Bain consultants' macro trends department have released a report examining trends in demographics, automation and inequality to produce a set of predictions.
This kind of report seems to be all over the place these days, but this one seems more detailed and perhaps a little less optimistic than most.
In the US, a new wave of investment in automation could stimulate as much as $8 trillion in incremental investments and abruptly lift interest rates. By the end of the 2020s, automation may eliminate 20% to 25% of current jobs, hitting middle- to low-income workers the hardest. As investments peak and then decline—probably around the end of the 2020s to the start of the 2030s—anemic demand growth is likely to constrain economic expansion, and global interest rates may again test zero percent. Faced with market imbalances and growth-stifling levels of inequality, many societies may reset the government's role in the marketplace.
They predict that governments will assume a larger role in markets to combat inequality and boost demand, but will our corporate overlords decide that's in their interests, or continue to squeeze the lower and middle classes forever?
Related Stories
Tyler Cowen reviews Geoff Calvin's new book Humans are Underrated in an article at the Washington Post:
"Humans Are Underrated" serves up two different books in one, each interesting in its own right. The first offers an overview of recent developments in smart software and artificial intelligence. The reader learns about the bright future of driverless cars; IBM's Watson and its skills at "Jeopardy" and medical diagnosis; and the software of Narrative Science, which can write up stories and, in some cases, cover events as well as a human journalist. The overall message is a sobering one: The machines are now able to copy or even improve on a lot of human skills, and thus they are encroaching on jobs. We won't all have to join the bread line, but not everyone will prosper in this new world. That material is well argued, and those stories are becoming increasingly familiar ground.
The second and more original message is a take on which human abilities will remain important in light of growing computer efficacy. In a nutshell, those abilities are empathy, interpersonal skills and who we are rather than what we do. This is ultimately a book about how human beings can make a difference and how that capability will never go away. It's both a description of the likely future and a prescription for how you or your children will be able to stand out in the world to come.
Here is another bit from the review:
My favorite parts of the book are about the military, an area where most other popular authors on automation and smart software have hesitated to tread. In this book you can read about how much of America's military prowess comes from superior human performance and not just from technology. Future gains will result from how combat participants are trained, motivated, and taught to work together and trust each other, and from better after-action performance reviews. Militaries are inevitably hierarchical, but when they process and admit their mistakes, they can become rapidly more efficient.
Coupland is talking backstage at Konica Minolta's Spotlight Live event on the future of work in Berlin this week where he was a star speaker. He says the collapse of the idea of a job for life means his generation, Generation X, and later ones think very differently about work than those born earlier. "They don't perceive [a job] as being a guarantee of long-term security – that's the profound difference, he says. "There was a point when the idea of the job for life disintegrated. Now no one has any expectation of lifetime employment."
Work as we know it is coming to an end, he told the audience in Berlin, as cloud-based technologies and ever-faster download speeds are making the office obsolete. Our working days are becoming interspersed with leisure and home activities. We will need to learn to adapt to a freeform schedule, which will present a psychological challenge to those who crave structure. But Coupland believes we should not mourn the loss of the traditional office routine.
"The nine to five is barbaric. I really believe that. I think one day we will look back at nine-to-five employment in a similar way to how we see child labour in the 19th century," he says. "The future will not have the nine till five. Instead, the whole day will be interspersed with other parts of your life. Scheduling will become freeform."
Nine-to-five sounds great to people whose employers expect them to work 80-hour weeks...
This week, we're reporting on a startling, scholarly white paper recently issued by researchers from Yale, the Future of Humanity Institute at Oxford and the AI Impacts think tank that adumbrates the AI world to come.
The white paper – "When Will AI Exceed Human Performance?", based on a global survey of 352 AI experts – reinforces the truism that technology is always at a primitive stage. Impressive as current Big Data and machine learning innovations are, they are embryonic compared with Advanced AI in the decades to come.
High-Level Machine Intelligence (HLMI) will transform the life we know. According to study, it's not just conceivable but likely that all human work will be automated within 120 years, many specific jobs much sooner.
[...] The study asked respondents to forecast automation milestones for 32 tasks and occupations, 20 of which, they predict, will happen within 10 years. Some of the more interesting findings: language translator: seven years: retail salesperson: 12 years; writing a New York Times bestseller and performing surgery: approximately 35 years; conducting math research: 45 years.
The researchers point to two watersheds in AI revolution that will have profound impact. The first is the attainment of HLMI, "achieved when unaided machines can accomplish every task better and more cheaply than human workers."
The researchers reported that the "aggregate forecast" gave a 50 percent chance for HLMI to occur within 45 years (and a 10 percent chance within eight years). Interestingly, respondents from Asia are more sanguine about the HLMI timeframe than those from other regions – Asian respondents expect HLMI within about 30 years, whereas North Americans expect it in 75 years.
AI research will come under the power of HLMI within 90 years, and this in turn could contribute to the second major watershed, what the AI community calls an "intelligence explosion." This is defined as AI performing "vastly better than humans in all tasks," a rapid acceleration in AI machine capabilities.
Silicon Valley celebrates artificial intelligence and robotics as fields that have the power to improve people's lives, through inventions like driverless cars and robot carers for the elderly.
That message isn't getting through to the rest of the country, where more than 70% of Americans express wariness or concern about a world where machines perform many of the tasks done by humans, according to Pew Research.
The findings have wide-reaching implications for technology companies working in these fields and indicates the need for greater public hand-holding.
"Ordinary Americans are very wary and concerned about the growing trend in automation and place a lot of value in human decision-making," said Aaron Smith, the author of the research, which surveyed more than 4,000 US adults. "They are not incredibly excited about machines taking over those responsibilities."
Once robots are perfected the 99% can be eliminated so they stop bumming the 1% out.
Today's 6th graders will hit their prime working years in 2030.
By that time, the "robot apocalypse" could be fully upon us. Automation and artificial intelligence could have eliminated half the jobs in the United States economy.
Or, plenty of jobs could still exist, but today's students could be locked in a fierce competition for a few richly rewarded positions requiring advanced technical and interpersonal skills. Robots and algorithms would take care of what used to be solid working- and middle-class jobs. And the kids who didn't get that cutting-edge computer science course or life-changing middle school project? They'd be relegated to a series of dead-end positions, serving the elites who did.
Alternatively, maybe Bill Gates and Elon Musk and the other big names ringing the alarm are wrong. A decade from now, perhaps companies will still complain they can't find employees who can read an instruction manual and pass a drug test. Maybe workers will still be able to hold on to the American Dream, so long as they can adjust to incremental technological shifts in the workplace.
Which vision will prove correct?
30 years into the Information Revolution and schools are only just now realizing they should teach kids how to code...
Jacque Fresco spent decades building a life-sized model of his ideal city. The central idea? If we want the Western world to overcome war, avarice, and poverty, all we need to do is redesign the culture.
[...] This civilization would be created through "sociocyberneering," a radical form of social engineering where automation and technology would bring about "a way of life worthy of man." 171391-02-223
Throughout the interview, Fresco brandished full-color sketches of the future: white domes perched on the surface of the ocean and arranged in concentric circles so as to resemble the structure of an atom. Serving as the city's nucleus was a central computer, which would monitor the ecology of the region—measuring crop yields in farmland, controlling irrigation, and overseeing hydroelectric power grids. Expanding outward were civic centers, museums, and universities, all of which would operate like public libraries in that any cultural artifact would be available for temporary loan. The next largest ring of the city consisted of a residential area, where denizens would dwell amid opulent gardens and manicured parks, in built-to-suit developments. These elliptical abodes would contain every amenity imaginable (at one point, Fresco predicts the invention of entertainment software that sounds breathtakingly similar to Netflix). The city's enclosure—the crust of the circle—would house a massive recycling center to which all trash would be ferried via underground conveyor belts. Once there, automated machines would sort the refuse for proper salvaging.
Fresco was gruff and humorless throughout the interview, wholly immune to King's attempts at playful banter. At one point, he pronounced, "Sociocyberneering is an organization that is probably the boldest organization ever conceived of, and we're undertaking the most ambitious project in the history of mankind."
Robot growing pains: Two U.S. factories show tensions of going digital
President Donald Trump has put bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States at the center of his economic and trade agenda. But when jobs actually come - as they have here in southern Indiana - many factory workers are not prepared for them, and employers are having trouble hiring people with the needed skills.
U.S. manufacturing job openings stand near a 15 year high and factories are hiring workers at the fastest clip since 2014, with many employers saying the hardest-to-fill jobs are those that involve technical skills that command top pay.
In 2000, over half of U.S. manufacturing workers had only high school degrees or less, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Today, 57 percent of manufacturing workers have technical school training, some college or full college degrees, and nearly a third of workers have bachelors or advanced degrees, up from 22 percent in 2000.
Mark Muro, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the digitalization sweeping the economy is forcing employers to hunt for a different mix of workers - and pay more in some cases for workers with technical skills. A new study by Muro found those with the highest digital skills saw average wage growth of 2 percent a year since 2010, while wages for those with medium skills grew by 1.4 percent and those at the bottom by 1.6 percent.
(Score: -1, Spam) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @03:38AM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by crafoo on Wednesday February 14, @03:49AM (9 children)
Middle class still existing by the end of 2020? I think not. A select collection of Masters and a servant class, conveniently divided and expertly played against each other. The systems used to mislead and control us are being automated as we speak. It turns out enough people can be fooled reliably by insidious, automated systems to effectively be convinced to advocate against their own best interests and to divide and conqueror any feeble resistance.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by qzm on Wednesday February 14, @04:20AM
Right now the middle class is being systematically drained through a combination of real inflation in double digits, near zero returns on savings, and engineered investment markets.
The question is what happens when the middle class run out of funds to drain.
Right now the powers that be are happy to print money (because inflation helps their cause) and inject it in to the lower tiers, as it bubbles up quickly enough to the top and gets stored by the people making the decisions that they are in effect inflation proof. How long that can continue will be interesting.
The problem comes when the system starts to positively feedback, and normal work cannot sustain peoples position in society (and by people, I mean the 90% that fill its wide-band middle section, the silent masses).
There is little doubt that some of the people at the top are trying like hell to work out a plan for stability, but does that entail a positive society, or a military junta.. only time will tell.
What is obvious right now is there is a LOT of work being done to turn the masses to blame themselves (by creating rather stupid but widely accepted 'issues' to separate the middle classes into tribes) rather than looking at those pulling the strings.
IMHO the single most important steps right now are to actively push back against political corruption, and tribalism. Ignoring the false separation of 'left' versus 'right', and instead focusing on pushing back against the steady push by governments towards totalitarian control. People who try and whip up support for 'causes' are the puppets of totalitarian control.
However, most of that is impossible, panem et circenses - the bane of 'democracy'.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday February 14, @04:35AM (3 children)
If it doesn't, some 0.1%ers will get their heads hacked off.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @04:53AM (2 children)
No, the rich will come in guise of saviors of humanity and restorers of order as the poor slaughter each other with manufactured causes in the chaos.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday February 14, @04:57AM (1 child)
Initially perhaps, but eventually they figure out who the enemy is and heads roll.
That's why some f the wealthy are building bunkers and safe rooms, but they forget that a few yards of concrete will solve the burial in place problem.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by c0lo on Wednesday February 14, @06:15AM
Never underestimate the vastness of the universe and of the human stupidity.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Wednesday February 14, @06:42AM (2 children)
Let us note that the middle class in the US dwindled [reason.com] in the US from 61% in 1970 to 50% in 2015. Upper class grew in absolute numbers by more than the lower class did during that time period. So anything that would destroy the middle class in two years is going to give us a lot more to worry about (like survival during a harsh nuclear winter, for example) than that.
So what? I feel that there's a large portion of humanity ill-equipped to be anything other than servants.
And it turns out you agree.
The thing I find interesting, yet again, is how people are willing to make these very negative predictions about the future, but can't get basic facts about the present right.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @09:56AM
Now the climate change denial makes sense: Actually they know quite well that it gets hotter, but they hope it will counteract the nuclear winter, so they can't allow people to stop it!
(Score: 1) by therainingmonkey on Wednesday February 14, @12:19PM
You make a good point regarding the exaggeration of the rate things are changing, but
has lead to some pretty nasty societies, historically. Those who advocate dividing people into "better" and "worse" categories always think they'll be in the "better" class for some reason...
John Rawls' Veil of Ignorance [wikipedia.org] seems to me like a good way to think about the changes we'd like to see in society.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday February 14, @11:23AM
I dunno about you but I'm planning on staying middle class for the rest of my life. And there's not a damned thing the rich can do to prevent it because I have valuable skills and I'm willing to use them in exchange for my keep.
Now the poor, they can prevent it. All they have to do is keep up their blaming of everyone else for their lots in life and continuing us on the path we're currently treading towards communism. It won't harm the very rich because corruption absolutely thrives under communism but it will utterly destroy the middle class.
Now with #freearistarchus! Not 10% off. Not 50% off. Not even 90% off. Free!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @04:27AM (1 child)
I'll believe these predictions when I finally get my jetpack that I was promised forty years ago. I want my jetpack, dang it!
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by aristarchus on Wednesday February 14, @04:55AM
And I want my flying car! But surely you realize, capitalism can provide none of these things. It is incapable of actual technological progress, and instead is driven by market progress. This is why Facebook is valued more highly than SoylentNews, even though SN provides more actual value than that other place.
But the worm has turned. Despite khallow, and other reprobates, the capitalist model is gone, replaced by the Web 2.0 model. Likes will eventually replace monetary units, and respect and kudos for those who can actually, as the Cable Guy says, "get 'er done!", monetary compensation will fade. In the future, khallow will be worth nothing, judging by his posts here. But, on the other hand, TMB may survive the transistion, as long as we are willing to buy him gas and beer, for his fishing boat, in exchange for his excellence in coding the SoylentNews.
Aristarchus, however, will have to rely, as always, on the charity of the few, and not the totally wacko few, like Peter Thiel or Bill Gates, to support the work of philosophy, which never ends, and in fact becomes more essential in these times of fake news and personal facts.
The second installment of "Ethics for Soylentils" is in the pipe! Look for it soon.
#freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by bradley13 on Wednesday February 14, @07:14AM (1 child)
Just today, there are two articles on Soylent about inequality/inequity. The past several years, it has been a steady drumbeat.
Stepping back, it's really a purely psychological problem. By any standards you care to apply, the world is making massive strides against poverty [ourworldindata.org]. The poorest in the West would be viewed as unbelievable rich by historical standards, or by comparison with non-first-world countries. we are actually doing really, really well.
But it doesn't matter, because everyone compares themselves to their neighbor. Somehow, it doesn't matter that your standard of living is massively higher than your grandparents. What matters is that you can't afford a McMansion, and the neighbor drives a nicer car. The poor have plenty to eat, a roof over their heads, and can afford smartphones, television and internet. But they feel oppressed, because they aren't living as well as the people in the suburbs.
Humans are really weird creatures.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @08:54AM
So, Bradley, if that is your real name, we need to have a talk about your earnings while overseas. Did, perhaps, you not pay your fair share to the rest of your citizens? It is not a matter of relative poverty, so much as it is a matter of comparative affluence. And perhaps you are uppity in this regard. No doubt you think you have earned it, and perhaps you have, but the fact that you think that means that you have not. I suggest you read a couple of Works by Thorstein Veblen:
http://www.conspicuousconsumption.org/Thorstein-Veblen.html [conspicuousconsumption.org]
And then we can talk, if you can make it back to the USSR!
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 14, @12:43PM
From TFS:
Seeing as they just blatantly ripped off one of my comments [soylentnews.org] from a few weeks ago. Except I wasn't dumb enough to put actual date ranges on my prediction.
Hell, I'm not even charging you folks US$700/hour.
Lucky you.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr