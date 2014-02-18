Today's announcement covers the new ML processors as well as object detection processors (OD). The latter IP is a result of Arm's Apical acquirement in 2016 which saw the company add solutions for the display and camera pipelines to their IP portfolio.

Starting with the ML processor – what we're talking about here is a dedicated IP for neural network model inferencing acceleration. As we've emphasised in our NN related announcements of late, Arm also emphasises that having an architecture which is specifically designed for such workloads can have significant advantages over traditional CPU and GPU architectures. Arm also made a great focus on the need to design an architecture which is able to do optimised memory management of the data that flows through a processor when executing ML workloads. These workloads have high data reusability and minimising the in- and out-bound data through the processor is a key aspect of reaching high performance and high efficiency.

Arm's ML processor promises to reach theoretical throughput of over 4.6TOPs (8-bit integer) at target power envelopes of around 1.5W, advertising up to 3TOPs/W. The power and efficiency estimates are based on a 7nm implementation of the IP.