An analysis of research papers has found that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) provided funding to the research of 210 new drugs that were approved from 2010 and 2016:
A new study makes a strong case for the importance of government support for basic research: Federally funded studies contributed to the science that underlies every one of the 210 new drugs approved between 2010 and 2016.
Researchers at Bentley University scoured millions of research papers for mentions of those 210 new molecular entities, or NMEs, as well as studies on their molecular targets. Then, they looked to see which of those studies had received any funding from the National Institutes of Health.
The authors say the study, published Monday in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is the first to capture the full scope of public funding behind FDA-approved drugs, both directly and indirectly. They also say it points to the need for continued federal funding for basic science — which the Trump administration has previously suggested slashing.
"Knowing the scale of the investment in the basic science leading to new medicines is critical to ensuring that there is adequate funding for a robust pipeline of new cures in the future," said Dr. Fred Ledley, one of the study's authors and a Bentley University researcher who studies the intersection of science and industry.
Contribution of NIH funding to new drug approvals 2010–2016 (open, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1715368115) (DX)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @07:09PM
I look forward to someone from Europe telling me how I personally should fix said system and also how their government funded lab of 3 grad student is of equal import as the NIH.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by NewNic on Wednesday February 14, @07:24PM
Socialize the losses, privatize the profits.
Until the idiots who keep supporting this idea get it out of their heads that policies that only benefit the super-wealthy don't actually benefit them, things will not change.
The US isn't a capitalist country: there is too much crony capitalism.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @07:39PM
If you socialize the losses, that's theft.
If you socialize the profits, that's theft.
The problem is socializing; the problem is socialism; socialism is theft in every case.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @08:19PM
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Wednesday February 14, @08:22PM
Capitalize Everying! It Is The Only Way!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @08:27PM
A resource becomes "capital" when the ownership over that resources becomes well defined.
(Score: 3, Touché) by DannyB on Wednesday February 14, @09:53PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @12:56AM
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday February 14, @11:03PM
I worked for almost 3 years for a company that was mostly funded by government grants, those grants paid for our efforts to commercialize an academic technology for clinical use. We spent about 6 months transforming the tech from MatLab and Fortran command line processing of data to a C++ based GUI application, we spent the balance of the time generating paperwork for the FDA to obtain permission to market. So, not only was the government paying the FDA to review our application (multiple times since they had a department policy of rejecting all first applications), but they were also paying us to prepare the applications for them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @07:34PM
I hold stock in 2 pharmaceutical companies. Dividend checks from both come in quarterly. Thanks Chumps!
(Score: 2, Informative) by RedIsNotGreen on Wednesday February 14, @08:10PM
Don't forget, if you want to read any of these studies, you'll probably have to pay journal fees, too!
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday February 14, @11:30PM
So shouldn't these drug formulas be immediately declared public domain, and generic manufacturers invited to bring down costs?
Certainly there must be something that can be done to shorten or invalidate a patent on US funded research!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @07:36PM
I mean, why is this surprising?
When a violently imposed monopoly says it's going to be the source of money for something, then guess what? Every other source dries up, either because that other source chooses to spend its money elsewhere, or because its money is taken by the VIM.
It proves the importance of money; it does NOT prove the importance of a government-controlled source for money.
Maybe we would have had better innovation if research were more constrained by market considerations instead of bureaucrats playing with other people's money.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday February 14, @11:41PM
I mean is meant to clarify something you have said before, not to start an initial statement.
Only professional athletes who did not finish highschool start a response with "i mean".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @11:43PM
I mean is meant to clarify something you have said before, not to start an initial statement.
Only anarcho-capitalist morons who did not finish highschool start a response with "i mean".
There. FTFY.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @01:01AM
I MEAN (oh, sorry, I was still trying to capitalize everything), NOBODY EXPECTS the Violent Imposition! Except, about now, we do expect some jock anarcho-capitalist libertariantard to bring it up. Doncha just HATE the smell of violent imposition in the morning?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday February 14, @07:47PM
Second, this also allows government to pick winners and losers. If you want your drug to be in the market, you need to play ball with the NIH and hope some more powerful competitor can't block your funding.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by unauthorized on Wednesday February 14, @09:48PM
Because they won't do their own research. If you increase the minimal wage, the companies will be forced to pay their workers more or face prosecution. If you stop giving them free research, they are under no obligation to pay for research. There is a finite amount of capital and the capitalist model encourages investment into short-term goals with profit margins that can be identified ahead of time. What libertarians propose is that this will incentivize people to seek the greater profit margins of innovation, but what happens in reality is the exact opposite.
Take for example the gaming industry. Large corporations keep rehashing the same old shit over and over again, and it takes innovative indie developers to develop new ideas. However the gaming industry is special in that the cost of entry is very low, you simply cannot have indie drug research or indie space tech.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:55PM
You absolutely can have indie drug research, there are just major bureaucratic and legal hurdles to manufacturing and distributing.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday February 14, @11:34PM
You were doing well, till you let us know about your area of expertise, the gaming industry.
FFS, this has nothing at all in common with gaming. There is no government agency providing gate keeping services to the gaming industry!!
Sometimes it wise to end your post one paragraph early.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday February 15, @12:52AM
Sorry, you're not getting it. Companies are just as "forced" to employ people as they are forced to do research. They always have the choices of automation, employment in the developing world, or just not doing the work at all. Meanwhile, abandoning research altogether will eventually either force the company to invest in someone else's research or disappear.
And what other model is any different? Short term thinkers circularly act the same no matter the economic model. What changes is that they get rewarded in some systems. That's happening in the present government nanny research models. Government does the research hence greatly reduced need for businesses to pay for their own research.
And government funding is one of the big reasons for that. It's hard to enter a market when the established players have government funding to lower the risk of their high cost research and the indie does not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:35PM
Isn't it strange how experts in biology are all of a sudden in favor of a monoculture? I mean this post is literally about celebrating that monoculture. Then all the posts here (except my single one on NIH monopoly) are about irrelevant political crap rather than looking at this scientifically (current thought would frame this as a problem). Is this a tech/science site or political site?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday February 15, @01:02AM
So for example, take the NIH's ability to pick winners and losers. That's conducive to the formation of the monoculture you spoke of. Similarly, socializing losses so that your medical research field can be taken over by short term thinkers is conducive to the formation of a monoculture. We are speaking of aspects of the same thing, but with different language.
Don't discount arguments that make your point for you.
It's not strange. These advocates would be losers in any sort of diverse, competitive research ecosystem. The people with the greatest self-interest in maintaining the status quo are the greatest defenders.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @09:33PM
We really need something new comparable to NIH in funding. They are too big and too dug into decades of bad stats and ir/un-reproducible findings. Real progress won't be made on problems like cancer, Alzheimer's, and stroke until there is a place for researchers to start afresh. NIH as an institution simply cannot admit how wrong some of the current approaches are.
Of course the newer solution will incorporate the good stuff like SEER and pubmed, the key is to be independent of the past interpretations of the data and to collect new data that can supplement the mostly cherry picked stuff we have now.
As to using FDA approval as a measure of "success", what kind of circular logic is that? FDA approval is about commerce, who is allowed to make money off this or that... FDA approval doesn't mean a drug works as advertised, and lack of approval doesn't mean it fails to either.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:50PM
Actually it wouldnt surprise me if lack of any NIH funded research on a topic would preempt FDA approval...
(Score: 3, Informative) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday February 14, @09:46PM
Might as well blame NASA for supporting the ability of SpaceX to profit off of commercial space travel. Come to think of it, that argument holds more water than those around who are saying that the drug companies just fed off the public NIH trough.
And at the end of the day, I care about knowing which drugs to take if I have, say, strep throat, pneumonia, or (name any condition), and care a lot less about if a pool of government research or private pharma provided that answer. (Well, no, I think pouring public research money has a lot better chance at giving neutral and objective information about the condition which the drug treats. So I'll actively support the NIH instead of be apathetic.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @09:55PM
If NIH funds are spent badly on stupid research, then guess what? The NIH still gets money, because the NIH's income is by decree, not by voluntary trade.
Hell, if the NIH does poorly, it might even get more money, because surely the problem was that there weren't enough resources in the first place, amirite?
Money represents the power to allocate resources. It makes no sense to de-couple resource allocation from hard-to-manipulate signals about what society needs and wants (e.g., from prices in the market); the fantasies of a bureaucrat are not a good foundation for allocating resources.
If a business lies about the quality of its research, then it's just a matter of time (perhaps longer than anyone would like) before the truth comes out, because the money will dry up if promises cannot be delivered. The NIH doesn't suffer from this reality, and that makes the NIH dangerous.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:01PM
All anyone sees is the headline that 210 new drugs came from NIH-funded research.
Well, what about what you do NOT see? Maybe the NIH squandered resources on bad projects; under a more rigorous, market-based approach to funding research, maybe those squandered resources would have led to a total of 400 new drugs, or at least 210 drugs that are more effective. Or, maybe there would be only 100 new drugs, but they'd be more important to society because their research was determined by market signals rather than bureaucrats' gut feelings.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Wednesday February 14, @10:11PM (1 child)
That might hold water if the point of the NIH research was to create drugs. It was not. So that's enough about that.
Limiting medical research to only the most profitable conditions is equally not a good foundation for allocation public health resources.
Snake-oil salesmen [wikipedia.org] have no chance, then. Good. Oh, wait. They do. So much for that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:25PM
Red herring. This has nothing to do with the argument at hand; I'm not arguing about the purpose of the NIH.
Straw man. I never said medical research should be constrained only to the most profitable conditions.
Also, I'm not sure exactly what you think the term "most profitable" means, or why it would make sense to deliberately neglect a "more profitable" prospect in favor of a "less profitable" prospect—only fantasies can neglect reality.
Straw man. I never said snake-oil salsesman would be precluded; in fact, my statement acknowledges that they would exist. You've missed the point entirely, and fabricated your own point with which to argue.
(Score: 2) by DutchUncle on Wednesday February 14, @10:24PM
All the libertarians immediately point out "socialize the losses, privatize the profits", and complain that this means nothing should be socialized. Well, how about going the other way: Make sure that the government-funded research, whether through the NIH or any funded university, gets a piece of the action on the profit side. Those are the only people you can trust to plow the money back into more research, instead of just handing it out as stock options to the CEO and dividends to the stock market.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:32PM
A redundant comment requires a redundant reply. From here [soylentnews.org]:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:34PM
VIM (Violently Imposed Monopoly) guy is back. Nice to have you here again. When did you get out?
It's all just "Gimme Free Stuff!" Gimme, gimme, gimme.
One entity funds the basic research and another demands the fruits (patents and monetization) of that research. Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!
It seems to me that's a very weak property rights model, one where clearly defined contracts should ensure that those who invest the capital (in this case, the NIH, and by extension, their shareholders) are the owners of such fruits. But these commie bastards just scream Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! I want free stuff! Disgusting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:59PM
Seems to coincide nicely with my pointing out that VIM guy was gone but VLM was back shitposting about illegal immigrants "invading" the US.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @11:01PM
The NIH can't be allowed to have an income by decree (i.e., through taxation), otherwise that stronger model of property rights will be built atop a very weak model.
Maybe there is a compromise, hybrid system for the meantime.
The NIH could receive tax-based funding for this year that is tied strictly to the profitable outcome of funding from previous years; make the federal government just one of the "shareholders", but whose decision to invest more or divest more is based on an objective calculation of past performance and constrain Congressional appropriation to fiddling with this calculation. The rest of the market can, of course, invest or divest how it sees fit.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday February 15, @12:13AM (1 child)
NIH is Not Invented Here, why are they inventing? Going to look into this!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @01:09AM
You're thinking of No Such Agency, which doesn't exist, unless you try to drive in through the "out" driveway.