Optalysys, a company that has long promised "optical coprocessors" enabling up to exascale performance computing in a desktop form factor, has brought on some new science advisers:
Optalysys Ltd., a start-up commercializing light-speed optical coprocessors for AI/deep learning, today announced the formation of its first Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) comprising experts in AI/machine learning, bioinformatics/genomics and optical pattern recognition. The inaugural SAB members include Professor Douglas Kell of The University of Manchester, Professor Timothy Wilkinson of University of Cambridge and ex-senior NASA scientist, Dr. Richard Juday.
"Collectively, these experts have deep knowledge in areas most critical to our long-term success," said Dr. Nick New, founder and director, Optalysys. "We're excited to work closely with them through the process of bringing to market our unique optical approach to super-fast, low-power computing to enable more tech innovators and scientists to create a better world."
Dr. Juday is no stranger to vaporware.
However, Optalysys has apparently found a niche for its machines: genomic analysis:
Optalysys, a U.K company seeking to commercialize optical co-processor technology, today announced completion of its Genetic Search System (GENESYS) project conducted with the prestigious Earlham Institute (EI). Citing a dramatic power saving and performance speedup for computing a traditional genomics alignment problem, Optalysys says the work demonstrates the effectiveness and maturity of its optical processing technology, which the company promotes as a post-Moore's Law alternative.
[...] The benchmark GENESYS project aligned metagenomics reads sequenced from the Human Microbiome Project Mock Community (a well characterized microbial community) against a database consisting of 20 bacterial genomes totaling 64 million base pairs. "The optical system exceeded the original targets delivering a 90 percent energy efficiency saving compared to the same test run on EI's HPC cluster, with an accuracy comparable to the highly sensitive nucleotide form of BLAST, BLASTn (part of a family of Basic Local Alignment Search Tools used to compare query sequences with a library or database of sequences)," reported Optalysys.
Technology from the GENESYS project is launching in February 2018 as a cloud-based platform to a closed beta program of a select group of genomic institutes including EI, the University of Manchester, Oregon State University, and Zealquest Scientific Technology Co. in cooperation with the Shanghai Bioinformatics Center, Chinese Academy of Science.
As the cost of sequencing a person's genome plummets, demand for the computing power needed to make sense of the genetic information is growing. Nicholas New hopes some of it will be worked on by a processor that parses data using laser light, built by his U.K. startup, Optalysys.
New says his company's exotic approach to crunching data can dramatically upgrade a conventional computer by taking over some of the most demanding work in applications such as genomics and simulating weather. "The grunt work can be done by the optics," he says.
Researchers have worked on the idea of using optics rather than electronics to process data for decades, with little commercial traction. But New argues that it is now needed because manufacturers such as Intel admit that they can't keep improving conventional chips at the pace they used to
takyon: Optalysys is a company that claims it will scale to petaflops and exaflops in the near future using desktop amounts of power. However, their technology has been described as a coprocessor so it isn't clear what kind of operations it can perform. Much has been made of its partnership with The Genome Analysis Center (TGAC).
The article also mentions LightOn, which published this paper. Optical and quantum computing are both being examined for their potential to enhance machine learning. Google is researching the quantum approach.