We've got great news this week for nation-state employees tasked with using social media to spark a class war in previously stable democracies! Facebook is patenting technology to decide if its users are upper, middle or working class -- without even using the usual marker for social class: an individual's income (the patent considers this a benefit).
Facebook's patent plan for "Socioeconomic Group Classification Based on User Features" uses different data sources and qualifiers to determine whether a user is "working class," "middle class," or "upper class." It uses things like a user's home ownership status, education, number of gadgets owned, and how much they use the internet, among other factors. If you have one gadget and don't use the internet much, in Facebook's eyes you're probably a poor person.
Facebook's application says the algorithm is intended for use by "third parties to increase awareness about products or services to online system users." Examples given include corporations and charities.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 15, @02:57AM (8 children)
This will help to institutionalize a proper class system in the US, as well as the rest of the Western world! Like India, of old, people will be born into a class, and they will be forced to stay within that class, all of their lives. Like Japan, the warrior class, the worker class, and the subhuman classes can be distinguished from the Ruling Class. No high-born will ever have to wonder if a potential mate is "good enough" - the high-born can just go to Facebook, pay a fee, and learn about the proper station of anyone.
Employers will have ready access to all of this marketable data, as well. There will be no need to hire from the lower socioeconomic classes.
Gotta love Facefook, and it's progressive ideas!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @03:04AM (5 children)
Can I be the guy who shovels poop, forever condemning me and my family to opression and loneliness for the rest of existence?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 15, @03:32AM (4 children)
Well, yes, of course you may join one of the subhuman classes. It is only the upper classes that insist on exclusivity. The most exclusive, of course, is the Ruling Class. And, you can only buy your way into the Ruling Class with many many millions of dollars. To reach the upper echelons of the Ruling Class requires billions, but you may gain Entry Level Ruling Class with only millions.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday February 15, @05:41AM (3 children)
That depends on what country you're in. You can get into the ruling classes with no formal education whatsoever, and even become President of the country. You don't even need to be able to count [youtube.com] or pronounce basic words [youtube.com].
(Score: 2) by riT-k0MA on Thursday February 15, @05:48AM (2 children)
He just resigned [businesstech.co.za]
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday February 15, @06:22AM
It's the beninggging.. the.. the bini... the begingining.. yah.. the.. ahh.. the... listen properly... the... beninging yeah.. the the beginingih.... eeee... the bengginingi.. the beninggibeningi.. the start of the end.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @06:37AM
https://www.voanews.com/a/zuma-pushed-out-of-office/4251210.html [voanews.com]
You mean, kicked out?? Like Mugabe resigned too.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday February 15, @04:08AM
Couldn't you just pull a credit report on someone? Plus, what if someone doesn't have a Facebook account [warning, dramatic scene] [youtube.com]?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @04:21AM
In India the proper term is Caste System. It implies the "being born into one, stay there until death" part.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Thursday February 15, @03:07AM
Dump Facebook and wipe your ass with Zucks smile.
While you're there, get that Microsoft hemmoroid (version ALL) excised.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @03:14AM (1 child)
That's just my gut feeling, but I don't wear a ridiculous robe in my day job, so who cares what I think.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday February 15, @03:36AM
Abstract ideas are more than adequate to justify a course of action that a person has already determined to follow. Less than that, even. If you have already determined to commit patricide, any chance happening on the way to your father's house can be taken as a portent that the gods approve of your decision.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @03:26AM
And here I thought it was all so benign.
X to y to VPN to this. It is so funny what ai will do with all your help.
So long and thanks for the data (fish).
Too bad sheep don’t eat fish.
What is next? Haha. Will say it again.
Turn on tune in drop out. Sheep. Til next.
If you don’t I hope you are as resilient as a Viking who wants Valhalla more than they fear their blood eagle.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by linkdude64 on Thursday February 15, @03:57AM (6 children)
I hardly use social media, disregard the "fad" gadgetry and software, and have a good income. Yet, in the past, I had noticed people in the welfare line using iPhones (when I had a pay-as-you-go) wearing new, clean, fresh "threads" and "kicks" etc.
Without access to a credit report, gadetry, cars, and the like seem meaningless.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @05:11AM (3 children)
Ah yes, the ol' "if they would just not buy iPhones they might stop being poor!"
not surprised to see that meme parroted by your account
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 15, @05:42AM (2 children)
I Swear I'm Not Making This Up:
"What kind of phone do you have?"
"Android. It's the poor man's phone."
Most of Portland's homeless have Android phones. They can be had quite cheaply.
However they keep using them well-beyond their expected lifetime. That leads to everyone competing for power sockets at the day center.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Thursday February 15, @06:08AM (1 child)
I use an android as well... I did not pay all that much for it, and it meets my needs - or at least as good as the much higher priced stuff I see some of my acquaintances with. ( Kinda hard to call 'em "friends"... I don't really have that many of those. )
What I was looking for was something I could write my own code for... as I have already seen the Android phones in a car radio form factor, quite capable of doing anything, as well as cellphone connectivity.... and I am going to write some code to let me remote control my van should the need arise - by linking the van's arduino to the phone via the USB port - and writing my own "app" so I can message my phone and have it do things like shut the fuel pump down, and deliberately inject air into the injectors, so someone is gonna have to spend a good half-hour purging the air out of the hydraulics before it will run again.
Will the "upper class" meet people like us on facebook? People who actually do this kind of stuff? Not likely. From what I see here, most of us hate that site.
Incidentally, anyone have more info on the mesh networking ( like the Serval project ) for Androids?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday February 15, @07:40AM
Will the upper class care about the invisibles? I bet they won't. Not until is too late for them.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Thursday February 15, @05:56AM (1 child)
Another Los Angelino here... ( or in the immediate vicinity ).
I, too, have noticed the homeless having a lot of stuff - free phones - SNAP cards - EBT cards - WIC cards - and they have time to ply the social media.
Me, its here, and Oilburners.net . One's for techie stuff, and the other is for my old Diesel IDI van - as the Oilburners site specializes in technical advice and education for those of us who maintain our own stuff.
I flat do not have time for useless gab. I could care less who wore what, or who won the game. I am far more interested in techie stuff like exactly how these new malwares are corrupting our machinery, how to diagnose engine malfunctions on my van, how to maintain it, and what kind of retrofits are worthwhile, and which are just gigantic wastes of money. Especially useful are the feedbacks as to which remanufacturers are vending useless "rebuilt" parts.
Many years ago, I hung around +Fravia's site more than anything else. You can even see remnants of his site by looking for mirrors of searchlores.org.
One thing that became painfully obvious to me is when the "upper class" take over an organization, their main need is to have any information delivered to them by a mouth tastefully mounted atop starched collar, suit, and tie. Presentation is everything. Substance is dime-a-dozen.
I would be scoffed at as I tried to relate what I was seeing on Searchlores, and how we were leaving ourselves wide open by building stuff certain ways. Why would that kind of information be valuable to men earning $300K/year? They had far more important information... networking skills with men that will pay them $300K/year! Techie stuff is so boring, you know.
I am sure everyone here has had that same problem when we read of all the chicanery going on in our operating systems, but are powerless to correct the situation at work, only because a highly-paid wearer-of-the-suit is standing in the way.
I watched as our technical base evaporated as the highly-paid men of the suit layed us off, or encouraged us into retirement, so the highly paid ones would be the most knowledgeable left in the organization. Congress would still fund us big-time, despite our guts being gone. All we had left was the theatrical salesmanship ops. Any Congressman could count on numerous handshakes as part of a business relationship with us, but forget any deliverables. The people who did the work weren't there anymore.
I see this Facebook the same. It lets the monied people easily find someone to take their money, shake their hand, then tell them via mouths mounted above starched collar, suit, and tie, that more money is needed before anything will happen... while knowing all along nothing can happen... the company is like a plane without an engine. Looks great on the tarmac. Won't go. But the object is presentation. Sell promises and tickets, then vamoose and re-emerge under another name somewhere else.
I know I spend a lot of time finding out who yaps, and who does the work. The people who yap a lot will be on Facebook. That's how they get their business. They network. But they are not the type of folks I want to deal with if I am having a problem getting my VSS signal through the PSOM so the E4OD does not erratically shift.
The monied class is often so high above the working class that they prefer the presentation skills of the yapper, more than they value the craftsmanship skills of a do-er. A do-er is typically dirty and has dirt under his nails. Lower-class. Unimportant. So they talk to the suit - which is like me either taking my stuff to the "stealership", or doing business with a well-dressed door-to-door. When one is monied enough, they can be taken to the cleaners over and over and over - ESPECIALLY if they are empowered to invest other people's money. So no wonder they will turn to Facebook. They can get the money out of their pocket and tick that little box about having "taken action" to address some issue. There are several orders of magnitude of finances to get a job done, according to which route and how much resources one has to either use or squander.
One will really have to work to find out who the actual do-ers are. They are few and far between. Yappers are everywhere.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Thursday February 15, @12:59PM
Anecdote, so worthless whinge:
I know someone who is working on a nuclear waste storage facility. A Nuclear Waste Storage Facility. Ya know, don't want to screw that up. The senior management don't know the first thing about the design. What is worse, they discourage their staff from learning about the facility design, telling them to just hire a bunch of contractors. They are actively encouraging their staff to become a bunch of paper pushers with no technical knowledge. After all, if one contractor hits a bus, you can just pull in another one. There is no one in the entire organisation who actually understands how the Nuclear Waste Storage Facility works from end to end (ya know, worrying about what happens if it leaks, worrying about how all of the waste gets in, what if the 50 year old legacy waste is Not what you think, etc etc). Gah!
(Score: 2) by idiot_king on Thursday February 15, @04:10AM (1 child)
It was only a matter of time until American Capitalism became a character of itself.
Zizek has been right for decades now. Why doubt his wise words?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @05:11AM
It's sad that this is what is considered "innovation" today: how to better monetize people and serve them more relevant advertisements. It's dehumanizing, and really a shame that these presumably smart people can't put their minds to solving the higher goals of humanity. If they categorized morality into a class, I think Zuck would get an awful grade.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by MostCynical on Thursday February 15, @04:57AM (1 child)
use facebook -> have no class.
Although, anyone can have a lack of class, with, or without, facebook.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @05:25AM
Well said! Anonmodding you way up!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Thursday February 15, @05:45AM
But I haven't selected any of my favorite books or movies.
Sometime I'm going to select a whole bunch of books and movies that's I'd never want to read or see, so as to ensure good money is spent trying to convince me to purchase feminine hygiene products.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Thursday February 15, @07:22AM
The (upper-)middle-class marxists hipsters are going to be so angry now when they are outed by Facebook for not actually being working class.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by KritonK on Thursday February 15, @08:13AM (1 child)
And facebook would have access to this kind of personal information because...?
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday February 15, @01:28PM
It really helps them to tailor and target their advertisement(s) to the right people and groups.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday February 15, @01:08PM
Historically that wasn't the case, it was SOURCE of income not level. So government and charity for lower class, wage employment W-2 mostly for middle class, and returns on capital ownership for upper.
Now practically speaking, you don't make much income off soup kitchen dinners, you can make a lot of money off owning things that appreciate in value or provide a return on investment, and the middle class wage slaves fell in the middle. So they're in order and there's not much overlap. But there was no law and an upper class individual without significant expenses that year merely avoided paying a long term capital gain on selling something, such that some upper class people often called "rich" sometimes have strangely low incomes.
In practice this isn't hard to figure out BTW. For example "tiger moms" of any race will push their children to do what they thought upper class people did when they were kids. Usually they're pretty far out of touch, so you get conspicuous consumption of ridiculous things, conspicuous consumption of leisure time by the standards of 1990. You can also run off attitudes toward Nouveau Riche celebrity types, lower class absolutely worships them, middle class is jealous, upper class generally can't stand them.
So for example a little google and some amazon work and attitude toward an item for sale like "Big Time Pimp Clock Medallion Necklace" pretty accurately defines your socioeconomic group. OMG that is so stylish I wish I could afford that implies lower class (its $13.71 BTW). I wish I was cool enough to wear that, but I'm not buying it, is solidly middle class. What the Fuck is this Shit is a solid upper class unironic response, other than buying it as a Halloween like prop for slumming with the lower classes which is sometimes seen by them ironically as fun.