you irrationally hate it, just use a mail reader that doesn't render AMP or HTML, seems simple enough. You can embed all manner of things in an email, including, say, Windows bitcoin mining malware, I don't see why you're getting upset over this of all things.
Also, this is more or less inevitable. “Every program attempts to expand until it can read mail. Those programs which cannot so expand are replaced by ones which can.” Conversely, mail readers for the average user will expand until they can replace every other program (and everything is a web app nowadays).
Also, let's just clarify some things, since there are a ton of crotchety fear mongers here. AMP is just a subset of HTML. It is an open standard, licensed under Apache. It is not managed by W3C, which might actually be a plus. It removes a lot of the shit in HTML that get abused by mainstream sites. AMP is fine. The fact that Google is using their market dominance to push AMP is less fine, but that's not a problem with AMP itself.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Arik on Wednesday February 14, @05:30AM (1 child)
Email is text. HTML is text with a few semantic tags. Heck, if you send me decent HTML I might just read and answer without noticing, though it's still not the thing to do. But then there's bad HTML - that's text with a pile of layout tags. Dumb, dumb, dumb, much less likely to get read. Then there's not HTML, just straight pig poo, that's a bunch of tags and scripts with no text at all. That's probably what the client will produce if you think you're sending an 'HTML' email and that's just fine, it's a great time-saver for me. I see that, I realize you're a moron, and I block further email from you immediately.
"irrationally hate it"
No, I rationally despise it. It's completely pointless at best, a thoroughly bad idea about which absolutely nothing can be said that is both good and true.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
(Score: 2) by Wootery on Wednesday February 14, @10:46AM
(Score: 4, Informative) by Appalbarry on Wednesday February 14, @01:36AM (3 children)
There are many reasons to avoid Google's AMP pages [ycombinator.com], but in this case I have to assume that once again Google will find some way to screw up Gmail even more than they have. Have they ever made a significant change to Gmail that hasn't made it less usable?
Time to check out how Mailpile [mailpile.is] is doing these days.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @01:47AM (1 child)
I'm with ya. gmail is so bad that hotmail and yahoo are starting to look good. Are they operational these days? Doesn't matter - they would still be better than gmail.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Appalbarry on Wednesday February 14, @03:03AM
You owe it to yourself to go check out Yahoo mail. Super clean interface, and I suspect, can do anything that Google can.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Wednesday February 14, @08:07AM
I agree.
Gmail used to be a beautiful and clean webmail client. However, the last 5+ years it has turned to crap. Any valuable function in an icon was hidden until the web client became completely useless. Seems to me like their material design means hide every useful button.
For years I used to have an open browser window with Gmail at all times and would use that as my preferred client. Now I let thunderbird grab the mail and use that as my primary interface, and god knows how many years Thunderbird has gone without proper support.
(Score: 2) by chromas on Wednesday February 14, @02:01AM
Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo! [youtube.com]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by crafoo on Wednesday February 14, @03:56AM (1 child)
Yo dog, remote-executing code in your emails! Let's take a universal system for delivering text communications and just fucking wreck it as hard and as thoroughly as we can imagine.
Anyway, how is the javascript annihilation of html going? Good? Good. Crank some "web asm" in that bitch. No sense in leaving anything useful.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday February 14, @05:01AM
Is gmail turing complete yet?
Is it an operating system yet?
The mobile version already runs as a browser without any change to phone permissions or settings.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday February 14, @04:48AM
"package for you!"
"Why is it ticking?"
"No idea, I just deliver them, I don't inspect them"
"It has been opening and re-taped shut; I can see the repairs"
"Yes, I looked inside"
"What? You said you didn't inspect it"
"No, I just checked the timer was set on the explosives"
"Explosives?!"
"Yes, special offer: every package now goes 'boom' when opened"
"So how do I get my messages without blowing up?"
"Dunno - have you tried sms or whatsapp?"
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Wednesday February 14, @07:07AM (3 children)
It's definitely time for a Googlectomy - my project for the summer.
One problem I have already come across: Android will not auto-update apps without a Google account. So one at least has to have "pretend" accounts. That said, one can definitely get rid of Gmail, Calendar, Google Maps, etc. Stop using Google search.
AMP is a fundamentally stupid solution to a problem that needs addressed in a different way. Want to accelerate web pages? Eliminate scripting frameworks, eliminate links to third-party servers that send unknown amounts of crap to your visitors, etc.. Stop sending massive pictures, animations and auto-loading videos. The speed problem is almost entirely due to poor website design.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 2) by Shimitar on Wednesday February 14, @08:22AM (2 children)
I tried this a couple of times. Always had to go back and re-install GAPPS on my phone. Google is ONLY on my phone... But it seems getting really rid of it is impossible unless you can live without some major functionality. Maps for example. Google Maps is really good and there is no real substitute. Not as a GPS navigator, i use a real one in the car, but as a general information-search tool (gas station? Pizzeria? and so on) Absolutely NO valid substitute anywhere i could find.
... And speech-to-text... I dictate a lot to my phone while i drive... and NO valid substitute, specially no offline substitute i could find.
Find me replacement for these two and i can go google-less.
(updating apps is not an issuel Use f-droid for most of your needs, and there are nice apps on f-droid which can help you check for updates and even download the APK. Of course, paid apps and apps with in-app purchases are a bye-bye unless the developer has other options besides google play).
Coding is an art. No, java is not coding. Yes, i am biased, i know, sorry if this bothers you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @08:46AM (1 child)
For maps replacemeny I use OSMAnd, it's terribly slow and quite a resource hog but the offline maps are great and in much better quality than Googles (at least in my region) for navigation it also works quite well actually
(Score: 2) by Shimitar on Wednesday February 14, @08:53AM
Well, i mostly use google maps to find "places" like a gas station, a specific restaurant or such for which i have no address... And also to check on traffic and decide my route.
OSMAnd unfortunately cannot help.
Coding is an art. No, java is not coding. Yes, i am biased, i know, sorry if this bothers you.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Wednesday February 14, @09:50AM
Thunderbird: "Always block remote content". Problem solved.