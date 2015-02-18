18/02/15/0041225 story
from the a-little-dab-will-do-ya dept.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) scientists are using LEGO bricks to create a modular microfluid system that will work around the world.
When looking for a modular microfluid system, scientists at MIT landed on LEGO bricks. Because of the conformity and consistency of LEGO bricks, they allow systems to be replicated without much room for error.
For those unfamiliar with Microfluidics, it's exactly what it says on the tin: Manipulating fluids in very small quantities and with great precision. It's used in everything from medicine to inkjet printers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @08:21AM (1 child)
Would be interesting if Lego would actually manufacture these type of bricks (the video shows they make the modifications themselves) for a "science"-set of branch.
I think the usage possibilities would be endless.
One thing that I don't fully understand is how they prevent capillary between the bricks (that it starts leaking on the sides).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 15, @10:17AM
By calling the leak "intended" and thus "controlled".