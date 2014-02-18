Optalysys Ltd., a start-up commercializing light-speed optical coprocessors for AI/deep learning, today announced the formation of its first Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprising experts in AI/machine learning, bioinformatics/genomics and optical pattern recognition. The inaugural SAB members include Professor Douglas Kell of The University of Manchester, Professor Timothy Wilkinson of University of Cambridge and ex-senior NASA scientist, Dr. Richard Juday.

"Collectively, these experts have deep knowledge in areas most critical to our long-term success," said Dr. Nick New, founder and director, Optalysys. "We're excited to work closely with them through the process of bringing to market our unique optical approach to super-fast, low-power computing to enable more tech innovators and scientists to create a better world."