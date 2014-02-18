Stories
Major Browser Vendors to Restrict AppCache to Secure Connections

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday February 14, @08:34PM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for TheMightyBuzzard

Mozilla on Monday was the first to make an official announcement, but the developers of Chrome, Edge and WebKit (the layout engine used by Apple's Safari) said they plan on doing the same.

AppCache is an HTML5 application caching mechanism that allows website developers to specify which resources should be available offline. This improves speed, reduces server load, and enables users to browse a site even when they are offline.

While application caching has some benefits, it can also introduce serious security risks, which is partly why it has been deprecated and its use is no longer recommended.

Source: https://www.securityweek.com/major-browser-vendors-restrict-appcache-secure-connections

Original Submission


  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Wednesday February 14, @09:10PM (1 child)

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 14, @09:10PM (#637880) Journal

    You don't need this. Just turn it off in your browser's setting.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:23PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 14, @10:23PM (#637911)

      Pity that every website just has to have their own copy of jquery in the cache even if it is the same version

  • (Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday February 14, @10:26PM

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 14, @10:26PM (#637914) Journal

    We should not be running programs in browsers. ActiveX was a stupid, foolish, insecure idea, and this looks to be worse in some ways.

