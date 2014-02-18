18/02/14/1230256 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday February 14, @08:34PM
from the MiTM-FTW dept.
from the MiTM-FTW dept.
Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard
Mozilla on Monday was the first to make an official announcement, but the developers of Chrome, Edge and WebKit (the layout engine used by Apple's Safari) said they plan on doing the same.
AppCache is an HTML5 application caching mechanism that allows website developers to specify which resources should be available offline. This improves speed, reduces server load, and enables users to browse a site even when they are offline.
While application caching has some benefits, it can also introduce serious security risks, which is partly why it has been deprecated and its use is no longer recommended.
Source: https://www.securityweek.com/major-browser-vendors-restrict-appcache-secure-connections
Major Browser Vendors to Restrict AppCache to Secure Connections | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Wednesday February 14, @09:10PM (1 child)
You don't need this. Just turn it off in your browser's setting.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:23PM
Pity that every website just has to have their own copy of jquery in the cache even if it is the same version
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday February 14, @10:26PM
We should not be running programs in browsers. ActiveX was a stupid, foolish, insecure idea, and this looks to be worse in some ways.
I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...