Trump Backs Supersonic NASA Jet That Will Fly From New York to London in Three Hours
A sleek, experimental plane that would quietly crack the speed of sound and transform a trans-Atlantic flight into a three-hour hop received critical backing on Monday under NASA's budget request for the fiscal year that starts October 1, 2018. The document signals the Trump administration would like to prioritize the jet, as well as further research into faster-than-sound airplane technology.
The budget request refers to the Low-Boom Flight-Demonstrator, a plane NASA wants in order to bring back supersonic commercial flights by mitigating their most annoying side effect, the loud sonic boom that accompanies them.
That boom has always been the biggest stumbling block for commercial supersonic flight. It is caused by the sheer number of air particles the nose of the plane pushes aside as it flies. Those molecules form a wave of high pressure, like a boat's wake as NASA describes it, which rolls out like a carpet beneath the airplane.
Related: NASA Quesst Project - Quiet Supersonic Transport
Concorde Without the Cacophony: NASA Thinks It's Cracked Quiet Supersonic Flight
NASA Tests Light, Foldable Plane Wings for Supersonic Flights
NASA Releases 2018 Edition of Spinoff
The Guardian reports that NASA has begun another project [Javascript required] to design a quieter (low boom) commercial supersonic transport aircraft and has awarded the contract for the preliminary design to a team lead by Lockheed Martin.
Part of the project will be to study what would be acceptable noise levels from such a vehicle, and advances in design mean that the sonic boom associated with traditional supersonic aircraft could be replaced by a less disruptive pair of soft thuds.
A quieter supersonic aircraft would have potentially much larger markets than Concorde, which was effectively limited to going supersonic only over the ocean because of the intensity of its sonic boom.
NASA says the preliminary design review of its Quiet Supersonic Transport (QueSST) project suggests it is possible to create a supersonic aircraft that doesn't produce a sonic boom.
NASA says "Senior experts and engineers from across the agency and the Lockheed Martin Corporation concluded on Friday that the QueSST design is capable of fulfilling the LBFD aircraft's mission objectives, which are to fly at supersonic speeds, but create a soft 'thump' instead of the disruptive sonic boom associated with supersonic flight today."
NASA's commercial supersonic technology project manager Peter Coen explains, in this video, that "the idea is to design the airplane so that the shock waves that are produced in supersonic flight are arranged in such a way that you don't have a boom. You have just a general kind of a gradual pressure rise that produces a quiet sound."
NASA's next step is finding organisations willing to build a working model of the Low Boom Flight Demonstration (LBFD) experimental airplane and fly it over American cities and towns to hear how much noise it makes. It's hoped those flights could start in 2021.
Nah, rather travel in the kind of zeppelin Sergei Brin is building.
NASA is experimenting with planes whose outer wing sections can fold up or down depending on the current flight conditions. Even more interesting is that they are doing it with "shape memory alloy" rather than hydraulics.
Planes that can fold their wings to different angles while in the air have the potential to fly faster than their peers, and NASA has recently made headway into their development. The space agency has conducted a series of test flights proving that it can control the wings it designed to move into any position and that they have aerodynamic benefits. While the technology has existed for a long time, it typically requires the use of heavy hydraulic systems. NASA's version doesn't need that kind of machinery: it relies on the properties of a temperature-activated material called shape memory alloy instead. Upon being heated, the alloy activates a twisting motion in the tubes serving as the wings' actuator, moving the wings' outer portion up to 70 degrees upwards or downwards.
The foldable wings will give typical planes like commercial airliners a way to adapt to different flight conditions. They can give pilots more control over their aircraft and could even lead to more fuel efficient flights. Planes designed to fly at supersonic speeds (faster than the speed of sound), however, will get more out of this technology.
As Matt Moholt, the principal director of the Spanwise Adaptive Wing project, said:
"There's a lot of benefit in folding the wing tips downward to sort of 'ride the wave' in supersonic flight, including reduced drag. This may result in more efficient supersonic flight. Through this effort, we may be able to enable this element to the next generation of supersonic flight, to not only reduce drag but also increase performance, as you transition from subsonic to supersonic speeds. This is made possible using shape memory alloy."
Video: NASA Examines Technology To Fold Aircraft Wings In Flight
NASA tries to justify its existence yet again:
The 2018 edition of NASA's annual Spinoff publication, released Tuesday, features 49 technologies the agency helped create that are used in almost every facet of modern life. These include innovations that help find disaster survivors trapped under rubble, purify air and surfaces to stop the spread of germs, and test new materials for everything from airplanes to athletic shoes.
[...] In Spinoff 2018, you'll learn how:
- Ultra-sensitive radar technology used to detect gravity fluctuations was repurposed to identify the vital signs of disaster survivors trapped under rubble;
- A technique developed to preserve plants in a spacecraft led to devices that eliminate bacteria, viruses, molds and volatile organic compounds from air, surfaces and even laundry;
- One company's work on high-speed stereo photogrammetry for space shuttle analysis now enables low-cost, highly-accurate materials testing to improve designs for everything from running shoes to jetliners.
[...] Other highlights include: artificial intelligence that helps drones avoid collisions and could one day enable self-driving cars; a business jet that is both the fastest and the most efficient in its class; and a computer program that, 50 years after its creation, is still used to design cars, buildings and much more.
[...] The book also features a Spinoffs of Tomorrow section that highlights 20 NASA technologies ripe for commercial application and available for licensing. These include an algae photobioreactor that cleans wastewater while producing biofuels, a revolutionary all-in-one gear and bearing, and the combined technologies of the highly dexterous humanoid robot Robonaut 2.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @06:12AM
That was Trump, approving the quiet supersonic jet.
(Score: 3, Touché) by realDonaldTrump on Wednesday February 14, @06:21AM (1 child)
I asked my Defense Department -- my Pentagon -- to do a Nuclear Posturing Review. And they said, look at what Russia is doing. Russia is making a very smart move, they're getting baby nukes, they call them low yield, they call them Tactical. They're like Jeb Bush, very low energy. Amazingly QUIET!!!! And they can have as many as they want, because of treaties. So I told my Pentagon guys, let's do that too. And we're doing it. Let me tell you, we're going to have the QUIETEST nuclear bombs. To where we could set one off right next to you, and you wouldn't hear it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @08:49AM
I know someone who has developed that technology. You never hear it. A few seconds later, you are bent over double, gagging.
Its cheap to fuel too.
( It runs on beans! )
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Sulla on Wednesday February 14, @06:25AM (2 children)
BFR will do it in like 30 minutes, under budget and ahead of schedule.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Wednesday February 14, @08:52AM (1 child)
Isn't BFR already like 5 - 10 years behind schedule?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:59AM
BFR was announced last year, are you thinking of the SLS?
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 14, @07:38AM (6 children)
No. The biggest stumbling block for commercial supersonic flight has always been the cost of a ticket [telegraph.co.uk]:
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @07:45AM (5 children)
In the end, after all the accounting was done, it turns out that the business was profitable.
Much of the trouble wasn't greatly related to supersonic flight. The aircraft was small and had low-density seating. Well yeah, even if subsonic that won't be affordable.
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 14, @08:21AM (4 children)
Profitable or not, it was way more expensive (11 times the cost of subsonic flights between JFK and LHR). And to save what? a few hours?
Please. The Concorde was for people with more money than sense or corporate execs who could con their companies into it. All to be able to brag that they flew on the Concorde. And you don't even need the Concorde for that anymore, Virgin Atlantic will do just fine with US$11,000+ for first class.
When supersonic travel is around the cost of these flights [google.com], then come talk to me. Until then, it's just a bragging rights thing. Which is why L'Orange is all over it.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 2) by tonyPick on Wednesday February 14, @10:05AM
Because it was only ever running with prototypes - more SST would have reduced the cost. Running a small fleet of prototypes for that long will be expensive.
ISTR it would have been a substantial win for trips from Europe to the west coast USA (e.g. LAX, flight times are ~12 Hour).
A while ago the BBC had a program where the designers &managers of the original Concorde development talked about plans and one of the things I recall was the statement that the ban on SST over the US was the real killer, because it meant they couldn't run the planned routes to the US west coast. Can't find the link now (annoyingly)
(Score: 2, Funny) by iru on Wednesday February 14, @10:42AM
I’m curious about the ТЧ-144. How well did it fared economically in comparison to the Concorde. For those who do not know the Tupolev 144 was the Soviet version of a passenger supersonic airplane. Some even say that the Concorde took some inspiration from it.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday February 14, @11:16AM (1 child)
Just wait until the USA has a supersonic passenger plane, then it'll be the best thing since sliced bread.
Don't let Righty keep you down. #freearistarchus!!!
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Wednesday February 14, @11:23AM
I'm not a huge fan of sliced bread and until supersonic transport is price competitive with subsonic travel, I'm not really interested.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical. --Niels Bohr
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @08:21AM
